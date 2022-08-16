Read full article on original website
Related
‘Business in the front, party in the back:’ Hilliard teen a finalist in the USA Mullet Championships
A Nassau County teen is getting some recognition for his “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle. Fisher Monds of Hilliard is currently a finalist in the Teen Division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As of Wednesday morning,...
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
charltoncountyherald.com
Maidens drop pair to Coffee, Bacon to open season now
After their original season opening game against Brantley County was canceled due to a scheduling mistake, the Charlton County Maidens took the field for the first time last Saturday when they traveled to Alma to face Coffee and Bacon County. The Lady Trojans took a 2-0 lead in the first...
Georgia juvenile correctional officer arrested in 'fight game' death
Thomas Lee Hicks has been charged with murder following a death at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. WTLV's Briana Ray Turner reports.Aug. 18, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Lake City crash on US-41 causes heavy traffic, injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is flowing smoothly again in Lake City on US-41 after a crash stalled the morning commute. According to FHP, the crash took place on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp from US-41 just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The northbound US-41 traffic was blocked as well...
Latoya James’ family seeks federal inquiry into her death during Camden County, Georgia drug raid
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire last year as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at her cousin’s home are calling for the Justice Department to investigate, arguing the deadly raid echoes the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.
First Coast News
Georgia officials struggling to find lawyers willing to represent men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The planned appeal of three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is stuck on pause as two of the three wait for lawyers to represent them. The sticking point: Money. A status hearing Wednesday...
One way in, one way out: Pierce County residents complain how train will sit idle for hours
PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — There is only one way in to Oak Ridge trail and one way out. For years, residents in the area have complained about a train blocking the neighborhood for hours. Some expressed how they have to plan their commute or race to get home so they can beat the train.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say
A roadside robber masquerading as a stranded motorist killed a University of Central Florida student when he fought back, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The 22-year-old victim was identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka, Florida, and he was traveling with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20,...
First Coast News
Family of woman shot and killed by Camden County Deputies wants investigation
Latoya James died during a shootout last may. The Sheriff's Office was carrying out a drug-related search warrant at her cousin's home in Woodbine.
Girl pronounced dead early Thursday in Waycross after reports of gunfire
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A juvenile girl was pronounced dead in Waycross, Georgia after reports of gunfire early Thursday morning, according to a press release from Waycross Police Chief, Tommy Cox, Jr. Around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, Waycross Police responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street near the intersection of...
Officials: Juvenile inmate at youth detention center in Waycross, Georgia has died
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A juvenile has died at the hospital after losing consciousness at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center Tuesday morning, a press release says. The juvenile was "in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the facility when he lost consciousness," the release states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Family friend identifies Loyce Tucker, teen who died after 'fight game' at Waycross detention center
Loyce Tucker According to GBI, on Aug. 9, a juvenile was found unresponsive and later died while being held in custody at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. Family friend Meghan Swann confirmed that the juvenile who died is 17-year-old Loyce Tucker. (Courtesy Meghan Swann)
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
wfxl.com
Three in custody following pursuit in Douglas
Three individuals have been taken into police custody after leading authorities on a pursuit. Preliminary findings from Georgia State Patrol Post 36 Douglas reveal that a trooper attempted to stop a Ford passenger car on State Route 158 in Coffee County for speeding. According to GSP, the vehicle was going...
'My son thought he was coming home': Atlantic Beach mother remembers son who died in shooting
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Family have identified 18-year Travaj Cheek as the young man shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Atlantic Beach. In an exclusive First Coast News interview, his mom spoke about the...
Camden County commissioners receive land donation for new health department facility
WOODBINE, Ga. — At its Aug. 16 regular meeting, the Camden County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to accept a deed for a land donation from Southeast Georgia Health System for the construction of a new Camden County Health Department. STORY: THE PLAYERS Championship invites local nonprofits to submit...
WYFF4.com
Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
Georgia mother arrested after police say she pepper-sprayed bus full of elementary school children
GYLNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after police said she pepper-sprayed a bus full of elementary school children Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The bus was picking up students in Brunswick when the mom, 30-year-old Shaquayle Cuyler, got...
News4Jax.com
Dashcam video captures Camden County high-speed chase with baby in back seat
A high-speed chase with a baby in the back seat of a sport utility vehicle was captured Sunday on dashboard camera video in Camden County, authorities said. As of Monday, Stephanie Thompson, 32, of Jacksonville, remained in the Camden County jail without bond after deputies say she led them on a chase Sunday evening on northbound Interstate 95 while her baby was in the back seat.
Comments / 0