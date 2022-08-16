Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golf carts and other low-speed vehicles are now street legal in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg City Council passed the golf cart ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. It includes several regulations governing the use of golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on public roads. Drivers may only drive...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. optometrist says vision health connected to learning
Parents know that going back to school usually means getting new school supplies like notebooks and pencils, but what about a checkup?.
WDAM-TV
Columbia construction project addresses downtown flooding
Things are heating up between the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department ahead of Thursday's wiffleball game.
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council starts construction on more softball fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where the discussion turned to the topic of building more softball fields. Laurel has a large baseball community and serves as a host city for the Dixie Youth World Series. In order to...
mageenews.com
Citizens Appear before Board Concerning Operation of a Drug Rehab in Neighborhood
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jimmy Zila, Park and Recreation Director, for the City of Magee introduced the 15U team from Magee to the Board of Alderman during their regular scheduled meeting Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The team competed in a tournament in Ocean Springs to win the title of 15U State Champions for the state of Mississippi. With the win, the team advanced to Camden, Arkansas representing the State of Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
VISITHattiesburg accepting tourism grant applications through Aug. 31
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out to apply for the Tourism Grant Program through VISITHattiesburg. The program has been around for the last five years and provides organizations funding to market upcoming events properly. “We are able to both financially partner with them for this grant funding, but...
WDAM-TV
Columbia High & Marion County partner for young voter program
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Election season is quickly approaching, and students at Columbia High School are getting a head start by encouraging the political power of young people. Absentee, poll official, signature curing – all terms that may or may not be familiar to young voters. However, here in the...
WDAM-TV
USM students continue tradition of painting the Eagle Walk
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As a part of Golden Eagle Welcome Week, the incoming Southern Miss students gathered to paint the Eagle Walk yet again. At the start of every year, the students paint the road and their hands, leaving handprints all over M.M. Roberts Stadium. This tradition has been going strong for more than 20 years.
Mississippi Press
Hattiesburg Zoo to bring $10.5 million water park to south Mississippi in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- By this time next year, residents in south Mississippi are expected to have a new summer getaway destination nearby. The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the beginning of construction this month of Phase I of what will ultimately be Serengeti Springs -- a $10.5 million water park built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which will result in an expantion of the zoo’s current Africa section.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg 2022 football schedule
8/27 – vs. Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. Ocean Springs – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Oak Grove – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Meridian – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Natchez* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs....
WDAM-TV
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
WDAM-TV
Laurel 2022 football schedule
8/27 – vs. Meridian – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – at D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Florence* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Brookhaven*...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
WDAM-TV
South Jones 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Sumrall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – at Forest Hill – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at FCAHS – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Northeast Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Wayne County* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 –...
WDAM-TV
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12. CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the...
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Hattiesburg senior linebacker Makel Jones
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg lost its first four games last season but the Tigers grew up late in the year, making the playoffs in the brutal Region 3-5A. With much experience returning to the lineup, Hattiesburg is optimistic about 2022. “Me, my brothers – we all have a connection...
mageenews.com
Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was...
WDAM-TV
Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
WDAM-TV
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 98 has been temporarily closed. According to a Walmart spokesperson, the closure was due to a power outage. Officials expect the store to reopen later Wednesday afternoon. The reopening will be announced via social media. Associates are still asked to...
WDAM-TV
Missing Bay Springs boy found and safe, suspects arrested
Brand new crop of talent joins Jones College football this fall.
