Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Chime In To Chimes Boutique

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
BATON ROUGE, LA
Miley Cyrus
Dolly Parton
WAFB

Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Get free eye exams, glasses on Friday & Saturday

The Department of Justice wants the entire affidavit to remain sealed. LSU Police trying to ID person wanted in alleged on-campus burglary. Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOp if you know anything that can help. Local businesses participate in Westside Shopping Extravaganza. Updated: 1 hour ago. It’s happening at the Addis...
ADDIS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Coming Soon to Heritage Crossing: Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar

There is a lot going on at Heritage Crossing right now. Today we are excited to announce the newest business to join the development – Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar!. You can enjoy your chips and salsa with live music by the water’s edge in our newly designed retail building.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet the Baton Rouge startup that has plans to open 5,000 automated pizza restaurants in the next 5 years

A Baton Rouge company that aims to change the restaurant industry through automation got its start thanks to a bad experience at a north Louisiana McDonald’s. Speed Bancroft said an employee at a Winnsboro McDonald’s yelled at him after he tried to pay for his meal with a credit card. Bancroft said he didn’t notice the sign that said the restaurant’s credit card machine was down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Tree cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
HAMMOND, LA
LSU Reveille

Meet the newcomers: LSU soccer brings in talented freshman class

LSU Soccer begins its season on Aug. 18th. Coach Sian Hudson added nine players with this year’s freshman class. During preseason they were all given playing time. The team is expecting these players to provide depth and new ideas to the team. Here is a guide to the freshman class to watch for this season:
BATON ROUGE, LA

