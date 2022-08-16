ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

The One Food People in Buffalo Would Choose

If you had to choose just one Buffalo food for the rest of your life, what would it be? We asked everyone in Western New York and got the top answers. Buffalo is known as the city of good neighbors. It should also be known as the city of good food. After all, it's been ranked as one of the top food cities in the world by multiple publications over the years. Rightfully so, too.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Empire State Development announces completion of Eastman Machine's Buffalo facility expansion

Expansion creating new jobs & additional manufacturing space, increasing overall efficiency. Empire State Development (ESD) announced the completion of Eastman Machine Co.’s $1.6 million expansion of its manufacturing facility in downtown Buffalo, retaining its existing 124-person workforce and creating six new jobs. The company is a leading manufacturer of cutting machines and customized cutting solutions, with customers located in more than 100 countries.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo nonprofit working to outfit women for the workforce

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A local non-profit is preparing women for the workforce. Dress for Success Buffalo, who recently hosted a pop-up shop on Jefferson Avenue, is a non-profit that provides life changing employment programs, free professional business attire, and tools to become financially independent. Dress for Success...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Super Great Gift Everyone’s Giving in Buffalo, New York

This is a really fun gift that has been trending all over Facebook the past couple of weeks. Take a look at these new Buffalo Bills wines that are on sale! The Buffalo Bills partnered with Mano Wines in order to make these limited edition bottles of wine. Now, for gifts people are giving them out...but, with a little twist.
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Improvement Program

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Historic WWII bombers will visit Niagara Aerospace Museum in September

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Aerospace Museum is getting ready to host a five-day event featuring WWII Bombers. The Commemorative Air Force’s Airpower History Tour is coming to the museum for the first five days of September. The tour will include the famous B-29, and B-24 four-engine bombers, and the P-51 Mustang. These are the remaining two bombers of those types still flying today.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

$80K grant announced for adaptive playground in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced Thursday that he has secured $80,000 in state funding to build an adaptive playground at Walter Kenney Field and equip each of the town’s 26 facilities with a defibrillator. $50,000 will go towards the playground, which will be constructed for all children regardless of physical, intellectual […]
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna company to expand, bring jobs to the area

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna company is expanding and it’s a move that will bring new jobs to the area. Ground has been broken on a new $2 million manufacturing facility in Lackawanna. The expansion at Flexiume Sign will bring up to 30 new jobs to the area by next summer and utilize a […]
LACKAWANNA, NY

Community Policy