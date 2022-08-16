ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Tree Hugger

Burning Wood Pellets Does Not Generate Carbon Neutral Electricity

The climate impact of burning wood pellets for power is highly contentious. While some say it's carbon neutral, environmentalists rightfully point out it's not. Now, there's a shift in the conversation that suggests the chips are down for wood pellets. Burning pellets is considered to be carbon neutral. United Kingdom-based...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

What Difference with Switching a Home to Solar Power Make?

There were around 2.7 million homes with solar panels installed at the close of 2020. Through the utility sector and residential installations, the US has a 97.2 GW capacity. This is enough to provide energy for 18 million homes. However, although the US is one of the leading proponents of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ethanol Could Get Boost From Carbon Capture Credits in Biden Climate Law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A major expansion in tax credits for companies that capture and store carbon emissions under U.S. President Joe Biden's new climate law could be a boon to the ethanol industry as it seeks to meet its mid-century climate goals. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Biden signed on...
U.S. POLITICS
One Green Planet

Landfills in Four Cities Emit As Much Methane as Two Million Cars, New Study Finds

Four cities’ landfills around the world emit as much methane as 2 million cars, according to a new study by SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Technology. The study found that the landfills in each of these four cities are responsible for emitting methane equal to that of hundreds of thousands of cars. The four cities, Buenos Aires, Mumbai, Lahore, and Delhi, were found to be the worst emitters through analyzed satellite data.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Judge scuttles fossil fuel leasing plan

It’s Wednesday, August 10, and fossil fuel production in Wyoming and Montana has hit another roadblock. A federal judge scuttled plans to expand fossil fuel extraction in the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming last week, saying that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, had failed to consider how new oil, gas, and coal development might threaten public health and the environment.
WYOMING STATE
Fast Company

If the EPA can’t regulate GHG emissions, how are we going to reduce them?

The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) found in June that the U.S. EPA does not have authority to regulate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions based on the portion of the Clean Air Act (CAA) that EPA had been using as their basis for regulation. One pathway forward is for EPA to leverage a different portion of the CAA. However, that pathway comes with risk that the same judicial decision will happen. A better path forward is for Congress to clearly empower EPA to regulate GHG emissions as the existential threat that they are.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marketplace.org

Biden’s new climate law could help more homeowners install heat pumps

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Among other things, it allocates about $370 billion for climate-friendly technology and programs, including tax rebates and credits to incentivize Americans to replace their old air conditioners or furnaces with heat pumps. These machines can be used for...
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy

Hydrogen is touted as an alternative and clean energy source that can power electric vehicles, releasing nothing but water vapor and heat into the atmosphere. The electrolysis process of separating water into two atoms of hydrogen and one atom of oxygen, though, is power intensive—it requires large amounts of electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Climate bill’s unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. oil industry hit a legal roadblock in January when a judge struck down a $192 million oil and natural gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico over future global warming emissions from burning the fuels. It came at a pivotal time for Chevron, Exxon and other industry players: the Biden administration had curtailed opportunities for new offshore drilling, while raising climate change concerns.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

