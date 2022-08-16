ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Supreme Court on Perkins: Reversed & Rendered

The Louisiana State Supreme Court has issued their ruling on Mayor Adrian Perkins’ eligibility in the upcoming Shreveport Mayoral election. Mayor Perkins has been officially cleared to run for mayor in the upcoming election. In a 4-3 decision, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reversed the 2nd Circuit Court’s decision to disqualify Perkins.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Tries to Get Retirees Back in Class Teaching

The teacher shortage in Louisiana is a problem in most school districts. This is a nationwide problem as many teachers have left the profession for a variety of reasons. Earlier this year, the National Education Association released a survey showing more than 50% of teachers in the nation were considering retiring earlier than expected. That is twice the number from the 2020 survey.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

All 3 Abortion Clinics Pulling Out of Louisiana

For the first time in 50 years, there will be no abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. This is claimed as answered prayer to some, a nightmare for abortion activists. Hope Medical clinic in Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will relocate to another 'abortion friendly' state after the recent denial of their appeal challenging Louisiana's trigger laws.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Monster-Sized Crawfish Is Found in Texas Pond

Louisiana folks know all about crawfish and love when we find those big ones in the pot. But in Texas, things are bigger and they have discovered some monster sized crawfish that has everyone talking. Texas Parks and Wildlife experts say several invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish have been found by...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
News Radio 710 KEEL

Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash

A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
GREENWOOD, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Supreme Court Hears Perkins Case

Both sides in the Mayor Perkins disqualification case made their arguments Tuesday afternoon before the Louisiana Supreme Court. Each side had 30 minutes to present their case. During each presentation the justices peppered each attorney with questions and comments. Perkins' lawyer, Scott Bickford presented his case first before the justices. The defense case seemed to rest particularly on the 'integrity of the system.' Bickford stated the "Louisiana Legislature made the election code a series of statutes requiring certain things, and does not take innocent and honest mistakes and throws people out."
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Hunting License#North Louisiana#Save Money Hunt#Amazing Public Lands
KEEL Radio

Louisiana Supreme Court Takes On Perkins Mayoral Disqualification

The Louisiana Supreme Court has agreed to take on the reelection disqualification case centered around Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. KEEL News has confirmed that the oral arguments in the case will begin on August 16th at 2pm. The hearing will be via teleconference, with just the lawyers for each side. Both sides will be given 20 minutes to state their cases. Because it is an online teleconference hearing, outsiders should be able to watch the stream.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy