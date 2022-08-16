ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Judges Finds New Montana Election Law Unconstitutional

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law that would have required people who turn 18 in the month before an election to vote in person — thus denying them the option to vote absentee — violates the state Constitution, a judge has ruled. District Court Judge Michael...
MONTANA STATE
NBC News

Arkansas House Primary Election Results

Arkansas has four U.S. House seats. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District or the Democratic primaries in all four congressional districts. The expected vote is the total number of...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webpage#Politics Local#Election Local#The Kaua I County Council#The County Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy