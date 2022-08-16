Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)
Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County
“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
This Wisconsin Beach Hosts a Drone Light Show 3 Times a Week, and It’s AWESOME
In my opinion, summers are meant for spending time at the beach. I don't care if it's a lakeside beach, a tropical beach, or a make-shift beach in your own backyard, if you don't spend a good amount of time with your toes in the sand and behinds in the water, you aren't doing summer correctly.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including...
Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair
WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
Sights and sounds of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Another successful State Fair is in the books!. From farm animals to great music, to almost any kind of food fried and on a stick, it was another spectacular Wisconsin State Fair. Don't just take our word for it, hear what some of the people had...
UW announces tuition free ‘promise’ for UW-Milwaukee, Whitewater, Parkside
(The Center Square) – More college students in Wisconsin will soon have a shot at a free college degree. The UW System on Monday announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise for students at UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater, and UW-Parkside. “A college degree needs to be within reach for every Wisconsin citizen as...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
Mandela Barnes’ “Working for Wisconsin” tour stops in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The democratic challenger for Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat is continuing a statewide tour hearing the challenges Wisconsinites are facing. Mandela Barnes kicked off the “Working for Wisconsin” tour on Aug. 10, and has made stops in Racine, Green Bay, and Cambridge since then.
Mandatory Milwaukee: County Clare greets visitors with “a hundred thousand welcomes”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub!. Throw...
Wisconsin 2022 election: Tight governor's race, Barnes leads Johnson, poll finds
The Marquette University Law School has released its latest poll results, showing Governor Tony Evers leading in Wisconsin's race for Governor.
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
Milwaukee health care chain considers expanding to Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – A Milwaukee health care chain is considering an expansion to Fond du Lac. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is not disclosing much about its plans but confirms it is eyeing the Fond du Lac market. “Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin...
