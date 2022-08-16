The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) found in June that the U.S. EPA does not have authority to regulate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions based on the portion of the Clean Air Act (CAA) that EPA had been using as their basis for regulation. One pathway forward is for EPA to leverage a different portion of the CAA. However, that pathway comes with risk that the same judicial decision will happen. A better path forward is for Congress to clearly empower EPA to regulate GHG emissions as the existential threat that they are.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO