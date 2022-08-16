Read full article on original website
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Family gives strong message to killers of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd after funeral
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
Pistols, rifles, an AK-47, too. Raleigh police buy hundreds of guns in drive-up event.
“We want actionable strategies, because we want to make sure if there’s ways to get guns off the street, we want to do that,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Towing companies pay their respects to slain Wake deputy
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — As Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was laid to rest Friday, family, friends and even strangers paid their respects. In the crowd along the procession route on Glenwood Avenue were a handful of towing companies. Jerry Barbour, who owns Barbour's Towing Service, worked alongside other...
NC correctional officer passes away during training
RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
NC trooper who killed armed 21-year-old acted lawfully, Chatham County DA rules
Video footage shows the man took out a semiautomatic pistol and the trooper tried to disarm him.
cbs17
Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
Ned Byrd murder arrest: One of the men arrested in western NC now charged in killing of Wake deputy
Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, is charged with the murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. Authorities say more arrests are expected.
WRAL
Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Reporter: Lora...
Photos: Funeral services held in Raleigh for Wake Sheriff’s deputy Ned Byrd
The Wake County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Friday night, Aug. 12
'Just a gut punch.' Hundreds honor slain Wake County deputy
Raleigh, N.C. — Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. WRAL will livestream the funeral service for Deputy Ned Byrd at 11 a.m. Friday. Hundreds of men and women in uniform trickled into...
cbs17
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
cbs17
Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood
Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. A spokesperson for Raleigh police said the fliers were investigated, but were no longer active cases since they did...
NC Sheriffs have raw conversation with WRAL News about safety after string of deputy shootings
Four sheriffs from across central North Carolina sat down with WRAL anchor Lena Tillett for a raw conversation about the safety of law enforcement officers. They candidly described how their deputies are feeling after a string of recent shootings, and explained what they need from the community in order to do their job better.
Man charged with murder in killing of Wake County deputy. More arrests expected.
Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was found shot more than once outside his unmarked SUV Friday.
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
NC sheriff’s daughter indicted in 2021 fentanyl death
Emily Jean Robinson sold fentanyl to Robert Starner Jr., which lead to his death, officials said.
Alamance County Sheriff's daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted the daughter of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on a charge of death by distribution, officials confirmed Thursday. Officials said Emily Robinson, 41, was indicted on the charge in July. Burlington police arrested Robinson in September for possession with intent to...
‘Future arrests expected’, suspect truck found in deputy Ned Byrd murder case, sheriff’s office says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office held a news briefing to update the public on the case involving the murder of K9 deputy Ned Byrd. The 12 p.m. briefing came hours after the arrest of a 29-year old Apex man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo who has been charged with the deputy’s murder. “It gives […]
