Town by Town: Agawam mural project, Springfield firefighter remembered, Easthampton mill project
(WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield remembered its first African-American firefighter. A wreath laying ceremony was held outside the Mason Square fire station on Friday, which is named in honor of Leonard Corbin. The ceremony is normally held in February as part of the city’s celebration of Black History Month,...
Locals express road safety concerns after fatal crash on Route 116 in Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person died in a multi-car crash Friday morning on Route 116. The circumstances of this fatal crash are still under investigation. But one woman who lives nearby said is concerned about drivers on this stretch of road and would like to see changes made to help prevent crashes in the future.
1 person dead following crash on Route 116 in Amherst
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has died in a crash on Route 116 in Amherst. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to us that it was a fatal car crash that happened Friday morning. The road was closed off for several hours in both directions from Sunderland...
Possible new location for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse in the works
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News has learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees, after dealing with mold problems since last summer. The state is now looking into options for a temporary courthouse should they decide to renovate the current building. The state’s...
Scooter rider hospitalized after being struck by car in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in West Springfield. West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said emergency crews were called to the area of Memorial Avenue and Bresnahan Street just before 9 a.m. Friday after a man on an electric scooter was hit by a car.
Westfield Police searching for robbery suspect
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a robbery suspect. Police said the woman pictured in the photo above entered Walmart in Westfield dressed as an employee. She then allegedly stole two vacuums and a trash bin with bags before leaving...
Crews respond to a tractor trailer crash on I-90 in Warren
WARREN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews respond to a tractor trailer accident on I-90 Westbound near mile marker 68. Officials say the crash was around 3 a.m. Friday morning. No injuries have been reported and all lanes have been re-opened. State police investigate the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
Hampden Police reporting series of catalytic converter thefts in town
HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden Police Department is reporting an uptick of catalytic converter thefts in town. Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity. They added that the catalytic converters have been stolen and vehicles have been broken into during the early hours...
Police investigate vandalism incident at Easthampton crisis pregnancy center
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating an act of vandalism at a crisis pregnancy center in Easthampton. When we stopped by the Bethlehem House Thursday afternoon, red paint was still visible on the walls outside. We spoke with Senator John Velis, who shared his reaction to this vandalism. “This type...
Police investigating vandalism at Bethlehem House in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton Police are investigating an act of vandalism at the Bethlehem House, a crisis pregnancy center in the city. Bethlehem House is a pro-life ministry which is run by volunteers that provides free baby supplies to women and their families facing a crisis pregnancy. Red paint...
West Springfield Police looking for robbery suspects
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two robbery suspects. Police said that the people pictured in the photo stole $600 in merchandise from a business off Riverdale Street on Monday around 1 p.m. They added that the two...
Caribbean Festival Parade tradition continues in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people took to the streets Saturday to march in the Caribbean Festival Parade. The parade took place in Springfield this afternoon, kicking off at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. Participants then marched down to Blunt Park. Springfield’s mayor, Domenic Sarno, participated in the festivities and said...
Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one person is hurt after someone opened fire at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. We’re told a security guard was shot at the mall around noon and that it involved a shoplifting incident at Macy’s. Police said four people were involved.
Getting Answers: Overgrowth on Montgomery Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is Getting Answers. Viewers in Chicopee have expressed concern about a section of the sidewalk on Montgomery Street blocked by overgrown weeds and branches. We stopped by Montgomery Street Thursday afternoon to check out the sidewalk for ourselves. The tall weeds and shrubbery have...
Suspect arrested in connection with railing theft at Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing charges after allegedly stealing brass railings from outside Symphony Hall. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 41-year-old Elvin Andino was arrested on the 0-100 block of Dickinson Street Wednesday evening. An investigation began after the railings were reported stolen on...
27-year-old Loss Prevention Officer shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A Loss Prevention Officer suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Police say the victim was reportedly shot in the parking outside Macy’s men’s store, but when they arrived on scene, they found the victim inside the entrance of the mall.
Saturday morning news update
In this update, we have learned new information about the future of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse and its employees after dealing with mold problems since last summer, emergency crews responded to a shooting which took place at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester, Connecticut on Friday, and one person has died in a multi-car crash on Route 116 in Amherst on Friday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers
Police investigate vandalism incident at Bethlehem House in Easthampton. MGM Springfield provides update on sports betting as gaming commission works on regulations. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission signaled in a public meeting on Thursday that it could be some time before regulations for sports betting are solidified, but once they are, MGM Springfield said they will be ready to go live with sports betting within 90 days.
Town by Town: August 19
UMass Amherst released it’s COVID-19 policies for the fall semester. West Springfield pastor helping Ukrainian refugees finally tie the knot. For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy. Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Updated:...
Investigators asking for public’s help in solving 2021 Chicopee homicide
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are still looking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 homicide in Chicopee. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police responded to the area of 500 Center Street around 1:30 a.m. on August 21 after receiving a report of shots fired.
