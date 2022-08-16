Massive Wagons' new single is a scathing attack on the cost of modern convenience

Massive Wagons and Skindred frontman Benji Webbe have combined their considerable forces on Generation Prime , a new single from the band's upcoming album Triggered . The song finds frontman Baz Mills and Webbe attacking the cost of the convenience of modern living.

"Now now now now, got to have it now!," exclaims Massive Wagons frontman Baz. "Convenience has turned people lazy, addicted to instant gratification, immediate satisfaction, cheap shopping, fast delivery - the prime generation, no awareness of the consequences of the way we live."

"This is one of Stephen's riffs," he adds. "He brought that kinda ska punk vibe and I immediately fell in love with it. I'd had the idea for the song floating around for a while - I wanted to take a stab at consumerism, and it just worked straight away. The song has got so many sides, it keeps changing pace and direction but remains solid and catchy.

"Then we have the absolute king, the master of ceremonies, Benji Webbe putting his vocals down on it, and writing some great parts. He has character and style by the truck, and it was an absolute honour to have him on board, always bringing the fire!”

Generation Prime is the second song to be pulled from the Triggered album, following the release of Fuck The Haters last month. The album is due for release on October 28 via Earache Records, and will be released on CD, cassette and as a myriad of coloured vinyl variants. The release will be followed by a UK tour with Ugly Kid Joe - full dates below. Tickets are on sale now .

Sep 05: Essen Turock, Germany

Sep 06: Hannover Bei Chez Heinz, Germany

Sep 07: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Sep 09: Sinntal Sinner Rock Festival, Germany

Sep 10: Altenbergen Rock N Revel 2022, Germany

Nov 03: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK*

Nov 04: Nottingham Rock City, UK*

Nov 06: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK*

Nov 08: Glasgow Garage, UK*

Nov 10: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK*

Nov 11: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK*

* with Ugly Kid Joe

