Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan
Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Michigan’s Top 10 Biggest Cities in 1960: Where Do They Rank Now?
It's no secret that Michigan experienced a dramatic rise and fall in population over the course of the last 100 years, largely correlated to the state's roller coaster of an auto industry. Over the past decade, Michigan's population had been slowly growing, but that streak was stymied in 2020. According...
Five of Michigan’s Unsung and Unforgettable People
It's no problem remembering some of Michigan's celebrities - Burt Reynolds, Stevie Wonder, Alice Cooper, Steven Seagal, Gerald Ford, and many, many others who became actors, musicians, singers, or politicians. But what about the ones whose fame was fleeting? The ones that time seems to have swept under its rug?...
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Have You Visited This Lake Michigan Beach Ranked One of the Best ‘Secret’ Beaches in the U.S.?
Well, I guess the secret is out... Although, for most of us Michiganders it's NOT a secret that we've got some of the best beaches in the country!. One of our glorious beaches in Northern Michigan is getting national attention as one of the top twenty "secret" beaches in the country.
Michigan’s Final Free ORV Weekend of 2022 is This Saturday and Sunday
Been wanting to hit the State of Michigan's 4,000 miles of off-road trails? Do it for free this weekend!. Michigan's Second and Final Free ORV Weekend of 2022 is Aug. 20-21 This weekend, Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors are invited to ride DNR-designated routes and trails for free along with the state's six scramble areas:
The Top 4 Places in Michigan to Take a Scenic Fall Chairlift Ride
Forget summer. Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving...
Tallest Human Ever Recorded Was Born in Illinois, Died in Michigan
As fate would have it, I first crossed paths with Robert Wadlow a few weeks ago in Farmington, Michigan. No, I didn't meet Robert in person. Rather, I encountered a life-size replica of this marvel of a man at the aptly named Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum on the east side of the state.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
Historic School House Turned Home For Sale in St. Johns, Michigan
I scroll through real estate listings just like I scroll through Instagram or Facebook. But wouldn't you know it...I found this old house on Instagram!. I follow For The Love of Old Houses on Instagram, and boy did they find a gem this time, and right here in mid-Michigan!. Historic...
Five Other Michigan Things That Were Found Buried With The Mastodon
As you may have heard, some Mastodon bones were found buried at a construction site in northern Kent County. Here's some other things they found. The Mastodon Bones Were Found West Of 131 On 22-Mile Road. The bones will be turned over to the Grand Rapids Public Museum so that...
More Fun At Michigan Beaches: 1900-1940
It's back to the beach...but not for long...summer is just about through. Did you just say 'the heck with it' and not even bother?. As the summers go by, the less interested I am in going to a beach. Did you notice I said 'when the SUMMERS” go by”? My summer beach interest has been lost to time, but I still enjoy going at other times of the year – fall and winter in particular. The fall season brings a crisp blueness to the water & sky as well as the colors in the surrounding trees. The wind may have a chill, but it's pleasant. Best of all, NO CROWDS. Walk the shoreline in leisure and look for unique rocks, fossils, and who-knows-what that washes up on shore.
What’s Going On This Weekend: Classic Cars, Dogs, Fairs & More
Summer's nearing its end, but there's still time to get out and enjoy what Mid-Michigan has to offer this season!. Here's a look at what's happening around the region the weekend of August 20-21, 2022. Danish Festival. Danish Festival 2022 is happening in Greenville through Sunday (August 18-21). The event...
America’s 4th Best College Dorms Are in MI, But You Won’t Believe Where
Unless you commute from home, the college dorm is one of the most important spaces in a young student's life. It's a place to sleep, a place to study, often times a place to party, and most of all a place to live. The vast majority of American colleges have...
Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce
Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
Spotted Lanternfly Is A Threat to Grapes, Wine Production in Michigan
Listen, I'm a bit of a pacifist, even when it comes to animals and bugs. Yeah, I'll smack a mosquito, fly, or spider if they're up in my space. But for the most part, I'll let them be if they're just doing their thing. That being said, if something isn't...
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
35 Years Ago 156 People Died In Michigan’s Deadliest Plane Crash
Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 marks 35 years since Northwest flight 255 bound for Arizona from Detroit crashed moments after taking off. This is a look back to Michigan's deadliest plane crash. (Some images and videos in this story might not be appropriate for young kids) 35 Years Ago 155 People...
