Missouri’s unemployment rate has set another new standard. Missouri’s unemployment rate fell to 2.5 percent in the preliminary July 2022 report. If that percentage is not revised, it would establish another new low unemployment rate record in back-to-back months. June’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent and was the lowest recorded seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in Missouri since the data series began in 1976. The decrease is due to a decline of more than 18,000 in the civilian labor force, with both the number of employed and the number of unemployed down over the month. The labor force participation rate and employment-to-population ratios declined as well.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO