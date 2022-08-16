An update on the operations at the Pearl River County SPCA was provided to the Board of Supervisors during Wednesday’s meeting. PRC SPCA Treasurer Lauren Fitts said the shelter was run by the city of Picayune until about 1998 when the Friends of PRCSPCA was formed. Currently the shelter employs bout 19 people and has a starting wage of $10 per hour. A recent pay increase to ensure qualified people are employed there also increased the shelter’s operation budget, now at about $750,000 annually, Fitts said. There are also 15 to 20 volunteers who help out around the shelter.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO