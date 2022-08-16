Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2032, DelveInsight

Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What to know about stage 2 non small cell lung cancer
80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses are NSCLC. Staging for NSCLC involves 4 stages with various substages. In this article, we look specifically at stage 2 NSCLC, whether it is curable, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and more. What is NSCLC and what is stage 2?. NSCLC occurs in the cells...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Enhertu for HER2 Mutant Non-small Cell Lung Cancer
The FDA approval of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) to treat HER2 mutant non-small cell lung cancer was based on results from the DESTINY-Lung02 phase 2 trial. The FDA granted accelerated approval to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc) to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval indication also noted that to be eligible for this treatment, patients with NSCLC must have tumors that activate HER2 (ERBB2) mutations and have had prior systemic therapy.
Medagadget.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market predicted to garner US$ 3,480.9 Million, grabbing at CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2027 | Abbott Diagnostics (Abbott Laboratories), Antibodies Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Euro Diagnostica AB,
Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market. Rheumatoid Arthritis is an autoimmune disease which causes joint pain owing to inflammation of joint lining. This condition mostly affects feet, wrists and hands. Blood tests are used for diagnosing C – reactive protein (CRP), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, rheumatoid factor anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Moreover, development of blood tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis is estimated to propel growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic tests market over the forecast period.
cancertherapyadvisor.com
First-Line Pembrolizumab Improves Outcomes in Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
Adding pembrolizumab to first-line etoposide-platinum (EP) chemotherapy can provide “clinically meaningful” improvements in survival for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), according to a presentation at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer. Updated phase 3 data showed a 3-fold improvement in overall survival (OS)...
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Breakthrough: Unexpected Link Discovered Between Most Common Cancer Drivers
An unexpected relationship between two of the most frequent cancer-causing factors might lead to more effective drugs. According to a recent study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two of the most common genetic changes that result in cancerous cells, which were previously believed to be distinct and controlled by different cellular signals, are really working together.
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
WebMD
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Covid: New dual-strain booster vaccine targeting Omicron to be rolled out in autumn
A newly-approved Covid vaccine that offers protection against the original Wuhan virus and the Omicron variant is to be rolled out in the coming weeks as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.The UK is the first country in the world to approve the use of the so-called bivalent vaccine, manufactured by Moderna and known as “Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron”, in people aged 18 and over.The jab, which triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 virus, will be offered to millions of over-50s ahead of winter — as recommended by the Joint Committee on...
CNET
US Warns Against Travel to 3 More Nations Due to High Risk of COVID
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US has added three new countries to its high-risk list for travel due to COVID-19. Amid rising cases, the Philippines, Russia and Nepal were added on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MedicalXpress
Dentists should give antibiotics to high-risk patients to help prevent life-threatening heart infection, study suggests
People who are at high risk of developing a life-threatening heart infection should be given antibiotics before undergoing invasive dental procedures, according to new research from the University of Sheffield. These results suggest that current NICE guidelines, advising against routine use of antibiotics before invasive dental procedures for those at...
ABC News
Updated COVID boosters could be available in 3 weeks, White House predicts
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters tailored to target a dominant strain of the virus will be available in the next three weeks or so, assuming the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention work through their processes for authorization as expected, White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha's predicted on Tuesday.
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
CBS News
FDA: Hearing aids will be available to purchase over-the-counter starting mid-October
TEANECK, N.J. -- It'll soon be easier, and potentially cheaper, to buy hearing aids. Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced Americans will be able to purchase the devices over-the-counter starting in mid-October. The FDA estimates about 30 million Americans suffer from hearing loss. Of those, only 1 in 5...
Polio Is Making a Comeback. Thanks, Anti-Vaxxers!
Earlier this month, poliovirus was discovered in wastewater in counties outside New York City late last month, signaling the first domestic outbreak since the 1970s of that potentially deadly and crippling virus. Covid. Monkey Pox. Now polio. If it seems like infectious diseases are coming at us faster, spreading more...
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
cancernetwork.com
Pretreatment Neutrophil-to-Lymphocyte Ratio Linked to OS in Endometrial Cancer
Findings from a recent study show that a neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio of less than 6 before treatment was correlated with improved overall survival for patients with endometrial cancer. Improved overall survival (OS) was observed in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer who were treated with immunotherapy who presented with a neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio...
labpulse.com
BC Cancer study to use Personalis liquid biopsy test
August 16, 2022 -- A liquid biopsy-based research-use-only (RUO) assay developed by Personalis will be deployed in a colorectal and pancreatic cancer study collaboration with BC Cancer. Personalis said its Next Personal assay has demonstrated high sensitivity for detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from a patient's blood sample. In the...
MedPage Today
Epstein-Barr Virus Linked With Gastric Cancer
A substantial proportion of gastric cancers worldwide was linked with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), according to a meta-analysis. In a pooled analysis involving over 68,000 patients with conventional gastric adenocarcinoma in 37 countries, EBV prevalence in tumor cells was 7.5%, and was similar across regions, reported Catherine de Martel, MD, PhD, of the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France, and colleagues writing in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
