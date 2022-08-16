Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
How a garage sale find led a Baton Rouge teen to chasing world records
The last time Dylan Miller was in the news, he was an 11-year-old dreaming of Rubik's Cube world records. He was a student at Baton Rouge Lutheran School, where he was a member of the flag football and basketball teams. But no matter what, the Rubik's Cube was always in reach.
theadvocate.com
'LSU Chant Song' on Sean Ardoin's album with Tiger Band tweaked after drawing online criticism
Three-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician Sean Ardoin calls his new album, "Full Circle," something historic for him and Louisiana. Releasing Friday, the 12-track album not only features Ardoin's band, Kreole Rock and Roll, but also LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland on all songs. "This album is historic because it's the first...
225batonrouge.com
15th annual Fête Rouge next weekend features 28 restaurants and 200 wines
Some of Baton Rouge’s hottest restaurants will compete for top honors and diners will have a chance to sample their handiwork at the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s 15th annual Fête Rouge. The food and wine tasting will be held next Friday, Aug. 26, at the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel from 7-11 p.m.
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: New LSU Safety Commit Kylin Jackson Went Beast Mode In His HS Scrimmage This Week
New LSU safety commit Kylin Jackson from Zachary, La. (Zachary HS) looked impressive during his scrimmage this week. Check it out:
theadvocate.com
New supper club to serve up oyster boudin, caramel macchiato cheesecake, storytelling
Acadiana chefs and home cooks have done just about everything imaginable with boudin — stuffing the spicy pork and rice sausage into egg rolls, king cakes and everything in between. Yet Kelsey Leger might be the first one to make oyster boudin. "I don't know what that looks like,...
brproud.com
Celebrate National Fajita Day at BR’s top three Tex-Mex restaurants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Monday through Friday grind inches closer to the weekend, a delectable National Holiday gives fans of Tex-Mex flavors a reason to celebrate. Thursday, August 18 marks National Fajita Day. The odd holiday was founded by On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina...
brproud.com
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Chime In To Chimes Boutique
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
WAFB.com
Get free eye exams, glasses on Friday & Saturday
The Department of Justice wants the entire affidavit to remain sealed. LSU Police trying to ID person wanted in alleged on-campus burglary. Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOp if you know anything that can help. Local businesses participate in Westside Shopping Extravaganza. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’s happening at the Addis...
pelicanpostonline.com
Coming Soon to Heritage Crossing: Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar
There is a lot going on at Heritage Crossing right now. Today we are excited to announce the newest business to join the development – Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar!. You can enjoy your chips and salsa with live music by the water’s edge in our newly designed retail building.
theadvocate.com
Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years
A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
KNOE TV8
Tree cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
theadvocate.com
The East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic features some intriguing jamboree matchups
Are you ready for jamborees? If you are, know that some things are different this year. The changes start with the area’s biggest football jamboree, the East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic. A shortage of officials prompted games at all three sites — Broadmoor, Scotlandville and Woodlawn — to be moved to Thursday night.
WDSU
Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
Baton Rouge Woman Frustrated After Learning That Her Car Didn’t Fit in the Garage of Her Newly-Built Home
A homeowner in Baton Rouge is frustrated after learning that her vehicle didn't fit in the garage of her custom-built home. According to WBRZ, Jacki Savoy felt like she had run out of options; she has been trying to get into contact with the builder to fix the problem but her issue still hasn't been addressed.
LSU Reveille
Meet the newcomers: LSU soccer brings in talented freshman class
LSU Soccer begins its season on Aug. 18th. Coach Sian Hudson added nine players with this year’s freshman class. During preseason they were all given playing time. The team is expecting these players to provide depth and new ideas to the team. Here is a guide to the freshman class to watch for this season:
