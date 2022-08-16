Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Latino Lubbock shares back to school tips
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares tips for parents and students this school year. For more information on Latino Lubbock grab your copy of Latino Lubbock Magazine and visit their website latinolubbock.net.
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Triple D Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas- Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares the story of Triple D Winery. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. You can also catch the 30 minutes show that will air every weekend on KLBK through Jan 1st.
everythinglubbock.com
Salsa & Sangrias at Llano Estacado Winery
LUBBOCK, Texas— LUBBOCK, Texas— Join Llano Estacado Winery for a day of live music, salsa tasting and house-made Sangrias. The sixth annual Sangria and Salsa fest will be held on August 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visit the website to purchase a ticket. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
everythinglubbock.com
Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
United Family looking to hire new employees with weekend hiring events
LUBBOCK, Texas— The United Family announced Thursday, the company will host Back to School hiring events on August 19 and 20. United told EverythingLubbock.com the hiring events will take place at all its locations, hiring will be for “multiple departments.”. According to a press release, there will be...
everythinglubbock.com
Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
everythinglubbock.com
House of Flowers, back to school arrangements, cacti
LUBBOCK, Texas—You can never go wrong with an arrangement of flowers and House of Flowers is ready to deliver the perfect arrangement for back-to-school gifts. Plus, they offer a variety of cacti for the Texas Tech students and staff to help you display your support. Reach out to Justin and his team at House of Flowers, 806-795-1112, on their website at houseofflowerslubbock.com or stop by their location at 4210 82nd Street.
everythinglubbock.com
Countdown to Classroom, sponsored by Casey Carpet One
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s back to school time and LCISD Superintendent, Keith Bryant joins us for our Countdown to Classroom, sponsored by Casey Carpet One. From an administration point of view, he shares great tips on how to make the beginning of the new school year a smooth one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Free ‘Auto VIN etching’ with Slaton PD, August 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the South Plains Theft Auto Task Force will be permanently etching Vehicle Identification Numbers into window glass. The event will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Slaton Tiger Stadium on 700 West Dickens Street. “Auto VIN etching,” makes it difficult for...
everythinglubbock.com
Team Luke, celebrating one year since Luke’s passing
LUBBOCK, Texas—It has been almost one year since the passing of Luke Siegel and his legacy is going strong. TLHFM is asking for your help to celebrate this bittersweet one year anniversary. Tim Siegel says the foundation currently serves over 500 families in 40 states. To continue Like’s legacy, they are asking the community to donate $27.75/month or $333/year to TLHFM on August 19th. The donation link will be posted on August 19th at 7:00 a.m. Teamlukehopeforminds.org and their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.
everythinglubbock.com
Freshman Move-In Day at LCU on Thursday, August 18
LUBBOCK Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will open its residence halls on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 9:00 am to their new class of freshman students. LCU administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students will be waiting to welcome them and to offer a helping hand.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS Sergeant keeps Idalou students safe on first day of school
LUBBOCK, Texas— Idalou Middle School had a special guest help greet students on their first day of school. Sergeant Jerry Johnson volunteered to stand outside of the middle school to help keep students stay safe on the first day of the 2022-23 school year. The Department of Public Safety...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Live fire training scheduled Thursday at Lubbock’s airport
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport – Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Training Facility on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This training will produce smoke and flames that will be visible from...
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approve pay increase for staff
WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, August 15, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a districtwide pay increase for Frenship ISD staff for the 2022-2023 school year. Salary increases vary based on years of experience and position, with an overall average increase of 4% for staff members.
everythinglubbock.com
Frenship ISD outlines school safety measures
WOLFFORTH, Texas — Frenship ISD is hiring four more security personnel this school year, just one new security measure from a summer after the Robb Elementary shooting that Superintendent Michelle McCord said brought a review of her district’s policies. “What is on the hearts and minds of every...
everythinglubbock.com
Video from Lubbock police related to deadly August 7 shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released body cam footage related to a fatal shooting which happened Sunday, August 7. A 17-year-old turned himself in “without incident,” LPD said on Friday. Police were still looking for a second suspect. Read the full press release...
everythinglubbock.com
Oscar is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Oscar as their Pet of the Day for Monday August 8. Reach out to LAS to adopt Oscar at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Oscar!
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: August 17th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: A bit hot with scattered storms possible in the late afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 91°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Thunderstorms become more numerous along a cold front as it slowly...
everythinglubbock.com
You can get free movie tickets and popcorn when you donate blood with Vitalant
LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s a Back to school blood drive with Vitalant at the South Plains Mall on Saturday August 20 from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The blood drive is located next door to Victoria Secret. You can make an appointment and walk-ins are welcome. Plus, you get free movie tickets and popcorn from Premiere when you donate. Get more info at vitalant.org.
everythinglubbock.com
Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Nik Parr’s original music is a high-energy piano-driven rock ‘n’ roll endeavor with strong soul, funk, and blues influences. Parr’s band is built around his piano playing and singing, with an ear for catchy, danceable, and widely appealing songs. The show is made even more unique as Nik switches seamlessly from the saxophone to the piano in between singing, working the crowd, and directing his band.
Comments / 0