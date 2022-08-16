ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 19, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Block Island's declining reputation, a return to Fox Point, and Foulkes' opioid legacy. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ecori.org

In Search of Ancient Trees Hidden in Rhode Island’s Canopy

WARWICK, R.I. — Last winter Nathan Cornell accidentally found himself “walking into a different world,” one that isn’t protected from human intervention. For the past two years, the University of Rhode Island graduate has been searching for old-growth forests in Rhode Island. He found one not...
WILDLIFE
thecentersquare.com

Maine auto shops push for 'right to repair' law

(The Center Square) – Auto manufacturers are required to provide software and diagnostic data to Maine repair shops and vehicle owners under a nearly decade-old settlement between industry groups. But critics say the requirement doesn't include real-time vehicle data, called telematics, which uses wireless technology to transmit data about...
MAINE STATE
independentri.com

All hands on deck as Ferry owner looks to hire additional employees

Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue. “We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

Mobile Program Offers Critical Dental Services

A mobile dental program is providing a convenient alternative for thousands of Rhode Island children who would otherwise be without much-needed dental care. A 40-foot long, eight-foot-wide truck called the “Molar Express,” equipped with two mobile dental units, was donated by the New England chapter of the Ronald Mac- Donald House of Charities, which partners with local nonprofits and healthcare agencies by providing resources that can be directed to traditionally underprivileged communities.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

RI leaders warn of price gouging at the pump

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — State leaders spoke out about the price gouging of gas prices Wednesday, with stern warnings to oil companies who pocket the excess profits. According to AAA Northeast, gas prices fell in Rhode Island for the ninth straight week with an average of $4.19 per gallon across the state.
TRAFFIC
eastgreenwichnews.com

Division St. Bridge Eastbound to Open

Above: The eastbound lanes of the new Division Street bridge on Aug. 18. DOT says those lanes will open for travel Friday, Aug. 19. The eastbound lanes of the new Division Street bridge over Route 4 are set to be open to traffic by Friday morning, Aug. 19, nine months after traffic was diverted from the old bridge onto a temporary span and nearly three years after the state Department of Transportation began work on this project.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

New touch-screen voting in time for Primary day in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — With primary day fast approaching in Rhode Island, the secretary of state’s office, showing off some new technology Friday that it claims will help make the voting process easier this year. This “Express Vote” machine is taking the traditional way of voting, and making...
ELECTIONS
newportthisweek.com

‘Bridge to Nowhere’ to be Demolished in 2023

The so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a long stretch of highway that welcomes motorists to Newport and Middletown, will be demolished in 2023. The entryway from the Pell Bridge and Route 138 East will be replaced by a Route 138 extension and a new traffic signal that leads to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
NEWPORT, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that they have been seeing a decent pick of fluke on recent full and half day trips, along with a good number of black sea bass. A decent number of limit catches have come on most trips, and most anglers are going home with a nice bag of filets. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
HOBBIES
GoLocalProv

Unionized Rhode Island Compassion Center Workers Ratify First Contract

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 328 announced on Thursday that the budtenders, keyholders, online orderers and delivery drivers employed at Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. “This was a hard-fought victory for Greenleaf workers," said Sam Marvin, Director of...
PORTSMOUTH, RI

