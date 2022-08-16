Read full article on original website
Rutgers to debut Jersey Shore-themed boardwalk before football games
Enjoy a funnel cake and some football. Rutgers announced a new game day experience for fans Tuesday that will bring the Jersey Shore’s boardwalk experience to Piscataway prior to football games. The entertainment, which includes various food trucks, carnival games games and rides, opens four hours before kickoff and...
HS football preview, 2022: Top 10 wide receivers & tight ends and others to watch
In recent years, high school football has stepped back from being dominated by running attacks. Moving the ball through the air has taken on a whole new meaning. With quarterbacks developing into throwing machines, wide receivers and tight ends have also elevated their games. Putting their speed, quickness and athleticism to the test, these guys like to get out in space and make things happen.
Rutgers football footage is private, court rules. N.J. father can’t obtain it for teen daughter to study.
The father insisted he was seeking a confidential football video because his teenage daughter might have a future as a coach. The Rutgers football program contended the video wasn’t for public consumption. A state appeals court Tuesday sided with the trial judge who dismissed the father’s Open Public Records...
HS football preview, 2022: From Flacco to Lynch, this small town is a QB factory
Certain towns are known for certain things. Take Audubon for instance. Most will say it’s a baseball town. The high school program has won eight state championships - most among public schools and tied for second in state history with Bishop Eustace and Seton Hall Prep. The last came in 2012, the second of back-to-back Group 1 titles.
Football: Big & physical, Toms River North, Point Boro get nasty in quad scrimmage
Toms River North brought the nasty to Wednesday morning’s home quad scrimmage with Point Pleasant Boro, Brick Memorial and Matawan. The Mariners, only 10 days away from their season opener against Washington Township at the Battle of the Beach in Ocean City, were physical, ferocious and at full speed on both sides of the ball.
Newark to Play Host to Streetball Legends on Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) /Black PR Wire -- On August 20, 2022, the streets of downtown Newark will be alive with the sights, sounds, and innovative style of basketball that made athletes such as "Main Event," "Hot Sauce," "The Professor," and other streetball players on basketball courts around the globe iconic legends. The Newark Streetball Festival will be held at 920 Broad St, in front of City Hall, from 11:00am until 6:00pm. Activities are free to the public, but registration is required. Attendees can register at www.btsba.com and in person. The event will bring basketball enthusiasts and families together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind festival!
Top Rutgers neurosurgeon returns after ‘ghost surgery’ charges. But report says he ‘pushed the envelope.’
A high-profile Rutgers neurosurgeon placed on paid administrative leave last year in the wake of so-called “ghost surgery” allegations is getting his job back, after an investigation by an outside law firm found insufficient evidence to conclude he was not present during critical portions of two medical procedures he had scheduled.
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Positively New Jersey: Rocking out with ‘Shorty Long’ and the Jersey Horns
There are few New Jersey experiences more sublime than hearing a great band in a Jersey Shore boardwalk bar on a perfect summer evening.
All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion
Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
Southern Chicken Staple Raising Cane's Announces New Jersey Expansion
Hot on the heels of its plans to expand into New York City, Louisiana fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is also headed to the Garden State. NJ.com reports that the chain will open its first New Jersey location at 800 Route 70 W. in Marlton, Evesham Township sometime next year. It also has plans for restaurants in nearby Cherry Hill (Route 70 and Haddonfield Road) and Burlington (Mount Holly Road and Bromley Boulevard) set to open in 2023. All three locations are in southern New Jersey in the Philadelphia area.
N.J. rapper turned city councilman inspires young performers at NJPAC
For Newark rapper and City Councilman Dupré Kelly, giving back to young people has always been his passion. So, Kelly jumped at the chance when his friend, Tony-Award-winning dancer Savion Glover, asked him to speak with performers in his summer intensive workshop at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
Lawrence Township police chief set to retire Sept. 1
Lawrence Township Police Chief Brian Caloiaro is set to retire Sept. 1, capping a 28-year career in law enforcement. A new police chief, who will come from within the Lawrence Township Police Department, is expected to be appointed by the end of August, Municipal Manager Kevin Nerwinski said. The new police chief will start work Sept. 2.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
DROUGHT WATCH: Lack of rain exposes areas at Manasquan Reservoir
New Jersey is in a drought watch, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is asking all residents to conserve water. The lack of rain has exposed areas of land at the Manasquan Reservoir that are not normally seen, with one park superintendent telling News 12 the water level is probably 4 to 5 feet lower than normal with timbers that are normally underwater now exposed.
Murphy says he supports controversial $4.7B plan to widen N.J. Turnpike extension
In his first public comments on the matter, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signaled his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike extension to and from the Holland Tunnel that has drawn the wrath of some environmentalists and local leaders. “It’s quite ambitious, it’s needed,”...
