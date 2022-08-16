Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Judges Finds New Montana Election Law Unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law that would have required people who turn 18 in the month before an election to vote in person — thus denying them the option to vote absentee — violates the state Constitution, a judge has ruled. District Court Judge Michael...
NBC News
Arkansas House Primary Election Results
Arkansas has four U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District or the Democratic primaries in all four congressional districts. The expected vote is the total number of...
thecentersquare.com
Close 47th District Senate primary race likely headed to a recount
(The Center Square) – With a difference of only 65 votes in the current count, the race between two Democratic candidates in the 47th Legislative District Senate race could be headed to a recount. Claudia Kauffman, who was the former Democratic senator of the 47th District from 2007 to...
Jaime Herrera Beutler becomes 12th U.S. House member to lose a primary election this year
On August 15, 2022, media outlets called the top-two primary for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (D) and Joe Kent (R) advanced with 31.0% and 22.8% of the vote, respectively. Incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) finished third with 22.2%. Herrera Beutler is the 12th member of...
Ranked-Choice Voting Debuted in Alaska as Voters Cast Special Election Ballots
Voters in Alaska used ranked-choice voting for the first time on Aug. 16 as they voted for a new U.S. representative to fill the seat of the late Republican Rep. Don Young. This electoral system is still a novelty in the U.S., so if you need ranked-choice voting explained, we have you covered below.
