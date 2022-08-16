ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Bedford County, TN
Shelbyville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Shelbyville, TN
City
Smyrna, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Newsradio Wgns
smithcountyinsider.com

Traffic stop in Gordonsville leads to arrest for methamphetamine

Deputy Nathan Williams initiated a traffic stop on a red ford pick-up on August 3, 2022. While following the vehicle on Main Street in Gordonsville the driver accelerated to 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle pulled into the former Pa’s Storage parking area. The driver was identified as Paul Daniel Boyett. Deputy Williams observed a glass methamphetamine pipe clearly visible on the driver’s floorboard.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjle.com

Suspected Drug Dealer Busted by Sheriff’s Department

A suspected drug dealer was busted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department last week after a search of his home yielded a variety of drugs, weapons, a vehicle with an altered VIN number, and a large amount of cash. 39-year-old Nathan Joe Trapp of Magness Road, Smithville is under...
SMITHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury

FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying this person. At 3:41 a.m., Monday morning, an unidentified man was caught on camera as he attempted to enter an occupied dwelling in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information please contact the GCSO at 931-692-3466 x5 or on Facebook messenger. All tips will remain anonymous.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy