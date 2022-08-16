Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday
True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. "The philosopher Santayana said it best," explained Paul...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Crooked City’ producer to join discussion on Youngstown’s crime history
Johnny Chechitelli, a local filmmaker and producer of the “Crooked City: Youngstown, OH” podcast, will participate in a discussion on Youngstown’s crime history Thursday. The discussion, part of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County’s True Crime Series, will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m....
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 19th
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
Valley cemetery dedicates new columbarium
A Youngstown cemetery held a dedication ceremony for a new place to honor departed loved ones.
WFMJ.com
Governor DeWine to visit Cortland Police Department Friday
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a stop in Cortland on Friday to visit its police department. The department is enhancing its initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime with help from grant money from Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant program has awarded $37.2...
Local bank charged with too many false alarms
The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank.
Nonprofit group teams up with brewery for fundraiser
A nonprofit foundation is joining forces with a brewery to raise funds for pediatric patients and their families with a tap party on Sunday.
Canfield woman guilty in property management theft
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Canfield woman pleaded guilty last week to charges that she misused funds that were supposed to go to running apartments she and her husband were managing in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
'Crooked City: Youngstown' creator shares stories on making of podcast
In today's 21 News-Scribbler Group podcast, longtime Valley journalists Bertram de Souza and Cynthia Rickard talk with the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated Marc Smerling, an American film producer, screenwriter, cinematographer, and director, about his new 15-episode audio podcast titled “Crooked City: Youngstown, Ohio.”. The Crooked City series explores the Mahoning...
Illegal dumping incidents caught on tape in Youngstown
There have been several incidents of illegal dumping in Youngstown over the past week and some of them have been caught on tape.
Work to restore lake in Austintown begins
Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun.
WFMJ.com
YSU, United Way team up for monthly food deliveries
Youngstown State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni will be helping the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with their Satur-Day of Caring initiative on Saturday, August 20. The United Way's Satur-Day of Caring initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks worldwide could not leave their homes.
Local Down syndrome center reopens with more space
Wednesday was the grand reopening of the Down Syndrome Center for Success, and there was plenty to celebrate.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 18, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Niles PD adds 6 more suspects to drug bust
Six more suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investaigation in Niles.
WFMJ.com
Canfield Gazebo reduced to rubble
Heavy machinery took very little time to level a structure that has been a centerpiece for people who grew up in Canfield. The Canfield Gazebo was demolished early Thursday. After the site on the Green is fully cleared, work is expected to begin on building a new gazebo three times larger than the former gazebo.
cleveland19.com
‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
Valley bars, businesses receive sports betting license
The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Wednesday 200 bars and restaurants that will be getting sports betting kiosks, 19 of which will be coming to the Valley.
WFMJ.com
Austintown man indicted for Girard murder
The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
Local charter school holds bookbag giveaway and community fair in Warren
As kids gear up to head back to the classroom, River Gate High School is making sure students have everything they need. Tuesday the school held a book bag giveaway and community fair.
