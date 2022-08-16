Read full article on original website
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
Tree Hugger
Burning Wood Pellets Does Not Generate Carbon Neutral Electricity
The climate impact of burning wood pellets for power is highly contentious. While some say it's carbon neutral, environmentalists rightfully point out it's not. Now, there's a shift in the conversation that suggests the chips are down for wood pellets. Burning pellets is considered to be carbon neutral. United Kingdom-based...
natureworldnews.com
What Difference with Switching a Home to Solar Power Make?
There were around 2.7 million homes with solar panels installed at the close of 2020. Through the utility sector and residential installations, the US has a 97.2 GW capacity. This is enough to provide energy for 18 million homes. However, although the US is one of the leading proponents of...
Fast Company
The climate bill looks to expand carbon capture. That means lots of construction—and pipelines
The sweeping climate, energy, and healthcare bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act contains about $370 billion to foster clean-energy development and combat climate change, constituting the largest federal climate investment in history. Several studies project that its climate and energy provisions could enable the United States to reduce its...
Inside Clean Energy: ‘Solar Coaster’ Survivors Rejoice at Senate Bill
People who work in the solar industry can barely contain their glee this week. The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday and appears to be heading to passage in the House, contains a wish list of the industry’s priorities. And here’s a big one: a...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Conceding to Manchin, U.S. climate bill exempts most oil industry from methane fees
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate climate bill’s fee on oil and gas industry methane emissions will cover less than half the sector’s releases of the powerful greenhouse gas, thanks to concessions made to win over party holdout Joe Manchin, according to a review of the legislation and interviews with lawmakers that negotiated it.
Congress passed the biggest climate package in US history. For you, it means cheap energy, clean air, and jobs.
By cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and funding a new climate plan, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to help your wallet, health, and security.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
US News and World Report
Ethanol Could Get Boost From Carbon Capture Credits in Biden Climate Law
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A major expansion in tax credits for companies that capture and store carbon emissions under U.S. President Joe Biden's new climate law could be a boon to the ethanol industry as it seeks to meet its mid-century climate goals. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Biden signed on...
Inside Clean Energy: A Dirty Scandal for a Clean Energy Leader
Florida’s largest utility has a lot of explaining to do after news organizations revealed some unseemly conduct. The reports show that Florida Power & Light hired a political consulting firm that engaged in dirty tricks to harm or otherwise neutralize the company’s perceived opponents, including elected officials and journalists.
U.S. states urge postal service to halt gas vehicle purchases
WASHINGTON Aug 15 (Reuters) - A group of 17 state attorneys general urged the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to halt planned purchases of gasoline-powered delivery vehicles pending a new environmental review, in a statement on Monday that encouraged the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs).
One Green Planet
Landfills in Four Cities Emit As Much Methane as Two Million Cars, New Study Finds
Four cities’ landfills around the world emit as much methane as 2 million cars, according to a new study by SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Technology. The study found that the landfills in each of these four cities are responsible for emitting methane equal to that of hundreds of thousands of cars. The four cities, Buenos Aires, Mumbai, Lahore, and Delhi, were found to be the worst emitters through analyzed satellite data.
Grist
Judge scuttles fossil fuel leasing plan
It’s Wednesday, August 10, and fossil fuel production in Wyoming and Montana has hit another roadblock. A federal judge scuttled plans to expand fossil fuel extraction in the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming last week, saying that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, had failed to consider how new oil, gas, and coal development might threaten public health and the environment.
Fast Company
If the EPA can’t regulate GHG emissions, how are we going to reduce them?
The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) found in June that the U.S. EPA does not have authority to regulate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions based on the portion of the Clean Air Act (CAA) that EPA had been using as their basis for regulation. One pathway forward is for EPA to leverage a different portion of the CAA. However, that pathway comes with risk that the same judicial decision will happen. A better path forward is for Congress to clearly empower EPA to regulate GHG emissions as the existential threat that they are.
marketplace.org
Biden’s new climate law could help more homeowners install heat pumps
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Among other things, it allocates about $370 billion for climate-friendly technology and programs, including tax rebates and credits to incentivize Americans to replace their old air conditioners or furnaces with heat pumps. These machines can be used for...
How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy
Hydrogen is touted as an alternative and clean energy source that can power electric vehicles, releasing nothing but water vapor and heat into the atmosphere. The electrolysis process of separating water into two atoms of hydrogen and one atom of oxygen, though, is power intensive—it requires large amounts of electricity.
New Inflation Reduction Act relies on carbon capture to reduce emissions in the US
The sweeping climate, energy and health care bill expected to go to a vote in the U.S. House on Friday contains about US$370 billion to foster clean energy development and combat climate change, constituting the largest federal climate investment in history. Several studies project that its climate and energy provisions...
Climate bill’s unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. oil industry hit a legal roadblock in January when a judge struck down a $192 million oil and natural gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico over future global warming emissions from burning the fuels. It came at a pivotal time for Chevron, Exxon and other industry players: the Biden administration had curtailed opportunities for new offshore drilling, while raising climate change concerns.
