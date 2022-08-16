ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets' Ismael Kamagate to return to Paris Basketball next season

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OiqrL_0hJow1zp00
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets second-round pick Ismael Kamagate will return to Paris Basketball of the LNB Pro A in France for the 2022-23 season, the team announced.

Kamagate, a 6-foot-11 center from Paris, was the 46th pick after playing last season with Paris Basketball. He was named an LNB All-Star after averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 65% shooting from the field in 30 games.

The 21-year-old appeared in five games with the Nuggets in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 5.4 points, five rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots. He produced his best game on July 10 with 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He was chosen as an injury replacement on the French national team ahead of EuroBasket 2022. Though he hasn’t played in their exhibition games yet, he has had the opportunity to practice with the likes of Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Theo Maledon.

Kamagate was viewed by some as a potential first-round pick this year given his ability to work down low and protect the paint. The Nuggets likely wanted him to spend at least one more season in France as he will have the opportunity to continue to develop his game.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Basketball#Lnb#The Cleveland Cavaliers#French
NBC Sports

NBA 2022-23 schedule: Dubs, 'Rent free' Grizz lead must-see games

Time for NBA fans to clear their schedules. An offseason of trade speculation, player movement and trash talk has generated some intriguing matchups around the league. With the NBA's full regular-season schedule having been released on Wednesday, here are 10 games that fans won't want to miss. New Orleans Pelicans...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT legend Heather O’Reilly scores winner as Shelbourne FC advances in UWCL qualifying

Heather O’Reilly came out of retirement to play in the Champions League, and she just helped Shelbourne FC get one step closer to qualifying. O’Reilly, who less than three weeks ago announced that she was coming out of retirement to join the Irish champions, nodded home the game’s only goal as Shelbourne defeated Slovenian side ZNK Pomurje 1-0 in the first round of the UWCL qualifying process. The three-time gold medalist needed just four minutes to get on the scoresheet as Shelbourne turned a furious start into a lead. The former USWNT winger, who had hung her boots up in 2019, reacted...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 NFC North betting breakdown

Host and SportsbookWire.com handicapper Nathan Beighle welcomes OutKick sports betting analyst Geoff Clark to preview the NFC North, including breakdowns of the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting analysis.
GAMBLING
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy