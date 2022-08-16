ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2032, DelveInsight | Key Companies- Hoffmann-La Roche, AstraZeneca, Pharma Mar/Jazz, and Severa

 2 days ago
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Enhertu for HER2 Mutant Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

The FDA approval of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) to treat HER2 mutant non-small cell lung cancer was based on results from the DESTINY-Lung02 phase 2 trial. The FDA granted accelerated approval to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc) to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval indication also noted that to be eligible for this treatment, patients with NSCLC must have tumors that activate HER2 (ERBB2) mutations and have had prior systemic therapy.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market predicted to garner US$ 3,480.9 Million, grabbing at CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2027 | Abbott Diagnostics (Abbott Laboratories), Antibodies Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Euro Diagnostica AB,

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market. Rheumatoid Arthritis is an autoimmune disease which causes joint pain owing to inflammation of joint lining. This condition mostly affects feet, wrists and hands. Blood tests are used for diagnosing C – reactive protein (CRP), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, rheumatoid factor anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Moreover, development of blood tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis is estimated to propel growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic tests market over the forecast period.
MARKETS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice

A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
CANCER
ABC News

Updated COVID boosters could be available in 3 weeks, White House predicts

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters tailored to target a dominant strain of the virus will be available in the next three weeks or so, assuming the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention work through their processes for authorization as expected, White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha's predicted on Tuesday.
U.S. POLITICS
pharmacytimes.com

Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease

A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Miami

People with COVID-19 have higher risk of developing neurological conditions

NEW YORK - New research finds people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after infection. Previous research from the University of Oxford found COVID-19 survivors were at risk of neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection.Their latest study in the journal Lancet Psychiatry looked at health records of more than one million patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Researchers found an increased risk of developing conditions such as dementia, psychosis, seizures, and brain fog for up to two years after COVID-19 infection, compared to patients with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Understanding Limited-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) makes up about of lung cancers. It tends to be more aggressive than the other main category of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer and has a relative 5-year survival rate. Doctors often divide SCLC into limited and extensive stages depending on how far it...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about stage 2 non small cell lung cancer

80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses are NSCLC. Staging for NSCLC involves 4 stages with various substages. In this article, we look specifically at stage 2 NSCLC, whether it is curable, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and more. What is NSCLC and what is stage 2?. NSCLC occurs in the cells...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Traditional Chinese Medicine Shows Promise in Treating Lung Cancer

The natural compound berberine, which is present in plants like goldenseal and barberry, has promise for the treatment of lung diseases. According to a recent study, the natural compound berberine, which is present in plants like goldenseal and barberry, inhibits the growth of lung cancer cells in the lab. It also lessens inflammation of the airways and reduces the damage to healthy lung cells exposed to the toxins from cigarette smoke.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study

This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Anti-Cancer Drug Is Absorbed Through the Gut’s Lymphatic System

Scientists found they could optimize drug concentrations to simultaneously target two molecular signaling pathways responsible for cancer growth by using the lymphatic system as a storage reservoir. A new anti-cancer drug is being developed by a team of University of Michigan researchers that is absorbed through the gut’s lymphatic system...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Pretreatment Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio Linked to OS in Endometrial Cancer

Findings from a recent study show that a neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio of less than 6 before treatment was correlated with improved overall survival for patients with endometrial cancer. Improved overall survival (OS) was observed in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer who were treated with immunotherapy who presented with a neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio...
CANCER
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: spike protein mutational analysis and epitope for broad neutralization

Mutations in the spike glycoproteins of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have independently been shown to enhance aspects of spike protein fitness. Here, we describe an antibody fragment (VH ab6) that neutralizes all major variants including the recently emerged BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants, with a unique mode of binding revealed by cryo-EM studies. Further, we provide a comparative analysis of the mutational effects within previously emerged variant spikes and identify the structural role of mutations within the NTD and RBD in evading antibody neutralization. Our analysis shows that the highly mutated Gamma N-terminal domain exhibits considerable structural rearrangements, partially explaining its decreased neutralization by convalescent sera. Our results provide mechanistic insights into the structural, functional, and antigenic consequences of SARS-CoV-2 spike mutations and highlight a spike protein vulnerability that may be exploited to achieve broad protection against circulating variants.
SCIENCE

