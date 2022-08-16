ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kirk Cousins returned to practice on Tuesday

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JC8nx_0hJowyY500

The Minnesota Viking have been hit by COVID-19 a few times over the last two seasons, none more impactful than week 17 last season at the Green Bay Packers.

Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the game against the Packers. Backup quarterback Sean Mannion started the game and the Packers routed the Vikings by a score of 37-10.

Last week, Cousins tested positive for the virus for the second time. On Tuesday, he returned to practice.

Sieffert also noted that, even though the league has paused its COVID-19 protocols, Cousinds did observe a five-day quarantine as recommended by the CDC.

He returns just in time for joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers, who are coached by his former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Cdc#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Jennings believes in the Minnesota Vikings

Back in 2013, Greg Jennings left the Green Bay Packers via free agency in search of his next home. That March, Jennings signed a five-year, $45 million contract to play in Minnesota. It was the beginning of the end for Leslie Frazier’s tenure. Jennings caught 127 passes for 1,546 yards and 10 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers coach Matt Rhule takes clear stance on ugly practice brawl with Patriots

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule issued a statement following a second consecutive day of fights between the New England Patriots and Panthers. Tensions ran high on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. Several players were ejected, including defensive end Deatrich Wise. Both teams had lengthy huddles following practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy