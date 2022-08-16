Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
537,000+ TikTok followers in hand, Sayless Lifestyle heads to the mall
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two years ago, Trenten Scott put on a vision board that his business would someday have a store in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. In a few weeks, his dream will come true. Sayless Lifestyle LLC expects to hold a grand opening in early September. Scott and his cousin, Eddie from Maryland, started the retail business in March 2020.
The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose
If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
wnypapers.com
Empire State Development announces completion of Eastman Machine's Buffalo facility expansion
Expansion creating new jobs & additional manufacturing space, increasing overall efficiency. Empire State Development (ESD) announced the completion of Eastman Machine Co.’s $1.6 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in downtown Buffalo, retaining its existing 124-person workforce and creating six new jobs. The company is a leading manufacturer of cutting machines and customized cutting solutions, with customers located in more than 100 countries.
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Restaurants In Western New York Offer Dog-Friendly Patio Dining
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo nonprofit working to outfit women for the workforce
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local non-profit is preparing women for the workforce. Dress for Success Buffalo, who recently hosted a pop-up shop on Jefferson Avenue, is a non-profit that provides life changing employment programs, free professional business attire, and tools to become financially independent. Dress for Success...
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York
This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Improvement Program
At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
Buffalo will hold marijuana conviction expungement clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that marijuana is legal for adult-use in New York State, the Erie County District Attorney's office is working with community groups to help people expunge their marijuana convictions. There are two workshops coming up to help guide people through the process: one this month and...
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
Famous Downtown Buffalo Restaurant is Saying Goodbye
Over the last two-plus years, we have seen an influx of restaurants closing in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. Some places close for a period of time before reopening, while others close for good. It's been a difficult time over the last 28-30 months, due to the pandemic, which has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Group says it plans to sue Buffalo over district plan
"The redistricting process in Buffalo has exposed a great deal about our city government, how it regards democracy, and how it treats the people it is supposed to serve," they wrote on Twitter.
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
WGRZ TV
Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
ADM filed demolition and safety plans with Buffalo, city confirms
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side had learned that ADM has submitted demolition and safety plans to the city of Buffalo. This submission moves the process of tearing down the Great Northern Elevator one step closer to reality. WGRZ reached out to the Division of Permits and Inspections...
$80K grant announced for adaptive playground in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced Thursday that he has secured $80,000 in state funding to build an adaptive playground at Walter Kenney Field and equip each of the town’s 26 facilities with a defibrillator. $50,000 will go towards the playground, which will be constructed for all children regardless of physical, intellectual […]
Lackawanna company to expand, bring jobs to the area
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna company is expanding and it’s a move that will bring new jobs to the area. Ground has been broken on a new $2 million manufacturing facility in Lackawanna. The expansion at Flexiume Sign will bring up to 30 new jobs to the area by next summer and utilize a […]
wutv29.com
Voters in NY-23 say they want a Congressman who supports small business, upstate NY
ARCADE, N.Y. -- We are one week out from the August 23rd primary election day for New York’s congressional candidates. Businessman Carl Paladino is running against the state’s Republican chairman Nick Langworthy for New York’s 23rd district seat. Fox Buffalo’s Emily Girsch visited the historically red district...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Comments / 0