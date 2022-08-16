ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases Oilfield Workers Onto the Cab of Truck

Just when you think you’re safe… the outdoors comes roaring back. These oilfield workers had a grizzly bear scare recently. Something you never want to see while just trying to get through the 9 to 5 is a big ole grizzly lumbering your way. There are not many options you have at that point and that was clear from this video.
Smithonian

The Incredible Story of the Iceberg That Sank the Titanic

When snow falls, the properties of water perform a delicate dance. Snowflakes fall like dominoes fall. A piece of dust forms a crystal, and the appearance of that crystal attracts more crystals until they form long dendrites around the speck of dust like ants around a piece of chocolate. As long as the growing snowflake remains lighter than air, it will float. But as soon as one extra crystal crosses the tipping point, the structure will succumb to gravity and fall.
IFLScience

Watch Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Blue Crabs Ambushing Their Brethren

Believed to be the first recorded behavior of its kind, blue crabs (Callinectes sapidus) have been observed ambushing fiddler crabs (Minuca pugnax) in a salt marsh in Virginia, USA. The findings are published in the journal Ecology. Blue crabs are an aquatic species, with their Latin name Callinectes literally translating...
Narcity

The Northern Lights Could Be Visible Across All Of Canada This Weekend

You could see the northern lights in Canada this weekend, even as far south of Toronto, because geomagnetic storm activity could strengthen the aurora borealis. "A combination of impacts from solar activity" could give all of Canada the chance to see the northern lights across the sky "in the nights ahead," The Weather Network said on August 18.
natureworldnews.com

Tree That Outlasted the Dinosaurs 145 Million Years Now Endangered

The old monkey puzzle tree is easily recognized with characteristic spiny leaves and complicated scaly branches. Scientists think its peculiar characteristics developed as a protection against tall, long-necked dinosaurs. The endangered evergreen tree that survived the extinction of the dinosaurs. A Precious Tree. The evergreen tree, which can grow to...
One Green Planet

Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds

Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
Thomas Smith

Touching Space Debris Could Land You In Jail

If a piece of space junk falls from the sky and lands on your property, can you legally keep it? If one were to fall on your front lawn, perhaps you’d like to turn an old rocket fuel tank into a planter for your petunias?

