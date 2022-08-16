Read full article on original website
Wellmark Family Series in Des Moines
Des Moines Performing Arts is bringing the Wellmark Family Series back for its 13th year and another amazing season. This series of live shows are perfect for introducing the littlest members of your family to the theater and live performances. The 2023 series sponsored by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, will offer four shows that are a one-hour performance. Perfect for the youngest attention span and fun for the whole family. The Wellmark Family Series is not your typical live theater show. Each performance will encourage your family to use their imaginations, get young minds moving, and have fun!
DART to offer free bus rides to all Harding Middle School and North High School students for '22-23 school year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Regional Transit, or DART, is offering free rides to school to Des Moines Public School students using a grant from the Principal Foundation. Those free rides will be available to all Harding Middle School and North High School students. DART says this...
Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?
The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
Inflation impacts American staple: State Fair food costs
Fair season is in full swing in many states across the country, and it’s one of the first normal years for state fairs since the pandemic. One of the largest and most popular State Fairs happens in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa State Fair was first held in 1854 and is deep-rooted in tradition.
Ames community members help relocate family who lost everything in blaze
AMES, Iowa — On Sunday night, a fire erupted in the Elliott's family home in Ames. None of the family members were home at the time, but theirsix pets perished in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. "Flames were just coming out all over. There...
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
Project to Turn Wallace Farm into a Park Underway in Grimes
(Grimes, IA) -- Construction is underway on the project to turn Wallace Farm in Grimes into a park. The city says the goal is to turn the space into a large park with green space and the ability to host city events. Several times have been salvaged from the site and will be repurposed. The city says the area is an active construction site and asks the public not to enter the area out of safety concerns.
The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food delight. […]
Crumbl Cookies opening second Des Moines metro location
Crumbl Cookies is opening a second metro location near Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.It's planned for the strip mall at 6305 Mills Civic Pkwy, suite 3119, which houses T.J. Maxx and Kirkland's Home.Why it matters: The Des Moines area went wild for the opening of the Ankeny location earlier this year, where two-hour long lines were the norm.Another store closer to the western suburbs will likely also be a big draw.State of play: The cookie chain is known for their creative rotating cookie menu, with flavors like cornbread, key lime pie and caramel popcorn.What's next: While no grand opening date has been announced yet, expect it to open in the coming months, a spokesperson told Axios.
The couple behind new shop Thistle’s Summit encourage Des Moines to eat, drink, be gay and get witchy
After bidding adieu to their Eastern Iowa bed and breakfast in 2020, partners Marti Payseur and Ash Bruxvoort are carrying its spirit forward in a new downtown Des Moines bakery/retail space. Payseur — the owner, recipe developer and baker for Thistle’s Summit — and Bruxvoort — an ancestral astrologist, earth...
Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
Scattered Storms Bring Heavy Rain, Hail to Central Iowa
A round of scattered thunderstorms brought large hail and heavy rain to central Iowa Friday. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air four times, first from 2:35 to 3:15 p.m. and again from 4:30 to 5:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and 6:40 to 7 p.m. for warnings in Warren and Marion County. The worst of the storms impacted Des Moines, with golf ball to egg-sized hail and heavy rain caused flash flooding in the metro. Penny sized hail was reported at the KNIA/KRLS studios just after one of those warnings had expired at 5:20, and heavy rain was recorded throughout the county. Reports of pea-sized to dime-sized hail were reported west of Knoxville, in town, and at Lake Red Rock campgrounds, as well as in Bussey and Melcher-Dallas, and in some cases, multiple times in those locations. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties.
Storm Dumps Welcome Rain, Hail On Des Moines Area
(Des Moines, IA) -- A strong thunderstorm in central Iowa this (Friday) afternoon brought rain and hail that ranged in size from dime to golf-ball. There was also report of a hail stone that was 3 inches in diameter. The storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County, as well as parts of Dallas, Madison, Warren, and Jasper counties. The storm moved east at 35 mph and brought welcome rain to the area.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Boone Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
CLIVE, Iowa—A Boone woman has won a $300,000 lottery prize. Tonya Bennett won the 14th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1303 SE Marshall St. in Boone, and claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Iowa State Fair Fan Favorite Ride Temporarily Shut Down After Kid Gets Hurt
The Iowa State Fair kicked off yesterday but it didn't go without a hitch. The giant slide ride at the fair was shut down for part of the day yesterday after some riders were hurt on it. KCCI reports that the kids were hurt when they were coming off the...
It's like Airbnb but for renting your pool to strangers. Things don't always go as planned
Chris, a homeowner in Des Moines, was surprised when a woman he didn't know recently pulled into his driveway and asked if he could move his vehicles. She believed she had booked his pool for the night after someone had wrongfully listed it on a platform devoted to renting out private swimming pools. Within minutes of her showing up, he said, a few other cars arrived.
The Most Historic Fast Food Place in Iowa Has Been Around 90+ Years
An article from Love Food outlines the most historic fast food restaurants in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is only about an hour and 15 minute drive from Cedar Rapids! Taylor's Made-Rite, located at 106 S 3rd Ave in Marshalltown, is the most historic fast food joint in our state.
Popular cookie store to open new location in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Crumbl Cookies is coming to West Des Moines in the next few months. The new location is at Mills Civic Parkway near South 64th Street. An exact opening date has not been set. The Crumbl Cookies in Ankeny opened earlier this year. It's known...
Well-Begun, Half Done in Des Moines
A beautiful day in Iowa gave way to thunderstorms late in the day, but not before the entire FPO field and 28 competitors in the MPO field completed their opening rounds at the DGPT – TruBank Des Moines Challenge presented by Discraft. MPO players – including seven cards that didn’t begin first round play – will resume play at 7:00…
