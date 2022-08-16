ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advocatemag.com

East Dallas nonprofit A Voice for All Paws to open cat café

An East Dallas cat rescue is expanding with an adoption and boarding center, an area offering veterinary services and a coffee shop. A Voice for All Paws was founded by former East Dallas resident Nancy Stephenson, who now lives in Oregon, in 2018. Caroline Stovall is the current president of...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Learn more about your City of Dallas permitting needs at a weekend pop-up event

Small business starters, those interested in trade or residential permits or zoning consultations can expedite their efforts and gain understanding at a bi-lingual event in Oak Cliff Saturday. City Council Member Jamie Resendez and Carolina Yumet, Department of Development Services Strategic Business Unit manager will be on hand for Spanish-speaking...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
advocatemag.com

Edgefield/Clarendon neighbors gearing up opposition to West Oak Cliff Area Plan

Residents and business owners in neighborhoods surrounding Greiner Middle School — between Clarendon Drive and 12th Street — gave public testimony in opposition to the West Oak Cliff Area Plan recently, and their grassroots resistance is heating up. Prohibition of automotive-related businesses has been removed from the proposed...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy