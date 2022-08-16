Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
WDAM-TV
Columbia High & Marion County partner for young voter program
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Election season is quickly approaching, and students at Columbia High School are getting a head start by encouraging the political power of young people. Absentee, poll official, signature curing – all terms that may or may not be familiar to young voters. However, here in the...
WDAM-TV
$1 million sewer project is underway in Petal
Players of the Pine Belt: Oak Grove senior defensive end Jeramie Posey. Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum. Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum. Rivalry builds before Hattiesburg first responder wiffleball game. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Things are heating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. optometrist says vision health connected to learning
Parents know that going back to school usually means getting new school supplies like notebooks and pencils, but what about a checkup?. Students cool off with ‘Popsicles and Puppies’ event at USM. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. What’s better than having a popsicle on...
WDAM-TV
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12. CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the...
mageenews.com
Citizens Appear before Board Concerning Operation of a Drug Rehab in Neighborhood
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jimmy Zila, Park and Recreation Director, for the City of Magee introduced the 15U team from Magee to the Board of Alderman during their regular scheduled meeting Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The team competed in a tournament in Ocean Springs to win the title of 15U State Champions for the state of Mississippi. With the win, the team advanced to Camden, Arkansas representing the State of Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Driver walks away from Perry County wreck
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday, when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49. The vehicle...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDAM-TV
Columbia construction project addresses downtown flooding
Things are heating up between the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department ahead of Thursday’s wiffleball game. USM's Pride of Mississippi back together under new CDC guidelines. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Most members will perform for the first time without the strict distancing and masking guidelines of...
WDAM-TV
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man killed in a shooting in Lamar County Sunday evening has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the man was identified as 20-year-old Kenneth Cooley. He died from multiple gunshot wounds. One woman was also wounded during the shooting. Her condition...
WDAM-TV
City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golf carts and other low-speed vehicles are now street legal in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg City Council passed the golf cart ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. It includes several regulations governing the use of golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on public roads. Drivers may only drive...
WDAM-TV
MDOT works on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Road work and construction are things that cities and towns around the Pine Belt deal with quite often. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) currently has several projects happening in Marion County to replace two bridges on State Route 198. The $8.9 million project is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mageenews.com
Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to over 12 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg man was...
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council starts construction on more softball fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where the discussion turned to the topic of building more softball fields. Laurel has a large baseball community and serves as a host city for the Dixie Youth World Series. In order to...
WDAM-TV
VISITHattiesburg accepting tourism grant applications through Aug. 31
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out to apply for the Tourism Grant Program through VISITHattiesburg. The program has been around for the last five years and provides organizations funding to market upcoming events properly. “We are able to both financially partner with them for this grant funding, but...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg to vote on medical marijuana petitions Tuesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council reviewed two agenda items involving the approval of conditional use permits for operating a medical marijuana dispensary. The council will vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, on whether to approve or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
WDAM-TV
Missing Bay Springs boy found and safe, suspects arrested
Brand new crop of talent joins Jones College football this fall. VISITHattiesburg accepting tourism grant applications through Aug. 31. Time is running out to apply for the Tourism Grant Program through VISITHattiesburg. USM students continue tradition of painting the Eagle Walk. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. As a part of...
Picayune Item
Several suspects arrested for drug violations
Several suspects were arrested for drug related violations by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department over the past few months. A case that occurred on April 29, at about 1:45 p.m., involved narcotics investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department going to a residence located at 2951 Jackson Landing Road to locate two suspects wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison.
WDAM-TV
Petal Fire Department responds to 2-vehicle wreck
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle wreck with no major injuries happened on Tuesday morning on Mississippi Highway 42. According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, the crash was reported near the Tractor Supply Co. around 6:45 a.m. The crash involved a Nissan Altima and a Ford Ranger, with the ranger rolling over.
Comments / 1