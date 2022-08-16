ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

thegazebogazette.com

SBE Approves PCSD for Early Learning Collaboratives

The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted Aug. 18, to add five new early learning collaboratives (ELC); including the Pass Christian School District, to the current list of 30 to provide high-quality early childhood education pre-K programs to 4-year-old students. This ELC expansion is made possible by $5.9 million...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach School District Ranked Inside the Top 10 in the State

With the 2021-22 Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) test results being released Thursday, August 18 the Long Beach School District (LBSD) finished as one of the state’s top performers. LBSD placed among the state’s Top 10 in every subject area tested: English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and U.S....
LONG BEACH, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Pass Christian, MS
WLOX

Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

State test results for 2021-22 school year bounce back to near pre-pandemic rates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s state test results are in for the 2021-2022 school year, and two coast schools are among the state’s top performers. Ocean Springs and Long Beach placed among the state’s “Top 10 Districts” in every subject area tested: English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and U.S. History. The only other school district in the state to achieve that level of proficiency was the Petal School District.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.
GULFPORT, MS
Picayune Item

Supervisors updated on PRC SPCA efforts, needs

An update on the operations at the Pearl River County SPCA was provided to the Board of Supervisors during Wednesday’s meeting. PRC SPCA Treasurer Lauren Fitts said the shelter was run by the city of Picayune until about 1998 when the Friends of PRCSPCA was formed. Currently the shelter employs bout 19 people and has a starting wage of $10 per hour. A recent pay increase to ensure qualified people are employed there also increased the shelter’s operation budget, now at about $750,000 annually, Fitts said. There are also 15 to 20 volunteers who help out around the shelter.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs leaders take action toward relieving homelessness

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Homeless Council presented the Board of Aldermen with recommendations to help the city’s homeless problem. Almost a year ago, Ocean Springs city leaders finally acted toward fighting homelessness in the city. They assigned community volunteers to come up with solutions based on research.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WWL

Schools dealing with crossing guard shortages in St. Tammany

SLIDELL, La. — Across the country schools are dealing with teacher shortages, but another critical role you won't find in the classroom is also in demand: crossing guards. According to St. Tammany Parish Schools, there are 34 school zones in the district that utilize crossing guards. Right now, they're...
SLIDELL, LA
Education
Education
WLOX

Gulfport-Biloxi Airport loses A/C, but flights remain on schedule

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Visitors flying into the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport this week are getting a hot, humid welcome to Mississippi as soon as they step off the plane. The airport’s air conditioning went out Wednesday morning, and efforts to bring in temporary relief haven’t worked out as planned.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

New details on teen who brought gun to Harrison Central campus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new information about the teen who brought a pistol to Harrison Central High School at the beginning of the school year. Investigators say the teen, who is charged with bringing a 45 caliber pistol to campus on the second day of class, also had the weapon with him the first day of school. This information came out Wednesday after the teen’s lawyer asked that his $10,000 bond be reduced. Judge Brandon Ladner denied that request after hearing from a Harrison County Sheriff’s investigator.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Buc-Wild! Buc-ee’s To Open Its First Mississippi Location

The Mississippi Gulf Coast will soon be home to the first Buc-ee’s Travel Center in the Magnolia State. The megastore is slated to be more than 80,000 square feet on 43 acres of a 183-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10 in Pass Christian. It’s part of a multi-state expansion across the South and joins Buc-ee’s locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Texas chain prides itself on being home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, and freshest food and is headed up by the jolly cartoon beaver mascot.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
Mississippi Press

Ingalls authenticates keel of third Flight III destroyer

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker joined Ingalls Shipbuilding president Kari Wilkinson and ship co-sponsors Madeline Denton Doak and Mary Denton Lewis to authenticate the keel of DDG 129, named for decorated Vietnam veteran, former Navy Rear Admiral and U.S. Sen. Jeremiah Denton. The keel authentication is a time-honored...
PASCAGOULA, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

City approves resolution to prohibit methadone clinic location

In a called meeting Friday morning at the Bogalusa City Hall conference room, the Bogalusa City Council voted 7-0 to adopt a resolution placing an emergency moratorium on the location of a proposed methadone clinic. On Wednesday, April 27, the Louisiana Department of Health announced such a clinic would be...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Emotional video shows Slidell K9 Kano leaving vet for last time

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department released emotional video after a longtime K9 officer died in the line of duty last week. K9 officer Kano died doing what he loved, protecting the people of Slidell. He had just caught a burglary suspect when he began acting lethargic. The...
SLIDELL, LA
wxxv25.com

Hurricane Camille made landfall 53 years ago

It’s a somber day of remembrance throughout South Mississippi as today is the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille’s landfall. For many, August 17th, 1969 was northing short of a nightmare. Since then, those who were affected still remember the horrors they faced that day. Today, those memories are still prevalent as ever as we honor those who we lost through the storm.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

