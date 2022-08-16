Nuggets' Ismael Kamagate to return to Paris Basketball next season

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets second-round pick Ismael Kamagate will return to Paris Basketball of the LNB Pro A in France for the 2022-23 season, the team announced.

Kamagate, a 6-foot-11 center from Paris, was the 46th pick after playing last season with Paris Basketball. He was named an LNB All-Star after averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 65% shooting from the field in 30 games.

The 21-year-old appeared in five games with the Nuggets in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 5.4 points, five rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots. He produced his best game on July 10 with 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was chosen as an injury replacement on the French national team ahead of EuroBasket 2022. Though he hasn’t played in their exhibition games yet, he has had the opportunity to practice with the likes of Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Theo Maledon.

Kamagate was viewed by some as a potential first-round pick this year given his ability to work down low and protect the paint. The Nuggets likely wanted him to spend at least one more season in France as he will have the opportunity to continue to develop his game.