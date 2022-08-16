ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

How three Manly pride jersey boycotters and a New Zealand Warriors player showed their support for teammate Manase Fainu after he stabbed a church leader in the back

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Three Manly NRL players who refused to wear the club's Pride jersey for religious reasons have publicly paid tribute to former teammate Manase Fainu after he stabbed a church leader in the back with a steak knife.

Haumole Olakau'atu waited just six minutes into the match against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday to show their support for Fainu.

Meanwhile, across the ditch, New Zealand Warrior Addin Fonua-Blake also wore a mark of respect toward Fainu in his side's 42-18 win over the Bulldogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2teHNA_0hJowXua00
Fainu arrives at the Parramatta District Court in Sydney, Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Olakau'atu was one of the seven Manly players who stood down from their crucial clash against the Sydney Roosters during the Women in League round because players were required to wear a Pride jersey with rainbow stripes.

He crossed the line early against the Titans and was quick to celebrate, making hand gestures including '61' to represent the 2161 Guildford postcode where he and Fainu grew up, along with another gesture representing handcuffs.

A lost ball in the lead-up meant the try was disallowed and Manly was ultimately flogged 44-24 by the lowly Titans, all but ending their finals hopes.

As a devout Christian, Josh Aloiai has made no secret of his close connection to Fainu, who reportedly met with teammates weeks ago to explain his moral opposition to the rainbow jersey.

Throughout the trial, the star prop supported Fainu and posted a picture outside court with Fainu, captioning it with a love heart and disabling all comments.

Fainu thanked his close friend for his support during a barbecue he had with mates on Sunday night, ahead of his jailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oMbg_0hJowXua00
Josh Schuster posts his support for Fainu (left) and Fainu is seen playing for Manly (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRpmk_0hJowXua00

'Thank you uso (Samoan for brother), #LastSupper,' Fainu wrote on Instagram, tagging Aloiai as he displayed a selection of meat provided by him.

Josh Schuster was the third member of the 'Manly Seven' to show his support, writing the initials MF on his wrist strapping in the match against the Gold Coast and shared the image on Instagram with the caption: 'See ya soon my toko [brother in Tongan]'.

Fonua-Blake wrote NAS40 on his boots for their match against the Bulldogs, an image that Fainu shared on the weekend with the caption 'FKN SOTIA [Tongan for soldier]'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MN5iP_0hJowXua00
Fonua-Blake celebrates with team mates after scoring a try against the Bulldogs

The former Manly forward also dedicated his try celebration to Fainu while his partner posted: 'Always be beside you through it all, love you my Fainu Fam'.

Fainu also shared an image of him and Fonua-Blake wearing Parabellum Clothing, a brand of clothing designed 'from the struggle of struggles within the walls of our correction centres here in New Zealand'.

'Parabellum is Latin for 'Prepare for War.',' the website reads.

'Our men and women who face the reality of being behind those walls and away from family is a war in itself, which is how this brand started.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAXTJ_0hJowXua00
Fonua-Blake's message for Fainu on his boot and Fainu and Fonua-Blake pictured together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVJNy_0hJowXua00

The caption on the image read: '@afb95 [Fonua-Blake] Toko [brother] pulling thru wit the goods!' along with a love heart.

The jury took only two hours last week to find Fainu guilty of stabbing Faamanu Levi in the back with a steak knife at Wattle Grove Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He remained on bail until his detention application could be heard by District Court Judge Nanette Williams on Monday. She denied Fainu's request to remain on bail while they await sentencing.

As Fainu was led away in handcuffs, wearing a gray suit and blue and white tie, he hugged barrister Margaret Cunneen SC and waved at his family members.

In the last week Fainu has also shared Instagram stories including bible passages and the message: 'One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it will be someone else's survival guide'.

Fainu will be jailed until his sentencing later this year. His solicitor Mr McGirr said the 'wheels are in motion' in preparing an appeal.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It is in the past': Wolves manager Bruno Lage puts spat with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch to bed as he reveals the American sent him a 'message' after the pair's disagreement in opening day clash at Elland Road

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has written to Bruno Lage to clarify remarks that led to the bosses clashing during Wolves’ opening-day defeat at Elland Road. Discussing their spat, Lage had said: ‘There are some things in my opinion that you cannot say.’. But yesterday, the Portuguese revealed he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Green's brain has been donated to science to discover if deadly concussion disease had anything to do with footy legend's tragic death aged 49

The heartbroken family of Paul Green have donated his brain to science in a bid to discover if he was suffering from a deadly concussion-related disease. The Australian Sports Brain Bank acknowledged the donation, as research continues into further understanding of the the condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Green was found...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Cunneen
Person
Jesus Christ
Daily Mail

Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods

Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen's agent slams the lack of 'sportsmanship' from Brentford fans as sections of the Bees' supporters booed the Danish midfielder in 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United... as Brentford owner Matthew Benham apologies to former Bees midfielder

Christian Eriksen has been contacted by Brentford owner Matthew Benham to express the club’s regret after he was booed by sections of the home crowd during the Bees’ 4-0 win over Manchester United. The Dane joined United in the summer when his short-term contract with Brentford expired, following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

South Africa rose to the occasion again at Lord's... their bowling attack - led by the world class Kagiso Rabada - was the difference in the first Test, but no one expected this sort of dominance

South Africa teams have always been inspired by Lord's and a fifth victory in seven post-isolation Tests, with a draw in 2008 and a solitary loss five years ago, confirms they rise to the occasion more often than not. Having said that, the end came far sooner than anyone in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Warriors#Manly#Sydney Roosters#Jersey#The Gold Coast Titans#The Women In League#Christian
Daily Mail

British No 1 Cameron Norrie digs deep to defeat Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a gripping three-set encounter to reach the semis of the Cincinnati Masters

Cameron Norrie has made the semi-final of the Cincinnati Masters with an impressive three sets win against third seed Carlos Alcaraz. Norrie clinched the tense first set on a tie break and then broke Alcaraz early in the second. But the Spaniard rallied and broke back with a spree of 12 points out of 14 and then claimed the second set on a tiebreak.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

'People cried that day... it meant that much!': Jack Harrison on scoring the goal that ensured Leeds stayed in the Premier League, his World Cup dream - and boss Jesse Marsch's methods

The first time Jack Harrison met Jesse Marsch the circumstances were not ideal. A teenager playing for New York City FC in the American MLS, Harrison made his debut in what they call the ‘Hudson River derby’ against Marsch’s New York Red Bulls in 2016. ‘They beat us 7-0,’ smiles Harrison.
MLS
Daily Mail

Norwich 2-0 Millwall: Dean Smith's side score twice in the second half as 22-year-old Josh Sargent bags both goals to ensure a second home victory of the season

Norwich scored two second half goals to hand Dean Smith his second home victory of the season as they came out on top in a 2-0 win over Millwall. The visitors frustrated the hosts for the entirety of the first half and created the clearest goalscoring chances but couldn't land their mark as Norwich started sluggishly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Southampton owners begin to grow network after purchasing controlling stake in Turkish side Goztepe S.K. amid ambitions to make Saints focal point of Red Bull-style football empire

Southampton's owners have added the first new club to their network by purchasing a controlling stake in Turkish side Goztepe S.K. Sportsmail reported in March how Sport Republic, the London-based firm who bought Southampton in January, were hoping to add up to two new clubs to their portfolio by the end of the summer and Turkey was one of the countries they were looking in.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

549K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy