South Jones 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Sumrall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – at Forest Hill – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at FCAHS – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Northeast Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Wayne County* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 –...
USM athletics presents outline for future success
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A $50 million capital campaign. Upgrade/modernize Reed Green Coliseum. Grow all sport operating budgets to rank in the top half as compared to conference peers. Those are just three of the 25 objectives the University of Southern Mississippi’s Department of Athletics intends to meet by the...
Hattiesburg 2022 football schedule
8/27 – vs. Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. Ocean Springs – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Oak Grove – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Meridian – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Natchez* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs....
Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis WR Mason Beverly
Laurel 2022 football schedule
8/27 – vs. Meridian – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – at D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Florence* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Brookhaven*...
Brand new crop of talent joins Jones College football this fall
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Steve Buckley returns for his seventh season as Jones College’s head coach – but his team will again look different this fall. Forty-four of the 60 players suited up for the Bobcats are new to Ellisville. It’s the standard of two-year junior colleges, forced to replace guys year-in and year-out.
Player of the Pine Belt: South Jones RB Lane Brumley
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After going 3-7 last season South Jones head coach Todd Breland will lean on seniors like Lane Brumley to help the Braves change the script. “With his attitude and his work ethic, he’s going to be one of our main ingredients this year,” Breland said.
Jefferson Davis County 2022 football schedule
9/2 – vs. Picayune – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – at Perry Central* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – vs....
Players of the Pine Belt: Hattiesburg senior linebacker Makel Jones
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg lost its first four games last season but the Tigers grew up late in the year, making the playoffs in the brutal Region 3-5A. With much experience returning to the lineup, Hattiesburg is optimistic about 2022. “Me, my brothers – we all have a connection...
USM students continue tradition of painting the Eagle Walk
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As a part of Golden Eagle Welcome Week, the incoming Southern Miss students gathered to paint the Eagle Walk yet again. At the start of every year, the students paint the road and their hands, leaving handprints all over M.M. Roberts Stadium. This tradition has been going strong for more than 20 years.
Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson
Columbia High & Marion County partner for young voter program
SB Live Mississippi Top 10 countdown: No. 10 Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Ryan Earnest has been building something special at Laurel over the past couple of years, and there’s plenty of reasons to believe the Tornadoes might take the next step in this third season. Laurel finished with a 9-3 record last year, including a 5-2 mark in Region 3-5A. They cinched a share of ...
City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golf carts and other low-speed vehicles are now street legal in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg City Council passed the golf cart ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. It includes several regulations governing the use of golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on public roads. Drivers may only drive...
Columbia construction project addresses downtown flooding
Lamar Co. optometrist says vision health connected to learning
Laurel Magnet ranks 1st in mathematics for 2021-22 MAAP tests
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts continues to be a top-scoring Mississippi school. The Mississippi Department of Education recently released the results of the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), and Laurel Magnet ranked in the top percentages over multiple subjects. In statewide rankings, the...
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
$1 million sewer project is underway in Petal
Missing Bay Springs boy found and safe, suspects arrested
