New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

HS football preview, 2022: Top 10 wide receivers & tight ends and others to watch

In recent years, high school football has stepped back from being dominated by running attacks. Moving the ball through the air has taken on a whole new meaning. With quarterbacks developing into throwing machines, wide receivers and tight ends have also elevated their games. Putting their speed, quickness and athleticism to the test, these guys like to get out in space and make things happen.
RED BANK, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
New Jersey Stage

Newark to Play Host to Streetball Legends on Saturday

(NEWARK, NJ) /Black PR Wire -- On August 20, 2022, the streets of downtown Newark will be alive with the sights, sounds, and innovative style of basketball that made athletes such as "Main Event," "Hot Sauce," "The Professor," and other streetball players on basketball courts around the globe iconic legends. The Newark Streetball Festival will be held at 920 Broad St, in front of City Hall, from 11:00am until 6:00pm. Activities are free to the public, but registration is required. Attendees can register at www.btsba.com and in person. The event will bring basketball enthusiasts and families together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind festival!
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion

Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Thrillist

Southern Chicken Staple Raising Cane's Announces New Jersey Expansion

Hot on the heels of its plans to expand into New York City, Louisiana fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is also headed to the Garden State. NJ.com reports that the chain will open its first New Jersey location at 800 Route 70 W. in Marlton, Evesham Township sometime next year. It also has plans for restaurants in nearby Cherry Hill (Route 70 and Haddonfield Road) and Burlington (Mount Holly Road and Bromley Boulevard) set to open in 2023. All three locations are in southern New Jersey in the Philadelphia area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

DROUGHT WATCH: Lack of rain exposes areas at Manasquan Reservoir

New Jersey is in a drought watch, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is asking all residents to conserve water. The lack of rain has exposed areas of land at the Manasquan Reservoir that are not normally seen, with one park superintendent telling News 12 the water level is probably 4 to 5 feet lower than normal with timbers that are normally underwater now exposed.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

