Len Kristoff
4d ago
No primary’s are for registered party members if you aren’t a party member you should have no say in who that part nominates
Greg Brunner
3d ago
you don't commit to a party, then you have no say in the vote. Don't need undecided in the vote.
Norristown Times Herald
Editorial: Things looking up for open primaries in Pennsylvania
Getting Pennsylvania to open up primary elections to political independents was bound to be an uphill climb. After all, change often does not over well in this tradition-loving state. And state legislators have a natural interest in preserving the system that got them elected in the first place. But we’re...
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano joined by Ron DeSantis for rally in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The race for Pennsylvania governor stopped by the ‘Steel City.’ It was the first major event for Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano in the area. GOP heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited to stump for Mastriano. It’s part of a tour the governor is on to bump up some numbers for Republican candidates nationwide.
Pennsylvania candidates hold heavy campaigning night in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The political spotlight was on Western Pennsylvania Friday. It kicked off early in the evening when political heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined PA Republican Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Doug Mastriano. The rally at the Wyndham in Downtown Pittsburgh was the first major appearance by Mastriano in...
WTAJ
Fetterman, Shapiro favored to win Pennsylvania Senate, Governor races: FiveThirtyEight
(WHTM) – Democrats Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman are both now considered favored to win their respective races, according to election analysts FiveThirtyEight’s forecast model. Both candidates were recently considered to be slightly favored prior to the recent projections. Shapiro, the commonwealth’s attorney general and Democrat nominee for...
Lawmakers weigh bill in Pennsylvania that would allow independents to vote on primary candidates
Pennsylvania has closed primary elections, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates from those parties and choose who will advance to the general. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PA Dept. of Ag: Honey Bees Are Critical to Agriculture and Feeding Pennsylvanians
MILLERSBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was joined yesterday by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and agriculture partners to celebrate the honey bee’s critical role in food production, food security, and biodiversity in Pennsylvania for Honey Bee Day (Aug. 20) at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art.
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering open primaries
Pennsylvania is one of just nine states that has closed primaries, meaning residents can only vote in primaries for the party that matches their voter registration, but that may be changing.
Pennsylvania Senate Race poll: Fetterman takes 18 point lead over Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll by the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies shows Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman with an 18 point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. The poll, conducted with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, shows Fetterman with 51% support to Oz’s 33% with less than three months until the […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court orders Lancaster, Berks, Fayette counties to count undated mail ballots
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has ordered Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties to count undated mail ballots they received for the May 17 primary. This breaks an impasse between the counties and the Department of State over the counting of the ballots. A federal court tossed out a provision in state...
Washington Examiner
Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union
Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
Pennsylvania has a right to clean energy | PennLive letters
The Supreme Court’s recent ruling to limit the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions should be a wake-up call not only for Congress but also for individual states. That decision outraged me enough to take a public stand: Pennsylvania must, without delay, pass responsible legislation around clean energy. Without it, we can’t mitigate dangerous, fast paced climate changes. Without it, we can’t enjoy optimal physical health.
Comptroller candidates lay out priorities at separate party rallies
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois Comptroller made their pitches for why their party's supporters should elect them in the November election. The Illinois State Fair hosted its political days this week with GOP leaders and Democrats showing off their candidates for the November election. Governor's...
Illinois congressional candidates take stands on Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law, but the effects on the economy and energy sector will be talked about for years. The $740 billion package was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. While experts believe it won’t meaningfully reduce inflation, the law will send hundreds of billions of dollars towards fighting climate change, reducing prescription drug prices, and cutting the deficit.
iheart.com
Governor Signs Measure to Outlaw Conversion Therapy in Pennsylvania
>Governor Signs Measure to Outlaw Conversion Therapy in Pennsylvania. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf has signed an executive order that bans so-called conversion therapy. The governor says the action will protect L-G-B-T-Q residents from the controversial practice that attempts to forcibly change one's sexual orientation. He says practitioners often employ "unethical" techniques to try to change people that include electric shock and starvation. With Tuesday's signing, Pennsylvania becomes the 21st state to ban conversion therapy.
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening. Oz spoke about struggles brought on by recent […]
In rural Pennsylvania, a filling is needed in access to rural oral care
(The Center Square) – A dentist shortage in rural Pennsylvania has been a consequence of population loss, how dental students get chosen, and the differences between dentists and other medical workers. Advocates view the problems of dental health access as similar to mental health access. “Just from a provider...
A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon
If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Cox: Most important part of Inflation Reduction Act wasn't in the bill
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday that the most important part of the Inflation Reduction Act was nowhere to be found in the engrossed version. “That is permitting reform that was promised to Sen. (Joe) Manchin,” Cox said at his monthly news conference broadcast on PBS Utah. “Now whether that promise will be fulfilled we don’t know but I’m certainly hopeful.”
