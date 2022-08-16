ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTEM NewsRadio

How About Visiting SEVEN Iconic Texas Landmarks on One Long Weekend Trip?

Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. In fact, many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is to see. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Waco, TX
City
Mexia, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Boerne, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Schools Are Showing Improvement – Did Killeen ISD Get an A?

For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency has released public school ratings, and for the most part, the news is good. Despite delays and issues due to COVID-19, the number of schools across the state and in Central Texas that received high accountability ratings increased. Both Lampasas and Lorena ISD received 'A' scores.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

The Top 5 Foods You Have to Eat When You Visit Buc-ee’s in Texas

No road trip is complete leaving or coming to the great state of Texas unless you go to what we Texans call the "magic store", a.k.a. Buc-ee's. We know it's so much more than the best place to find a clean bathroom on a road trip. It's also the perfect place to load up on snacks, and while they have wall-to-wall options to choose from, I have a few I highly recommend.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Texas Revolution#Cowboys#Kxan#German#Elgin Elgin#Texas Central Railroad
KTEM NewsRadio

Did You Know These 10 Celebrities Are From The Great State Of Texas?

I think I speak for a lot of folks in Texas when I say that we're always proud when someone from our state goes on to do great things. Whether they're serving in the military or making waves in industry and invention, we like knowing they're out there representing our state. That applies to celebrities too. After all, they influence so man of the things we see on TV, on social media, in fashion, and on the news, so it's always interesting when a celeb has roots in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
KTEM NewsRadio

Giant Bundle of Joy: Biggest Baby Ever Born in Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas - even the babies. The average newborn birth weight in the nation is about 7.5 pounds, and babies over 8 pounds, 13 ounces are considered large. Just under 10 percent of babies fall into the larger range, according to parenting website momlovesbest.com. Heaviest Baby on Record.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy