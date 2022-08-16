ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise team officially declares themselves the winners of the TV breakfast wars over Nine's Today Show

By Savanna Young
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Seven Network has declared Sunrise as Australia's top-rated breakfast show for 2022, despite it only being August.

In a press release, Seven said the morning program, hosted by David Koch and Natalie Barr, is number one in its timeslot for the 19th year in a row.

'Australia's #1 breakfast show has won every week this year, nationally and in the capital cities,' the media release claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEzms_0hJp60Me00
The Seven Network has declared Sunrise as Australia's top-rated breakfast show for 2022, despite it only being August

According to the 2022 OzTAM survey year, Sunrise has an average national daily audience of 397,000 viewers, which Seven boasts is '31 per cent bigger than its nearest competitor.'

The breakfast show's nearest competitor was assumed to be Nine's Today Show, hosted by Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon, but earlier this year the program dropped to third in its timeslot after being defeated by ABC News Breakfast every day for a week.

'We are proud that more than 1.01 million people start with Sunrise every morning across Australia, and we never take it for granted,' Seven Network Director of Morning Television, Sarah Stinson, said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3quV_0hJp60Me00
In a press release, Seven said the morning program, hosted by David Koch and Natalie Barr, is number one in its timeslot for the 19th year in a row

'As the world bounces back from the past few years, Australians continue to turn to Kochie, Nat and the team for breaking news, a sense of community and the light and laughs we all need to start the day feeling great and well informed.'

It comes after Channel 10's struggling new breakfast program, 10 News First: Breakfast, didn't get a single viewer in one major city last Wednesday.

The 30-minute broadcast, hosted by Lachlan Kennedy and Natasha Exelby, took a huge nosedive when it failed to attract a single viewer in the major city of Perth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sieE_0hJp60Me00
The breakfast show's nearest competitor was assumed to be Nine's Today Show, hosted by Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon, but earlier this year the program dropped to third in its timeslot after being defeated by ABC News Breakfast every day for a week

Perth, which has a population of 2.1 million, is one of the five key metro demographics used to measure the popularity of Australian programs.

10 News First: Breakfast has struggled to gain momentum since its launch on June 27, having recently set a new record for the worst rating program in Australian TV history.

An OzTAM spokesperson told The Australian the disastrous result could be attributed to the use of 'small underlying viewing samples'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHYLq_0hJp60Me00
Meanwhile, Channel 10's beleaguered breakfast show failed to get a single viewer in Perth - which has a population of 2.1 million - during its broadcast last Wednesday. (Pictured: hosts Natasha Exelby and Lachlan Kennedy)

Ten dropped the first half hour of Studio 10 and replaced it with the new morning bulletin last month.

It comes after Channel 10 denied rumours the Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus-hosted show was on the chopping block.

The morning show has been struggling in the ratings for years, with The Australian reporting there are now fears within the network it could soon face the axe.

But a 10 spokesperson rubbished the speculation, telling Daily Mail Australia the program remains profitable and isn't going anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ub5nR_0hJp60Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQB44_0hJp60Me00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSkhz_0hJp60Me00
It comes after Channel 10 categorically denied rumours Studio 10 was on the chopping block. (Pictured: hosts Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus)

This isn't the first time Channel 10 has gone into damage control after a breakfast TV show spectacularly flopped.

The station's last attempt at a breakfast program, Wake Up, was axed in 2014 after just six months on the air.

The program was launched in November 2013 to compete with Channel Seven's Sunrise and Channel Nine's Today show, but it failed miserably.

Comments / 0

