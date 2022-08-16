ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort

MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)

Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
Wisconsin Examiner

Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County

“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISN

Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including...
wisfarmer.com

Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair

WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
CBS 58

Sights and sounds of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Another successful State Fair is in the books!. From farm animals to great music, to almost any kind of food fried and on a stick, it was another spectacular Wisconsin State Fair. Don't just take our word for it, hear what some of the people had...
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
Fox11online.com

Milwaukee health care chain considers expanding to Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – A Milwaukee health care chain is considering an expansion to Fond du Lac. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is not disclosing much about its plans but confirms it is eyeing the Fond du Lac market. “Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin...
