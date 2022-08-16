ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iOS 16 beta 6 is out — here's what's new for your iPhone

By Philip Michaels
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

There's a new version of the iOS 16 beta out, and this time, the focus isn't on new features so much as it is on how the pace of updates is picking up.

Beta 6 for iOS 16 became available to developers yesterday (August 15), a week after iOS 16 beta 5 debuted. There was a 12-day gap between the beta 4 and beta 5 releases and an even longer wait between beta 3 and beta 4.

Even more noteworthy: iOS 16 beta 6 is already available the public. Usually, there's a longer wait between the release of a developer beta and a public one.

The quickened pace — and lack of extensive new additions to the iOS 16 beta — suggests that the focus now is on stability and ironing out bugs, as Apple gets closer to the likely September launch of its new iPhone software. Apple typically rolls out its full iOS update right before the new iPhones come out. And a rumor emerged last week that Apple is eyeing a September 6 date for its annual fall product launch, where it would be expected to unveil the iPhone 14 .

Whether that happens at the beginning of September or at some other point in the fall, the clock is clearly ticking on a finalized version of iOS 16. So it seems likely that updates to the beta from here on out are going to focus on getting the software release ready for a general audience.

To that end, here's the not-so-lengthy list of new additions to iOS 16 beta 6.

Toggling off the battery percentage indicator in Low Power Mode

You may remember that iOS 16 beta 5 brought back the ability to display the percentage of remaining power in the status bar —  a feature that had disappeared with the arrival of the iPhone X in 2017. Prior to iOS 16 beta 5, if you wanted to see the battery percentage on an iPhone with a notch, you had to swipe your way into the control center.

That feature is still there in iOS 16 beta 6, but with a twist — you have the ability to turn off the percentage indicator when your phone is in Low Power mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6wjd_0hJp1zVJ00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You access the battery percentage indicator by launching the Settings app and selecting Battery. On the subsequent scree, you'll find two toggles at the top — one turns on the battery percentage, and the other activates Low Power Mode.

If you find that percentage too distracting when you're in LowPower Mode, simply slide the battery percentage toggle to the left. The percentage then disappears from the status bar.

Live Activities goes MIA

Your iPhone lock screen is due for a lot of changes in iOS 16, highlighted by the ability to customize the look of your screen while also adding widgets. Among the iOS 16 widgets Apple has planned is one called a Live Activity widget: the idea is that for persistent alerts like sports scores and the status of ride sharing vehicles, a widget will live at the bottom of your lock screen keeping you notified of any changes.

In iOS 16 beta 4 , a Live Activities API appeared, presumably to give developers a chance to test the feature with their own apps. As of iOS 16 beta 6, though, there's no longer support for live activities for third-party apps according to a developer posting on Twitter .

See more

The Live Activities feature wasn't expected to arrive at the same time as the rest of iOS 16, with Apple saying it would go live in a later update. Still, it's surprising to see support disappear, as you'd imagine app makers would like to continue testing the capability.

Downloading iOS 16 beta 6

If you haven't already tried out iOS 16, you can still download the iOS 16 public beta . All you'll need is an iPhone 8 or later. Refer to our iOS 16 public beta hands-on to see what to expect once you install the beta on your iPhone.

Besides the ability to customize your iPhone lock screen , iOS 16 promises a number of changes to apps like Maps , Safari , Mail and Messages . Live Text can now capture text from paused videos and the Visual Look Up feature has been updated to allow you to copy and paste the subject in photos after removing them from the photo's background . Siri can recognize emoji when you're dictating texts and email messages as well.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why You'll Regret Buying a New iPhone Right Now

September is fast approaching, which means Apple's rumored iPhone 14 lineup could likely make an appearance in the upcoming weeks. In most cases, Apple typically announces its new wave of iPhone models in September and releases them shortly thereafter. But even if you don't care about having the newest iPhone, there are good reasons to be patient before splurging on an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug

Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Iphone X#Ios#Iphone 8#Smart Phone
Gear Patrol

How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone

In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

5 new iPhone features in iOS 16 that’ll make your life easier

With August creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short weeks away from the official iOS 16 release. Barring any unforeseen developments, iOS 16 will arrive in late September, a few days after the iPhone 14 drops. As we saw at WWDC, iOS 16 is chockfull of new features and performance enhancements that, taken together, will certainly improve the overall user experience.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More

Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about

The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google is accidentally pushing Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users

After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for all compatible Pixel phones from August 15. If you are a Pixel owner, you are first in line to receive the OTA update on your device. However, if a new software shows up on your Google-branded phone, don't get too excited thinking it's the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users report that instead of Android 13, Android 12 is showing up for download on their device.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to update your iPhone to the latest iOS version

It's not rocket science — but it's still important to remember. Apple has a very good track record of pushing out regular upgrades and security patches, more so than Android. They also like to encourage brave users to join the iOS Public Beta program to test new features, and this also requires upgrading your phone. So you need to know how to update iOS on your iPhone because it is absolutely essential.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon

Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

How to Record the Screen (With Sound) on Your iPhone or iPad

If you want to capture video of your iPhone or iPad screen, you don't even need to download an app to complete the task. The ability to record activity on your screen is built right in to iOS and iPadOS through a feature called Screen Recording. With this tool, you...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to share your WiFi password on iPhone

If you have trouble remembering your WiFi password and want to share it with your friend or visitors, Apple has a handy tool that lets you share your WiFi password on your iPhone. This is designed to easily help you connect another device to your network, without having to remember your password, all you need is an existing device connected to your WiFi network.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple’s iPhone 14 event will reportedly take place in early September

Apple is targeting a September 7th date for its next product launch event, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company typically hosts a big event in the first part of September, and now we have a very likely date we can circle on the calendar. As with its other events that have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan is for this event to be streamed online, Gurman reports.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

25% Android users considering switching to iPhone, largely thanks to iOS 16: survey

Update: An earlier version of this article implied that 49 percent of Android users want to switch to iOS. The article has been updated for clarity. The Android space has a new player, Google, and it has been well received by North America, while Samsung is claiming that its new foldable phones are making people ditch other companies (Could it be hinting at Apple?). Late last year J.P.Morgan had said that the budget iPhone SE could help attract more than a billion Android users. So, what's the current sentiment? Security company Beyond Identity surveyed 1,003 Americans to find out.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

More iOS 16 beta 6 details revealed (Video)

Apple released iOS 16 beta 6 to developers earlier this week, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 6 and watchOS 9 beta 6. We previously had a look at the new iOS 16 beta 6 software and now we have another video that gives us another look at the software and some more features.
CELL PHONES
Sarah Diyana

Cheyote Jailbreak, The latest iOS 15 Jailbreak Tool

Note: This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. iOS 15 was the latest iOS version of Apple which was released in 2021. And iOS users are waiting for the official release of iOS 16. Looking at the current tech world, the minor versions of iOS 15 are heavily used. iOS 15.6 is claimed to be the latest and none of the iOS 15 versions can be jailbroken t.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy