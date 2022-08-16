ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
kyma.com

Growing along the Southern Border

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Agriculture industry brings in billions of dollars to the Yuma and Imperial Valley economies, but it’s hard work. Their fields being on the U.S./ Mexico border makes this possible but it also brings its own unique challenges. Both the Imperial Valley and Yuma...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

New Port Director for Calexico Announced

SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
CALEXICO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#Mexico#U S Border Patrol#Az#Cbs#Univision#Spanish#Esta Ma Ana
fox10phoenix.com

USPS worker pleads guilty to stealing unemployment money from Arizona

PHOENIX - A USPS mail carrier has pleaded guilty for stealing unemployment money from the state of Arizona during the pandemic. Jasmine-Royshell Kanisha Black used her job with USPS to find vacant homes or residences with barely checked mailboxes in Nevada and Arizona to fraudulently send claims, according to the U.S. Attorney for Nevada.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise

GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
azbigmedia.com

How much does it cost to have a baby in Arizona? Here’s a look

Between labor and delivery, health insurance and childcare, the cost to have a baby in Arizona is more than $27,892, according to an analysis by QuoteWizard. Health insurance, child care, unexpected medical fees: The cost of having a child can go far beyond labor and delivery. We found that having a child costs between $21,000 and $37,000 in the first year, depending on where you live.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit

Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy