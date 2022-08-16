Read full article on original website
Purdue Extension Honors Women in Agriculture for Leadership, Passion
Back on August 4th at the Celebration of Agriculture held at the Indiana State Fair, Purdue Extension recognized three Indiana agriculture leaders. Purdue senior and former Indiana State FFA officer Savannah Bordner received the Emerging Women in Agriculture Leadership Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of a high school or undergraduate student who has made a positive impact on agriculture.
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Northern Indiana
Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk to wine grape growers and...
Habitat for Humanity hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Elkhart home
Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new home of Jamie Sorenson and her family on Thursday. The house will be built with the help of the Building Construction Trade Program at Concord High School. Sorenson has put in 200 hours for her home with the help of...
Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals denies proposal for animal racing
A proposal for animal racing in Elkhart County during a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting had nearly every attendee saying they are against it. If passed, an outdoor racetrack for horse racing events could be created on County Road 14. The land is ten acres, which, according to Kevin Bullard, a resident who has farmed the land, is not nearly enough for the project.
Indiana State House Rep. features quote by famous Nazi on Facebook
Rep. Lucas – a Republican representing Indiana District 69 – changed his cover page photo to a screenshot featuring the quote saying:. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its power to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
Michigan Workers Win Minimum-Wage Increase, Paid Sick Leave
Workers in Michigan won major victories recently as a minimum-wage increase and employer paid sick time program were reinstated by court order. In 2018, petitioners succeeded in placing a minimum-wage increase along with an earned-sick-time provision on the November ballot. In turn, the Michigan Legislature passed the measures in September to avoid a vote on the referendums, then in a lame-duck session in December the Legislature amended the bills, delaying the wage increase and denying the full hourly rate to tipped workers. The sick-time provision also was changed.
Ultium seeks to build a large battery cell facility in New Carlisle
A joint venture company could soon be building a facility in New Carlisle. General Motors and LG Energy are looking for a tax abatement from St. Joseph County to build a large battery cell manufacturing facility. Ultium Cells told ABC 57 Wednesday that they are developing a business plan that could bring a sizeable investment to Michiana.
Another Hoosier arrested for being at the Capitol on January 6th
Another Hoosier arrested for being at the Capitol on January 6th. The northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the January 6th riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to tell them he saw himself in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website.
Plymouth man turns himself in for Jan. 6 Capitol entry
A northern Indiana man faces federal charges for entering the Capitol during the January 6th riot. Ian Horvath of Plymouth called the FBI in September 2021 to tell them he saw himself in “wanted” photos on the FBI’s website. He faces several charges including two for violent...
Elkhart County fighting back against infant death and maternal mortality rates
Elkhart County is working hard to lower infant death and maternal mortality rates. Mothers need life-saving resources in order to fight back against Indiana’s mortality rate for newborns and their mothers, which is one of the highest in the nation. The League of Women Voters held a seminar at...
South Bend youth hockey coach pleads guilty to soliciting a minor
A South Bend youth hockey coach pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor in Niles. The man, Christien Joubert, allegedly arranged to meet with an underage girl at a hotel, through an online website, on May 12. Little did he know, he was actually talking with a police officer. Leader Publications...
Indiana’s tax refund checks coming soon
The first round of Indiana’s tax refund checks are being printed and should be in the mail by the end of the day on Friday. That the latest word from state auditor Tera Klutz. Taxpayers are in-line for 200 dollar checks, unless they didn’t get their earlier tax rebate...
Edwardsburg Public Schools want voters to reconsider bond proposal
Edwardsburg Public Schools wants voters to approve improvement and upgrades to the schools. This, after the August 2nd bond proposal failed. Now, board members unanimously voted to move forward with a new bond proposal for the November 8 ballot. Leader Publications reports that the new proposal asks for a new...
One woman dead in LaPorte shooting
LaPorte officers were called to a residence on Ridge St. on Thursday on a call for a shooting. The resident of the home, Nancy Ainsworth, 57, was transported to Northwest Health, where she was pronounced dead. A male suspect was located a few hours later and was taken into custody.
Rochester school threat investigated, deemed “not credible”
A potential threat to the Rochester Community Schools was deemed not credible last week. Thursday evening, Fulton County Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip about a threat to the schools. Out of an abundance of caution there was an additional police presence at the school corporation Friday morning, but the Rochester Police and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat and said it was not credible.
Chicagoland man sentenced to 14+ years in prison after pleading guilty to South Bend bank heist
A Chicago-area man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in South Bend after pleading guilty to bank robbery. It’s more than 14 years in prison for Keith Kelly, 50. His formal sentence of 175 months and 2 years of supervised release comes after Kelly admitted to the heist, back in October of 2021, when he walked into the 1st Source Bank branch on Western Avenue, gave one of the tellers a note demanding cash, and indicated he had a gun.
Elkhart woman sentenced after fire killed two people
An Elkhart woman has be sentenced after admitting to murdering two people. It happened in on May 23, 2021, when 48-year-old Genessa Jones set a fire at 1824 Oakland Ave, killing 51-year-old Dennis Witte and 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch. Jones was is sentenced to 110 years in prison, after admitting to...
Elkhart man found guilty of killing man in robbery attempt
An Elkhart man is found guilty of shooting and killing another man in a robbery attempt. It happened on June 19, 2021, when 23-year-old Jordan Wolf and another man were talking in front of South 5th Street House. The Elkhart Truth reports that’s when 27-year-old Forrest Howard rode past on...
