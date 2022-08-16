Percy Jackson and the Olympians is pushing through production. The live-action adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling book series is currently filming its first season in Vancouver, which follows the events of the first novel, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Riordan, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, provided a recent update that revealed that the series has filmed "pretty much through chapter nine" of the 22-chapter book that these first eight episodes are based on. Since that update, Percy Jackson has ventured to Simon Fraser University, where it appears it is filming the famous Gateway Arch scene from The Lightning Thief.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO