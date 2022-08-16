Read full article on original website
Purdue Extension Honors Women in Agriculture for Leadership, Passion
Back on August 4th at the Celebration of Agriculture held at the Indiana State Fair, Purdue Extension recognized three Indiana agriculture leaders. Purdue senior and former Indiana State FFA officer Savannah Bordner received the Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of a high school or undergraduate student who has made a positive impact on agriculture.
Indiana State House Rep. features quote by famous Nazi on Facebook
Rep. Lucas – a Republican representing Indiana District 69 – changed his cover page photo to a screenshot featuring the quote saying:. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its power to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
Plymouth man turns himself in for Jan. 6 Capitol entry
A northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the January 6th riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to tell them he saw himself in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website. He faces several charges including two for violent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ultium seeks to build a large battery cell facility in New Carlisle
A joint venture company could soon be building a facility in New Carlisle. General Motors and LG Energy are looking for a tax abatement from St. Joseph County to build a large battery cell manufacturing facility. Ultium Cells told ABC 57 Wednesday that they are developing a business plan that could bring a sizeable investment to Michiana.
Indiana’s tax refund checks coming soon
The first round of Indiana’s tax refund checks are being printed and should be in the mail by the end of the day on Friday. That the latest word from state auditor Tera Klutz. Taxpayers are in-line for 200 dollar checks, unless they didn’t get their earlier tax rebate...
