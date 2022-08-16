Read full article on original website
Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge on Thursday to keep an abortion rights question off of the November ballot due to what it said are 60 errors in the text of a proposed constitutional amendment. The coalition claims the errors make the amendment “impossible to understand,” and called for the state’s Board of Canvassers to reject the proposed ballot initiative. The board is expected to make a final determination on the proposal during an Aug. 31 meeting. The challenge came on the final day of a state court hearing to determine whether county prosecutors will be allowed to enforce the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban.
DeSantis’ election police unit announces voter fraud cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s new election police unit. The charges announced Thursday marked the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security, which from its conception drew widespread criticism from Democrats and voting rights groups who feared the unit would serve as a political tool for the governor. The 20 people were among more than 11 million Florida voters who cast ballots in the 2020 election. DeSantis said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
Trio of suits target Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed by college professors and students claiming it is blatantly unconstitutional. Known as the “Stop WOKE” act, the law targets what DeSantis has called a “pernicious” ideology exemplified by critical race theory _ the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society. The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court claims the law amounts to “racially motivated censorship” that will act to “stifle widespread demands to discuss, study and address systemic inequalities” in society.
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Even as hundreds of people charged with crimes in Oregon remain deprived of legal representation, a commission tasked with fixing the problem fired the leader of the effort. The action Thursday by the Public Defense Services Commission capped an extraordinary week in which Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters took the unprecedented step of firing all the members of the commission. She then reinstated five of them while appointing four new members. The commission fired Stephen Singer, executive director of the Office of Public Defense Services. He said his ouster would make low-income people charged with a crime, who disproportionately are people of color, suffer the consequences.
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city has reversed course on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings. The group decided to reconsider at a special meeting Thursday following complaints from conservative lawmakers and widespread bashing from citizens. Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, voted to nix a previous board edict to recite the pledge that passed a couple of months before the election. The new board said the oath did not align with the district’s diversity and inclusion code. All but one of the board members voted to reinstate the pledge, saying the controversy was a distraction to the district.
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
Prosecutors have rested their case against two men on trial for a second time in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The jury heard seven days of testimony before prosecutors finished Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial on conspiracy charges. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men. One of the last government witnesses was an FBI agent who was working undercover. Tim Bates says he got inside the group when talk turned to obtaining an explosive to destroy a bridge near Whitmer’s vacation home in Elk Rapids, Michigan. The defense argues that the government entrapped Fox and Croft.
Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee charged in the shooting deaths of two Muslim men and suspected in the killing of two others will remain behind bars pending trial. A New Mexico district court judge granted a motion by prosecutors during a virtual hearing Wednesday, agreeing that Muhammad Syed was dangerous and there were no conditions of release that would ensure the community’s safety. Syed, 51, has denied any involvement in the killings that shook New Mexico’s Muslim community. His public defenders were unsuccessful in their bid to have him placed on house arrest. They had argued that he had no criminal record as previous charges of domestic violence were ultimately dropped and that he was not a flight risk.
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to be donated to UAMS’s facility. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor says a federal investigation is underway. Police in East Pennsboro Township, Pennsylvania, have arrested Jeremy Pauley and accused him of buying human body parts from an Arkansas woman.
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons in his car. The Auburn Police Department also said investigators have not founda motive so far for the “seemingly random shootings.” The suspect, 39-year-old Terel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, on Wednesday after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia. Brown is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in connection to the Auburn shooting. Brown is being held without bond. Court records didn’t indicate if Brown has an attorney.
Health officials suspect a Nebraska child died from the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri after swimming
A brain-eating amoeba typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers may have killed a child in what would be Nebraska’s first known death from the parasite, health officials said. The child, whose age was not disclosed, died this week in Douglas County, its health department said. The child is...
Kaufman along with Sam & Randall Cunningham part of inaugural California HS Football Hall of Fame Class
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just before the 2022 high school football season kicks off the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation gives us a blast from the past as they announced the inaugural class for the California High School Football Hall of Fame. Three local players are part of the initial class...
