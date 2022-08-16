Kirk Cousins returned to practice on Tuesday

The Minnesota Viking have been hit by COVID-19 a few times over the last two seasons, none more impactful than week 17 last season at the Green Bay Packers.

Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the game against the Packers. Backup quarterback Sean Mannion started the game and the Packers routed the Vikings by a score of 37-10.

Last week, Cousins tested positive for the virus for the second time. On Tuesday, he returned to practice.

Sieffert also noted that, even though the league has paused its COVID-19 protocols, Cousinds did observe a five-day quarantine as recommended by the CDC.

He returns just in time for joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, who are coached by his former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.