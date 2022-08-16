Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Shelbyville man arrested for drug-related death of 21-year-old Bedford County resident
BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Shelbyville man was indicted in connection to the drug-related death of a Bedford County resident. On Feb. 26, a joint investigation began into the death of 21-year-old William Hallum who as found dead after taking narcotics, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)
Metro police find fentanyl, heroin, cocaine at home near airport
A man now has ten charges to his name after police found him with fentanyl and a slew of other drugs.
11 pounds of fentanyl, 31 pounds of methamphetamine among other drugs seized in recent drug arrests
Authorities said first responders throughout Madison County and Huntsville responded to 543 overdoses since January. 40 of the overdoses resulted in deaths, according to HPD.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood attorney Connie Reguli indicted on aggravated perjury charge following legal battles
Embattled Brentwood attorney Connie Reguli has been indicted on a new criminal charge stemming from a lawsuit she filed against Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson earlier this year. A Williamson County grand jury indicted 70-year-old Reguli on the charge of aggravated perjury, a Class D felony. According to the indictment,...
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
Fight leads to woman being indicted for attempted criminal homicide
A 34-year-old woman has been indicted on attempted criminal homicide charges after a fight resulted in another woman being critically injured last year.
850wftl.com
Woman charged with murder after inmate died following a drug smuggling kiss
NASHVILLE, TN– — A woman has been murder charges after an inmate died moments after she smuggled drugs to him during a kiss. The incident occurred in February at the Turney Center Industrial Complex. The Tennessee Department of Correction reported that during a visit with Joshua Brown, Rachal...
1 killed in crash involving dump truck on Central Pike
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Wilson County Thursday morning.
smithcountyinsider.com
Traffic stop in Gordonsville leads to arrest for methamphetamine
Deputy Nathan Williams initiated a traffic stop on a red ford pick-up on August 3, 2022. While following the vehicle on Main Street in Gordonsville the driver accelerated to 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle pulled into the former Pa’s Storage parking area. The driver was identified as Paul Daniel Boyett. Deputy Williams observed a glass methamphetamine pipe clearly visible on the driver’s floorboard.
WSMV
Friends, family seek justice in death of Wilson Co. woman who ‘lit up a room’
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they have not received many tips regarding the homicide of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this month. The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Mya Fuller’s remains were found on August 6 off Trammel Lane in...
28-Year-Old Brooke Murphy Died In A Motorcycle Crash In DeKalb County (DeKalb County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle collision was reported in DeKalb County on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash occurred when a woman, Brooke [..]
wjle.com
Suspected Drug Dealer Busted by Sheriff’s Department
A suspected drug dealer was busted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department last week after a search of his home yielded a variety of drugs, weapons, a vehicle with an altered VIN number, and a large amount of cash. 39-year-old Nathan Joe Trapp of Magness Road, Smithville is under...
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
Tennessee Tribune
Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury
FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
Grundy County Herald
Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying this person. At 3:41 a.m., Monday morning, an unidentified man was caught on camera as he attempted to enter an occupied dwelling in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information please contact the GCSO at 931-692-3466 x5 or on Facebook messenger. All tips will remain anonymous.
Woman whose vehicle fell from Nashville parking garage has died
The woman critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital has died.
