A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Victoria and Goliad Counties
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Victoria and northeastern Goliad Counties through 7:00 pm C.S.T. At 6:12 pm C.S.T., doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coleto creek park, or 12 miles southwest of Victoria, moving south at 10 mph. Hazards will be winds in excess of...
18-wheeler trailer carrying a load of bottled water rolls over on Highway 59
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 1:11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported an accident involving an 18-wheeler near Ganado and Edna. At that time, Highway 59 southbound was closed at the Lake Texana bridges between Ganado and Edna. Officials have diverted and...
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Two of the Best Mexican Restaurant’s Victoria Has Seen
As I was driving down Port Lavaca Highway last week, I had a flashback of turning into the El Toro parking lot. Talk about some awesome memories and awesome Mexican Food. If you visited El Toro chances are you also ate at their sister restaurant of Siesta. Both restaurants were run by the Trevino family. Before we get to these two restaurants we also remember Casa Ramicos, Spanish Village, and DeLago. I know there were many more. Please add a Mexican Restaurant that you miss to our list on Facebook.
mysoutex.com
Refugio Specialty Clinic welcomes general surgeon
The Refugio Specialty Clinic will have a Victoria surgeon providing services to Refugio County residents each second Friday of the month. Dr. Arturo Gonzalez, a general and bariatric surgeon with the DeTar Healthcare System, will begin seeing patients on Aug. 12. “Dr. Gonzalez will provide general surgery services,” said Corey...
Stolen vehicle involved in a lengthy pursuit
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, Aug. 18, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Honda CR-V. The vehicle was reported stolen in Montgomery County in the area of US 59 S. and CR 352.
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB
After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County tax rate set at a ‘considerable reduction’
(Seguin) — Guadalupe County is applauding all efforts in setting what it believes is a fair, conservative and a “considerable reduction” of its tax rate for 2022. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher made the announcement during this week’s meeting of the commissioners court. “Right now, our...
3 male subjects charged, arrested following aggravated robbery at local 7-Eleven
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 4:14 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3302 Sam Houston Drive for reports of an aggravated robbery. Through investigation, officers discovered a subject entered the location and presented a handgun before stealing lottery tickets and cash. Security footage provided officials with a description of the offender...
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum football: Bulldogs recover from nervous start in La Vernia scrimmage
The Yoakum Bulldogs had some jitters last week in their first scrimmage at 4A La Vernia. “We started off a little nervous,” Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson said. “We made some mistakes. After we settled down, we were fine.”. Yoakum scored four touchdowns and held the Bears to...
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum volleyball: Lady Bulldogs beat GHS, Shiner to open season
The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs had a positive start to the 2022 season by winning the tri-match against Gonzales and Shiner Aug. 9 at home. The Lady ‘Dogs beat Gonzales in three sets and took down Shiner 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19) “It was exciting to watch and I believe that is the first time we’ve won both matches since I’ve started coaching here,” Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho said. “I was very…
kwhi.com
FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY
Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum volleyball: Lady 'Dogs win at Luling 3-0
LULING — The Lady Bulldogs won the first two sets pretty convincingly before rolling up their sleeves in the third game. The Lady ‘Dogs beat Luling in three games (25-15, 25-13, 25-19) Aug. 16 in Luling. “We were very intense for sets one and two,” Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho said. “We might have gotten a little complacent in the third game. We have been battling some injuries. I was very…
schulenburgsticker.com
SPD makes drug bust on I-10
On Monday, Aug. 8 at approximately 11:18 p.m., an officer with the Schulenburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile marker 676 on a blue BMW sedan for a traffic violation. Due to the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, a probable-cause search was conducted. During the search, cocaine, Ecstasy, Oxycodone, THC hard candy, a large amount of…
