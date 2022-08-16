ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WNCT

Family gives strong message to killers of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd after funeral

"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Towing companies pay their respects to slain Wake deputy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — As Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was laid to rest Friday, family, friends and even strangers paid their respects. In the crowd along the procession route on Glenwood Avenue were a handful of towing companies. Jerry Barbour, who owns Barbour's Towing Service, worked alongside other...
WNCT

NC correctional officer passes away during training

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
cbs17

Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
WRAL

Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Reporter: Lora...
cbs17

Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
WRAL News

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood

Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. A spokesperson for Raleigh police said the fliers were investigated, but were no longer active cases since they did...
