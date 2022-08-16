ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday

True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. "The philosopher Santayana said it best," explained Paul...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 19th

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Governor DeWine to visit Cortland Police Department Friday

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a stop in Cortland on Friday to visit its police department. The department is enhancing its initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime with help from grant money from Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant program has awarded $37.2...
CORTLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Organized Crime#Local History#Library#Ysu
WFMJ.com

'Crooked City: Youngstown' creator shares stories on making of podcast

In today's 21 News-Scribbler Group podcast, longtime Valley journalists Bertram de Souza and Cynthia Rickard talk with the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated Marc Smerling, an American film producer, screenwriter, cinematographer, and director, about his new 15-episode audio podcast titled “Crooked City: Youngstown, Ohio.”. The Crooked City series explores the Mahoning...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU, United Way team up for monthly food deliveries

Youngstown State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni will be helping the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with their Satur-Day of Caring initiative on Saturday, August 20. The United Way's Satur-Day of Caring initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks worldwide could not leave their homes.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
WFMJ.com

Canfield Gazebo reduced to rubble

Heavy machinery took very little time to level a structure that has been a centerpiece for people who grew up in Canfield. The Canfield Gazebo was demolished early Thursday. After the site on the Green is fully cleared, work is expected to begin on building a new gazebo three times larger than the former gazebo.
CANFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown man indicted for Girard murder

The Trumbull County Grand Jury has handed up a one-count indictment charging an Austintown man with the murder of a Girard man. A hearing is scheduled in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for 21-year-old Cole Conti, who has been held in the county jail on a $750,000 bond since his arrest on July 30.
GIRARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy