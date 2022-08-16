Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Alexa Bliss on WWE’s Women’s Tag Tournament, Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC, and more!
Alexa Bliss joins Evan, Jack, JMC, and Brian on this special episode of MackMania. She discusses teaming up with Asuka in the WWE women’s tag team title tournament (1:22), whether she would be a Hall of Famer if she retired today (02:53), her mental health as a bodybuilder versus being a WWE superstar (4:21), who is better been Backstreet Boys or NSYNC (20:15), and more!
WWE・
The Ringer
‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 7
Tyson and Amelia break down the latest episode of The Challenge: USA. They give their overall thoughts on the episode, behind-the-scenes drama that the viewers didn’t see between Sarah and Ben, the difficulties of this week’s main challenge, and why Tyson wasn’t surprised at the eliminated contestants.
The Ringer
From ‘Survivor’ to ‘The Challenge: USA’ With Tyson Apostol
Survivor legend, current The Challenge: USA contestant, and, of course, Ringer podcaster Tyson Apostol joins Johnny to discuss his legacy on Survivor, how he approached The Challenge: USA, how reality television has changed since he started in 2009, and a whole lot more! Check out Tyson’s podcast Surviving The Challenge on The Ringer Reality TV Podcast recapping The Challenge: USA with Amelia Wedemeyer, and look out for his Survivor recap show The Pod Has Spoken.
The Ringer
Cheese Foam, Carb Combos, and a Perfect Restaurant Moment | #AskDave After Dark
Altered-state Dave and Chris embark on another late-night Q&A, covering the sublime, the agonizing, and everything in between—including Aaron Rodgers’s offseason activities, Also, Dave’s thoughts on the Road House remake, Conor McGregor taking up acting, the boba flavor Blade Runner test (and Dave’s current order), extra dense oat milk, near-future gorgonzola, irrational food aversions, imperial deer tendon, Dave’s senior thesis, a Momofuku Christmas dinner, five-hour tea ceremonies, drinking Guinness in Kyoto, Shake ‘N Bake chicken, culinary chimeras, table crumbers, and being present for each tortilla chip.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Ringer
Chapter 10: That’s Gotta Be Kane | 25 Catchphrases That Explain the Attitude Era
Kane’s debut not only led to one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history but also to one of the greatest horror stories in wrestling. David Shoemaker sits down with Glenn Jacobs, who discusses portraying the character that made the Undertaker an underdog. Plus, he discusses the relationship between horror and pro wrestling with longtime villain Kevin Sullivan and then with horror-movie director Cody Knotts.
WWE・
The Ringer
Why Does It Seem Like Everybody Hates Everything?
Bestselling author Chuck Klosterman talks to Derek about the death of the monoculture, how the internet creates cults of fans and anti-fans, and how “hating things” became a mainstream personality trait and a political position. If you have questions, observations, or ideas for future episodes, email us at...
The Ringer
The Wackiest CEO in Entertainment
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Felix Gillette to discuss his latest piece on the antics of Hollywood’s most interesting CEO, Adam Aron. Aron is the CEO of AMC Entertainment and has turned his company into a meme-stock, investing in a literal goldmine, and will seemingly do whatever it takes to keep his theater business standing in a post-pandemic world.
The Ringer
Welcome to Cringe Comedy Day
With the first season of Nathan Fielder’s skin-crawling HBO series, The Rehearsal, coming to a close soon, The Ringer decided to take a look at the comedic shows and movies that you can only watch through your fingers. In Fielder’s honor, we dub Thursday Cringe Comedy Day, in which our writers take a look at the beginnings of the genre, some iconic examples in cringe history, and why we’ve developed such a visceral reaction to it. So join us as we celebrate this niche genre—if you can bear to watch it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Ringer
‘Atlanta’ Episode 14 and ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 15
Rachel begins this week’s Morally Corrupt with a recap of Season 14, Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, courtesy of Chelsea Stark-Jones (1:10). Rachel is then joined by Jodi Walker, who breaks down Season 12, Episode 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (25:29). Host: Rachel...
The Ringer
Well, Well, Well: Turns Out ‘House of the Dragon’ Is Pretty Dang Good
Once upon a time, a team took on the difficult task of following up a massive TV show. The producers had to walk a thin and treacherous line: On the one hand, they wanted to retain the original’s appeal; on the other, they had to avoid the impression of a blatant cash grab. (Their audience had been trained to expect quality and care.) They settled on a prequel, a setup that came with its own set of challenges. Would viewers invest in a story when they already knew the ending? Still, the brain trust forged ahead.
The Ringer
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Break Up, Addison Rae’s Dad Feuds With Yung Gravy, and Nicholas Braun as Tim Riggins
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff quietly broke up earlier this year, and while she doesn’t want people to be happy, we are (1:00). For some reason, Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez is feuding with a TikTok rapper named Yung Gravy (15:34). This week’s Cringe Mode is The House Bunny (32:49). And what is going on with W Magazine’s photo shoot of celebrities dressed as their favorite TV stars? (56:20)
The Ringer
The Best Episode of ‘Game of Thrones’
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the best episode of Game of Thrones. But first, they talk about what they are expecting from House of the Dragon (5:09). Then, they discuss some of the Game of Thrones episodes that just missed the cut for the debate (22:30). They begin the debate by making their pitch for the best episode of Game of Thrones and hearing a clip from each choice (28:34). Finally, they hear some listener submissions before choosing one to be added to this week’s poll (50:14).
Comments / 0