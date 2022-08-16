Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jimmy Zila, Park and Recreation Director, for the City of Magee introduced the 15U team from Magee to the Board of Alderman during their regular scheduled meeting Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The team competed in a tournament in Ocean Springs to win the title of 15U State Champions for the state of Mississippi. With the win, the team advanced to Camden, Arkansas representing the State of Mississippi.

MAGEE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO