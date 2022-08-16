Read full article on original website
WLBT
City of Ridgeland withholds funds from the Ridgeland Public Library once again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Ridgeland is once again withholding funds from its public library. ”I just think it’s ridiculous that politics gets involved in the books that people read. They need to stay out of our libraries,” Ridgeland resident Janet Grillis said. Many residents in...
Jackson Free Press
Many in Mississippi's Capital Left With Little or No Water
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of Mississippi’s capital city are being warned to boil water before using it because of low pressure in the aging water system. The citywide alert was issued after a problem occurred during the weekend at one of Jackson's water treatment plants, WAPT-TV reported. Charles Williams, the city’s chief engineer, said the issue was resolved but it had drained the storage tanks.
WLBT
Honors program at Alcorn State Univ. named after Myrlie Evers-Williams
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Honors Curriculum Program at Alcorn State University is being renamed in honor of Myrlie Evers-Williams. The program will be renamed the Myrlie Evers-Williams Honors Program in honor of the civil rights leader, author, and journalist who spent over three decades seeking justice for the 1963 murder of her former husband, the late Medgar Evers.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg resident saves unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Vicksburg couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
WAPT
Mississippi HBCU students gather for leadership conference in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Several HBCU students from around Mississippi gathered in Jackson for a leadership conference. "Mississippi Power" hosted the "uplift leadership retreat" at the Eagle Ridge Conference Center. Organizers say the purpose of the program is to keep Mississippi's brightest college graduates in the state after they graduate.
Vicksburg Post
Colleagues pay tribute to Lucius Dabney Jr., one of Vicksburg’s last ‘Southern gentlemen’
Lucius Dabney’s friend and colleague, Vicksburg Chancery Court Judge Vicki Roach Barnes, recalled a time when she and Dabney had a conversation concerning retirement. Barnes said Dabney told her his father had once said to him, “You retire when you’re dead.”. Dabney, 96, died on Aug. 11,...
Mississippi Link
AARP launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ at Parham Bridges Park in Jackson
‘Walk with a Doc’ is a non-profit organization that was started in 2005 by a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio who was frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting. Dr. David Sabgir therefore, invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning and to his surprise 100 people showed up.
mageenews.com
Citizens Appear before Board Concerning Operation of a Drug Rehab in Neighborhood
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jimmy Zila, Park and Recreation Director, for the City of Magee introduced the 15U team from Magee to the Board of Alderman during their regular scheduled meeting Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The team competed in a tournament in Ocean Springs to win the title of 15U State Champions for the state of Mississippi. With the win, the team advanced to Camden, Arkansas representing the State of Mississippi.
WLBT
Mississippi Power sponsors professional development training for students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Power is helping students from some of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities recharge with professional development. Ten students from Tougaloo College, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley State helped to launch the first UPLIFT leadership program. The goal of the retreat is to support efforts to keep Mississippi’s best and brightest students in the state after they graduate by helping them transition from college to career.
Mississippi man sentenced in wire fraud scheme. Ordered to repay $402,000 in funds received involving barber school.
A Mississippi man was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay over $402,000 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for perpetrating a wire fraud scheme to steal federal funds. Anthony Kelley, 60, of...
Jackson mayor insists there’s a plan for water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) laid out recommendations for the City of Jackson amidst the ongoing water crisis. Thompson said the city needs to be transparent about what is wrong with the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. In a one-on-one interview with WJTV 12 News, Thompson suggested that Jackson develop an actual […]
WLBT
City of Jackson has no backup plan if Richard’s Disposal stops hauling waste without payment
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson still doesn’t have a backup plan as it relates to residential trash pickup. It’s current provider has collected garbage for about five months without getting paid and could walk away at any time. Richards Disposal sued the city for not...
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 17
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
Grammy Museum Mississippi becomes sensory inclusive
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Grammy Museum Mississippi, located in Cleveland, has partnered with KultureCity to make all of its exhibits and programs sensory inclusive. The Yazoo Herald reported KultureCity is a nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities. Staff at the museum were trained by medical professionals on how to recognize […]
Jackson VA to host drive-thru food pantry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a food distribution event on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the main facility. The Drive-Thru Food Pantry is designed to provide perishable and non-perishable goods to veterans and their families during the ongoing health crisis. More than 250 boxes […]
The Buddy Center officially opens in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) officially opened the doors to The Buddy Center with a grand opening celebration in Ridgeland. “The opening of The Buddy Center will allow our organization to expand our current programming and serve an even greater number of people in our community,” said […]
‘HUD on the Road Tour’ makes stop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge chose Jackson as the first stop on her ‘HUD on the Road Tour.’ Accompanied by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Fudge toured a recently built Habitat for Humanity home in the Broadmoor neighborhood. According to Fudge, there were plenty of reasons to start this […]
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
State Route 43 bridge to close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the agency would close a bridge on State Route 43 in Madison County starting in September. The shutdown would begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6 and last for two weeks. According to MDOT, the closure would affect both directions […]
WLBT
Federal lawsuit filed alleging the Lexington Police Department of Misconduct and targeting African-American residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal lawsuit has been filed, claiming the Lexington Police Department has been harassing and targeting African American residents. It accuses the department of assaulting and threatening residents for nearly a year. The lawsuit is filed against the City of Lexington, LPD, Interim Police Chief Charles...
