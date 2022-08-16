HTC names new leader of utility provider after CEO announces retirement after 28 years

Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
North Charleston bakery site sold for $4.25M; Kiawah Island sales set 2Q record
The site of a North Charleston bakery has changed hands for $4.25 million in real dough. The 15,820-square-foot facility at 7065 Cross County Road houses a Flowers Foods facility, which sells brands such as Nature's Own, Tastykake, Wonder and Sunbeam, among others. The tenant has 6.5 years remaining on its...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: AG's threat to sue secretive school board is a good start, more is needed
We don’t know whether the Charleston County School Board ignores the state Freedom of Information Act more than most of our state's school boards or just gets more news coverage, so its sins are more noticeable. What we do know is that it routinely ignores the law — and too often abuses its spirit even when it stays technically within the law.
The Post and Courier
SC-port driven retail cargo development is completed
A Savannah company that handles shipments for major retailers like Walmart and Amazon has completed a cargo-handling center off Clements Ferry Road in the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County. Frampton Construction of Charleston said hits week that it wrapped up work 89,000-square-foot building for TradePort Logistics. The design-build project was...
The Post and Courier
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Pee Dee Surgical Group Welcomes New Surgeon
McLeod Health welcomes Dr. Matthew Jones to the Medical Staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center. Dr. Jones joins physicians Dr. Cary Brewton, Dr. John Gause, Dr. Amy Murrell, Dr. Keith Player, Dr. Mark Reynolds, Dr. John Richey, Dr. John Sonfield, and Dr. Johnson Walker in practice with Pee Dee Surgical Group.
WMBF
Georgetown Planning Commission rejects 2 development plans following residential complaints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Council chambers packed Georgetown County’s planning commission meeting Thursday night as residents expressed concerns about two new housing projects on Pawleys Island. The meeting lasted close to four hours with a majority of that time being used for public comment. The main concern heading...
The Post and Courier
WCSD board member sends unauthorized letter to state asking for date of local control
A Williamsburg County School Board member sent an unauthorized letter to the S.C Department of Education the day after he accused the state of having a hidden agenda. Martin Cunningham sent a July 26 letter addressed to State Superintendent Molly Spearman asking for a specific date of when the state will hand back control of the Williamsburg County School District to the local board. The letter was obtained by The News in an email.
The Post and Courier
Charleston County to spend millions on failing septic systems in Snowden, East Cooper
MOUNT PLEASANT — Failing septic systems that leak sewage into yards and nearby creeks have been a surprisingly complex problem to solve in the East Cooper area, and Charleston County has decided to spend $4.5 million to help with solutions. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan...
wpde.com
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
The Post and Courier
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
The Post and Courier
Behre: Are West Ashley homes important enough to preserve? Owners must ultimately decide.
The two-story brick home at 8 Stocker Drive in Charleston’s Old Windermere neighborhood seems to have changed little since it was built shortly after World War II, as the suburban growth expanded across the Ashley River. Not because it cannot be renovated, but because Charleston has no rules on...
The Post and Courier
Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident
GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
The Post and Courier
Charleston GOP survey asks school board candidates if all White people are racist
A Charleston County Republican Party survey is being criticized as an attempt to turn a nonpartisan local school board race into a divisive culture war clash, with some candidates questioning what the party wants to gain by asking them about white supremacy. The questionnaire bills itself as a "school board...
The Post and Courier
Lawsuits claim town of Andrews failed to pay for work on municipal complex
ANDREWS — Three lawsuits were filed in July against the town of Andrews and the design-build division of Columbia-based general contractor GMK Associates, two alleging a breach of contact for services on the town's municipal complex project. Florence-based Cayce Company, Conway-based Spann Roofing and Sheet Metal and Richland County-based...
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
wpde.com
Public backlash led to Florence Co. Council rescinding vote to place monument at museum
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Council members rescinded a vote Thursday to place a monument honoring a Confederate era leader at the Florence County Museum in downtown Florence. The vote to not place it on public property followed public backlash, including a statement from the Florence Branch...
The Post and Courier
Coastal Carolina OLB coach Josh Miller confident in LB room despite big production losses
CONWAY — After having the leadership of linebackers Teddy Gallagher and Silas Kelly for half a decade, Coastal Carolina football will now have to look elsewhere for vocal leaders at that position. With his 306 career tackles as a Chant, Gallagher, nicknamed “The Mayor,” became just the fourth CCU...
The Post and Courier
McDonald Road subdivision clears Georgetown County Planning Commission on second try
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Planning Commission on Aug. 18 unanimously approved site plan review for a 51-lot single-family subdivision at McDonald Road and Moury Drive near Georgetown, just weeks after moving to reject it in a previous meeting. The Kingsbury subdivision request was reconsidered because the commission failed...
Coastal Observer
Townhouse plans draw threat of suit over density
A citizens group is prepared to mount a legal challenge if Georgetown County approves two townhouse developments in the Parkersville community with a total of 109 units. “If it’s approved as-is, I think I can safely say we would appeal it,” said Cindy Person, attorney for Keep It Green.
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest golf course expected to close, become residential development
When Brigitte Curto’s family bought a Carolina Forest condo in February, they chose it because of River Oaks Golf Club. The Curtos made trips to the Grand Strand from New York for about 10 years, and her father likes to golf. The location seemed ideal. “The reason why we...
