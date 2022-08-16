Read full article on original website
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Heartbreaking moment miserable SeaWorld-owned killer whale named Morgan tried to ‘kill herself’ by leaping out tank
THIS IS the heartbreaking moment Morgan the killer whale leaps from her tank in what animal activists believe was a suicide attempt. Footage that went viral in 201, shows the orca lying motionless for ten minutes as she beaches herself on the edge of her tank. Animal activists and worried...
Brown Bear Steals Sockeye Salmon Right Off Alaskan Fisherman’s Line
Talk about a wild encounter. Catching a sockeye alone is a dream for most fisherman. A tasty and large fish that roams the waters of the west coast, it also just so happens to be a bear’s favorite meal in that neck of the woods. Alaskan brown bears love...
Grizzly Bear Charges Oil Worker In Alaska, Has To Climb On Top Of His Truck To Get Away
It’s not easy being an oil worker in Alaska. It’s not easy being an oil worker anywhere, but throw some bears into the mix and you have a whole other set of problems. In the footage, you can see a momma grizzly bear and her cub roaming the American Petroleum Institute in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.
Hidden hunger stones discovered and they’re engraved with terrifying warning
HUNGER stones with scary warnings engraved on them have been uncovered by European researchers – here's what they mean. As droughts across Europe worsen, shrinking rivers keep revealing 'hunger stones' from centuries ago. What are hunger stones?. A hunger stone is a type of common "hydrological landmark" in Central...
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases Oilfield Workers Onto the Cab of Truck
Just when you think you’re safe… the outdoors comes roaring back. These oilfield workers had a grizzly bear scare recently. Something you never want to see while just trying to get through the 9 to 5 is a big ole grizzly lumbering your way. There are not many options you have at that point and that was clear from this video.
WATCH: Katmai National Park Tourists Wade Into Water To Take Selfies With Feeding Grizzly Bears
In video footage from 2018, tourists at Katmai National Park in Alaska waded into water to take selfies with feeding grizzly bears, certainly putting themselves in harm’s way. At least six grizzlies stand in the river, trying to catch any fish they spot in the rushing water. One man...
WATCH: Pack of Hunting Dogs Take Down Feral Pig in Gruesome Pursuit
A clip first shared to TikTok has circulated social media and caused a fierce debate. In the video, a group of hunting dogs take down a feral pig in a gruesome pursuit of the creature. The pig squeals helplessly for its life as the dogs close in. The hunting video...
Smithonian
The Incredible Story of the Iceberg That Sank the Titanic
When snow falls, the properties of water perform a delicate dance. Snowflakes fall like dominoes fall. A piece of dust forms a crystal, and the appearance of that crystal attracts more crystals until they form long dendrites around the speck of dust like ants around a piece of chocolate. As long as the growing snowflake remains lighter than air, it will float. But as soon as one extra crystal crosses the tipping point, the structure will succumb to gravity and fall.
IFLScience
Watch Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Blue Crabs Ambushing Their Brethren
Believed to be the first recorded behavior of its kind, blue crabs (Callinectes sapidus) have been observed ambushing fiddler crabs (Minuca pugnax) in a salt marsh in Virginia, USA. The findings are published in the journal Ecology. Blue crabs are an aquatic species, with their Latin name Callinectes literally translating...
Narcity
The Northern Lights Could Be Visible Across All Of Canada This Weekend
You could see the northern lights in Canada this weekend, even as far south of Toronto, because geomagnetic storm activity could strengthen the aurora borealis. "A combination of impacts from solar activity" could give all of Canada the chance to see the northern lights across the sky "in the nights ahead," The Weather Network said on August 18.
natureworldnews.com
Tree That Outlasted the Dinosaurs 145 Million Years Now Endangered
The old monkey puzzle tree is easily recognized with characteristic spiny leaves and complicated scaly branches. Scientists think its peculiar characteristics developed as a protection against tall, long-necked dinosaurs. The endangered evergreen tree that survived the extinction of the dinosaurs. A Precious Tree. The evergreen tree, which can grow to...
One Green Planet
Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds
Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
Meet Little Diomede Island in Alaska, the 'eyes and ears' of the United States just 2.4 miles from Russia
The little Alaskan city's 83 residents can see Russia — including military base watchtowers — from their houses.
Two Monster Bull Moose Lock Horns In The Kind Of Battle Hunters Dream Of Seeing
Now that’s a lot of antler smashing going on. This is one every moose lover would die to see and one that any person can truly appreciate. Two massive animals going head-to-head in a fight over who is the most manly of them. It’s the act that hunters try to mimic in order to draw in a big ol’ bull.
Narcity
8 Spectacular Ontario Hikes That Are Waiting For You The Moment It's Fall
It may still be summer, but it won't be long before the leaves change to stunning shades of red and orange and the air becomes a little crisper. If you already can't wait for the autumn season to arrive, then you'll want to plan a trip to some of these gorgeous trails.
Touching Space Debris Could Land You In Jail
If a piece of space junk falls from the sky and lands on your property, can you legally keep it? If one were to fall on your front lawn, perhaps you’d like to turn an old rocket fuel tank into a planter for your petunias?
