Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Latino Lubbock shares back to school tips
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares tips for parents and students this school year. For more information on Latino Lubbock grab your copy of Latino Lubbock Magazine and visit their website latinolubbock.net.
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas- Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares the story of Triple D Winery. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. You can also catch the 30 minutes show that will air every weekend on KLBK through Jan 1st.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
House of Flowers, back to school arrangements, cacti
LUBBOCK, Texas—You can never go wrong with an arrangement of flowers and House of Flowers is ready to deliver the perfect arrangement for back-to-school gifts. Plus, they offer a variety of cacti for the Texas Tech students and staff to help you display your support. Reach out to Justin and his team at House of Flowers, 806-795-1112, on their website at houseofflowerslubbock.com or stop by their location at 4210 82nd Street.
everythinglubbock.com
Salsa & Sangrias at Llano Estacado Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas— LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Llano Estacado Winery for a day of live music, salsa tasting and house-made Sangrias. The sixth annual Sangria and Salsa fest will be held on August 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit the website to purchase a ticket. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
everythinglubbock.com
High Point Village announces Afternoon Enrichment Classes for Fall 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village is bringing back their Afternoon Enrichment Program for Fall 2022. Afternoon Enrichment Classes are for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays ages eight and older. These classes offer enriching and engaging classes for this population. These classes will begin September 12th...
everythinglubbock.com
DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school
LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock’s South Plains Mall
Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
KCBD
Keep Texas Beautiful recognizes Keep Plainview Beautiful as Gold Star Affiliate
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Plainview a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation granted to eight affiliates of KTB’s nearly 300 affiliates. Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve. In...
Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?
It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
Lubbock Man Fundraising To Fix Up New Perfomance Venue For Music And Comedy
Lubbock resident Todd Coffman has organized a GoFundMe to raise some extra cash for what will be a new venue to showcase local talent in Lubbock. If everything goes as planned, the venue will be up and running by September 1st, 2022, and will feature comedy acts, and live music, in a BYOB atmosphere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
portasouthjetty.com
Seafood and Spaghetti Works sold to Lubbock restaurateur
A longtime Port Aransas restaurant is changing hands. Jay Kenigsberg said that he and his wife, Stephanie Kenigsberg, are in the process of selling their business, Seafood and Spaghetti Works, to Tommy Bonner, a Lubbock restaurateur. Jay said they’re waiting for an appraisal and “all the technical stuff before closing.” He said he expects the sale to close two to […]
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
everythinglubbock.com
Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Nik Parr’s original music is a high-energy piano-driven rock ‘n’ roll endeavor with strong soul, funk, and blues influences. Parr’s band is built around his piano playing and singing, with an ear for catchy, danceable, and widely appealing songs. The show is made even more unique as Nik switches seamlessly from the saxophone to the piano in between singing, working the crowd, and directing his band.
News Channel Nebraska
Grant native recognized as one of top young coaches in Texas
LUBBOCK, Tex. -- A western Nebraska native is being recognized as one of the top football coaches in a state rich with talent. Chris Softley, a native of Grant, was named to the Texas Football Magazine "DCTF 40 Under 40" list, recognizing the top football coaching talent across all levels of the sport.
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
everythinglubbock.com
Pocketlab is new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
everythinglubbock.com
The United Family announces winners of ‘Road Trip to Your Health’ contest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In June, The United Family kicked off a company-wide health initiative for its guests called “Road Trip to Your Health.” During this week-long campaign, guests had opportunities to participate in various challenges to win prizes and learn more about health. In addition...
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Comments / 0