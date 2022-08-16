Read full article on original website
Latino Lubbock shares back to school tips
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares tips for parents and students this school year. For more information on Latino Lubbock grab your copy of Latino Lubbock Magazine and visit their website latinolubbock.net.
Salsa & Sangrias at Llano Estacado Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas— LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Llano Estacado Winery for a day of live music, salsa tasting and house-made Sangrias. The sixth annual Sangria and Salsa fest will be held on August 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit the website to purchase a ticket. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas- Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares the story of Triple D Winery. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. You can also catch the 30 minutes show that will air every weekend on KLBK through Jan 1st.
DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school
LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
House of Flowers, back to school arrangements, cacti
LUBBOCK, Texas—You can never go wrong with an arrangement of flowers and House of Flowers is ready to deliver the perfect arrangement for back-to-school gifts. Plus, they offer a variety of cacti for the Texas Tech students and staff to help you display your support. Reach out to Justin and his team at House of Flowers, 806-795-1112, on their website at houseofflowerslubbock.com or stop by their location at 4210 82nd Street.
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
The United Family announces winners of ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ contest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In June, The United Family kicked off a company-wide health initiative for its guests called “Road Trip to Your Health.” During this week-long campaign, guests had opportunities to participate in various challenges to win prizes and learn more about health. In addition...
United Family looking to hire new employees with weekend hiring events
LUBBOCK, Texas— The United Family announced Thursday, the company will host Back to School hiring events on August 19 and 20. United told EverythingLubbock.com the hiring events will take place at all its locations, hiring will be for “multiple departments.”. According to a press release, there will be...
Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
Freshman Move-In Day at LCU on Thursday, August 18
LUBBOCK Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will open its residence halls on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 9:00 am to their new class of freshman students. LCU administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students will be waiting to welcome them and to offer a helping hand.
Live fire training scheduled Thursday at Lubbock’s airport
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from...
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 18th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall possible! Chance of rain: 50%. High of 81°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Mostly dry, with cloudcover diminishing. Chance of rain: 10%. Low of 66°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.
Team Luke, celebrating one year since Luke’s passing
LUBBOCK, Texas—It has been almost one year since the passing of Luke Siegel and his legacy is going strong. TLHFM is asking for your help to celebrate this bittersweet one year anniversary. Tim Siegel says the foundation currently serves over 500 families in 40 states. To continue Like’s legacy, they are asking the community to donate $27.75/month or $333/year to TLHFM on August 19th. The donation link will be posted on August 19th at 7:00 a.m. Teamlukehopeforminds.org and their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.
Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approve pay increase for staff
WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, August 15, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a districtwide pay increase for Frenship ISD staff for the 2022-2023 school year. Salary increases vary based on years of experience and position, with an overall average increase of 4% for staff members.
Premier Martial Arts has back to school classes for all ages
LUBBOCK, Texas—As you are in back to school mode, Premier Martial Arts wants you to be ready for back to school by knowing self-defense. Martial arts is a sport with a purpose and can give participants of all ages confidence. Get more details on classes at lubbockkarate.com.
Americano Media is a new multimedia platform for conservative Latinos
LUBBOCK, Texas—A recent Wall Street Journal poll shows Hispanics are evenly split between Democrats and Republicans and 22-percent are undecided. Americano Media is a new multimedia platform for conservative Latinos. So, what are the key issues that will sway their votes? You can find out where to tune in and get more information at americanomedia.com.
Oscar is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Oscar as their Pet of the Day for Monday August 8. Reach out to LAS to adopt Oscar at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Oscar!
Planview Police Department’s Lt. Gabriel Carrillo presented with Lifesaving Award
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Plainview’s Police Department Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was presented with the Department’s Lifesaving Award. Last May, Lieutenant Gabriel Carrillo was on patrol near the Business Park when he noticed green vehicle lights in an open field north of Western Equipment. As Lt. Carrillo approached, he noticed a debris of vehicle parts leading to a motorcycle laying on its side and located a disoriented and injured adult male approximately twenty-five yards from the crash scene. Lt. Carrillo contacted Emergency Medical Services and the patient was transferred from Plainview, to a trauma center, by Aerocare medical helicopter.
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: August 17th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: A bit hot with scattered storms possible in the late afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 91°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Thunderstorms become more numerous along a cold front as it slowly...
