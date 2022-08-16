Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Releases First Playtest for Revised Rules
Wizards of the Coast has released the first in a series of public playtests meant to usher in major revisions to the current Fifth Edition ruleset. The new rules, which are part of the company's One D&D initiative, are "backwards compatible" with the popular Fifth Edition (or 5E for short) system but propose significant changes to backgrounds and races, two of the core building blocks when creating player characters. The rules also introduce several new backgrounds, new tiefling variants, and a brand new race – the godly Ardlings that are descended from creatures from the Upper Planes and have animal heads.
IGN
One D&D: Dungeons & Dragons Dropping 'Editions', Developing VTT Tools
Hot on the heels of the 5e reboot of Spelljammer, the team at Wizards of the Coast has revealed One D&D, which markes the beginning of "a new generation of Dungeons & Dragons." WotC has been working on "what's next" for D&D since last year, but details have been sparse...
Next year's D&D releases include Planescape
Following the revival of Spelljammer and Dragonlance, 2023 will see the return of Planescape. Wizards of the Coast announced five of next year's Dungeons & Dragons releases at today's Wizards Presents event, and it seems like 2023 is going to deliver some neat stuff. There's another adventure anthology, an expanded version of a fan-favorite introductory module, and the return of Planescape, the cult classic campaign setting that gave us Planescape: Torment.
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’
Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked with writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film, which will serve as a “modern reimagining” of the original. (Variety described it as a “fresh take” on the classic.) The planned Warner Bros. film is separate from a previously-planned retelling by New Line. The original film, starring Judy Garland as a Kansas girl who is swept away by...
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
ComicBook
The Sandman Releases Surprise New Episode on Netflix
The Sandman has dominated Netflix's streaming charts since its 10-episode first season debuted earlier this month. Now it's back with a special surprise episode adapting two standalone stories from the original The Sandman comic book series. The episode arriving today features an animated adaptation of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" is directed by Hisko Hulsing, who is known for his work on the Amazon Original series Undone. Louise Hooper directs "Calliope," working with production designer Gary Steele. Hoopers previously directed The Sandman's first season finale, "Lost Hearts," and has directed two episodes of Netflix's The Witcher. Catherine Smyth-McMullen wrote the teleplay for the episode.
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick Set To Take Off For A Home Release - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick will be available to own real soon! August 23rd, you can own it on Top Gun 2 on digital, with physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray copies of #TopGunMaverick arriving November 1st. August 24th and November 2nd, respectively, for those in Australia. The newest Rick and Morty trailer, Wormageddon: Journey to Earth, gives us small clues into what Rick, Morty and family could be facing. and also in entertainment news, an inside look at the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s Paper Girls' favorite moments from Episode 1! It’s all presented by Paper Girls, a new series on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s drop it!
hypebeast.com
Lionsgate Confirms 'Saw 10' With Official Release Date
Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are set to bring back the Saw franchise for its 10th installment next year. According to Variety the thriller horror film will see Kevin Greutert return as teh director. Greutert originally led Saw VI in 2009 and Saw: The Final Chapter in 2010. He was also the editor for the first five films of the franchise and 2017’s Jigsaw. Not much detail has been revealed regarding the plot of the Saw 10, however, Greutert is a fan-favorite choice for the film.
Glorious: Horror film starring JK Simmons lands rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
A new horror film, starring JK Simmons and Ryan Kwanten, has received a rare perfect score on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. Glorious, directed by Rebekah McKendry, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week. Already, it has received all-around positive reviews from critics, being praised...
Netflix Debuts First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Anthology Series
Officially announced almost a year ago as a “macabre mashup of genre-defining horror,” Guillermo del Toro’s new horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities is ready to debut this fall on Netflix. In description and style, the show kind of suggests del Toro’s take on the old Tales From the Crypt; a collection of unconnected (but spooky) horror tales, each directed by different talents from the world of movies, each featuring impressive casts. (Some of the big names involved include Peter Weller, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Tim Blake Nelson, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, and David S. Goyer.)
ComicBook
Disney+ Releases New Official Image From Percy Jackson
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is pushing through production. The live-action adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling book series is currently filming its first season in Vancouver, which follows the events of the first novel, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Riordan, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, provided a recent update that revealed that the series has filmed "pretty much through chapter nine" of the 22-chapter book that these first eight episodes are based on. Since that update, Percy Jackson has ventured to Simon Fraser University, where it appears it is filming the famous Gateway Arch scene from The Lightning Thief.
ComicBook
HBO Max Pulling More Original Series Including Aquaman, Elmo, Close Enough, and More
The HBO Max hits keep on coming. Days after laying off a substantial amount of its workforce, the streamer announced it was removing even more original content from the platform. Wednesday, HBO Max announced it was removing shows like Close Enough, The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, and Aquaman: King of Atlantis amongst others.
IGN
The Ones: Brian Michael Bendis Launches Bonkers New Superhero Comic at Dark Horse
Having tackled many of the biggest franchises at Marvel and DC over the past several decades, writer Brian Michael Bendis is now focusing on creator-owned projects at Dark Horse. His latest new series, The Ones, is a superhero comedy with a truly killer concept. Co-created with artist Jacob Edgar (Death...
Kenya Barris to Write & Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Reimagining
The creator black-ish and it’s many subsequent spin-off’s, Kenya Barris is poised to put his pen to an American classic, Wizard of Oz. Barris’ adaptation will be based on the 1939 film, and will be a modern reimagining of the iconic musical. Warner Bros and his Khalabo Ink Society are producing. Per Deadline, the deal […] The post Kenya Barris to Write & Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Reimagining appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
With The Most Recent DLC Update, Nezuko Kamado Is Now A Playable Character In Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
The Character Pass’s brand-new DLC adds to Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles’ growing cast. Nezuko Kamado previously appears in the Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles core cast, but the Character Pass adds a fresh take on the well-known protagonist. The newest animated game from CyberConnect2, the company behind...
Star Trek: Resurgence video game gets comic book prequel
The crew of the USS Resolute flies again in Star Trek: Resurgence game prequel
NME
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ modder recaptures the magic of Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy
A modder has created a “photorealistic movie graphics reshade,” which makes the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man look like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Uploaded by ReshadeGuy on August 12, the Photorealistic Movie Graphics mod is designed to make Marvel’s Spider-Man “look like the greatest Spider-Man movies.” As the creator points out, this refers to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick - Home Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates Announced
Buckle up, as you'll be able to watch Top Gun: Maverick from your own home beginning as soon as next week. The movie is coming to digital starting on August 23, with the physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases coming on November 1. (The AU dates are August 24 and November 2, respectively.)
