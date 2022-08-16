Read full article on original website
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti
A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé Was Ready To Fight 50 Cent During JAY-Z Beef: 'I Didn’t Know How To Respond'
Beyoncé once confronted 50 Cent over his long-simmering rivalry with JAY-Z, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has revealed. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), 50 recalled Queen Bey stepping to him in Vegas while he was greeting Hov because she assumed he was confronting her then-boyfriend.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy
Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Beyoncé's mom reportedly cried when she heard her daughter's duet with The Isley Brothers
Beyoncé’s new single is a collaboration with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers. “Make Me Say It Again Girl” is a remake of the legendary group’s 1975 hit of the same name.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Baby On Board!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Deplane A Private Jet With Their Baby Boy
The family's arrival in Los Angeles came just ahead of news that authorities have charged A$AP Rocky for his alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Drake Leaves Flirty Comment On Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild Over Their Interaction
Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s beloved friendship is giving fans everything they want. A few days after the duo joined forces at the Young Money Reunion show, Drake, 35, left a flirty comment on Nicki’s Aug. 9 Instagram post. The social media content featured a photo of Nicki, 39, wearing a jean jacket and a sexy pink skirt as she walked onto a private jet. Plus, Nicki shared a video of herself bonding with Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. The video is so good that you have to see it for yourself!
People
Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Chaka Khan still dislikes the way Kanye West chose to edit her voice on "Through the Wire." In a new interview with Good Day D.C., the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up about feeling displeased after hearing the end result of how West sampled her 1984 hit "Through the Fire" for his 2003 debut single "Through the Wire."
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC
Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Lori Harvey explains why she moves on from boyfriends (video)
Socialite Lori Harvey gives fans insight into her innermost thoughts for the first time and provides cryptic clues as to why she has moved on from several high-profile boyfriends in the past few years. Pop culture observers believed that Harvey had found her life partner with actor Michael B. Jordan...
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
Kardashian Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Kanye West’s Boots
The paparazzi recently snapped Ye out with his daughters, and Kardashian fans took to Reddit to weigh in on his big boots.
