Don't lean on VAR as a crutch! FIFA referee chief Pierluigi Collina urges World Cup officials to avoid using technology if they can - with semi-automated offside system available at the Qatar winter tournament too

By Sami Mokbel For Mailonline
 6 days ago

FIFA referees supremo Pierluigi Collina has warned World Cup officials to only use technology as the last resort in Qatar later this year.

This year's World Cup, which begins in November, will be one of the most technologically advanced in history.

The use of VAR will be available in the tournament while a semi-automated offside system, capable of sending real-time offside alerts to the video match officials, will also be implemented.

Pierluigi Collina has warned World Cup officials to only use technology as a last resort in Qatar
The FIFA referees supremo (pictured) is widely considered one of the best refs of all time

But the head of referees for world football's governing body Collina has told all the officials due to be involved at the World Cup that they should not use technology as a professional crutch.

'Our objective is to prepare the referee as best as possible to avoid using technology, but technology is there to reduce the possibility of human mistake that can affect the outcome of a match,' said Collina.

'Even the best referee can make a mistake; he is a human being, and we know that.'

Semi-automated offside technology and VAR will be available to officials in Qatar this winter
Meanwhile, Mexican Karen Diaz hopes being one of six women, alongside Stéphanie Frappart (above) to participate in a men's World Cup will open up opportunities for more women

Meanwhile, Mexican official Karen Diaz hopes being one of six women – alongside referees Stéphanie Frappart (France), Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda), and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan), and assistant refs Neuza Back (Brazil) and Kathryn Nesbitt (USA) – to participate in a men's FIFA World Cup will open up opportunities for more women.

'I feel very happy, and very grateful to all the people that have given me this chance,' said Diaz.

'We have to ensure that this time doesn't become the only time that women are selected, but the first of many to come.'

