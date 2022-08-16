ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti

A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy

Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Nick James
Person
Missy Elliot
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Freaky#Super Bass#Barbz#The Spotify Global Chart
HollywoodLife

Drake Leaves Flirty Comment On Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild Over Their Interaction

Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s beloved friendship is giving fans everything they want. A few days after the duo joined forces at the Young Money Reunion show, Drake, 35, left a flirty comment on Nicki’s Aug. 9 Instagram post. The social media content featured a photo of Nicki, 39, wearing a jean jacket and a sexy pink skirt as she walked onto a private jet. Plus, Nicki shared a video of herself bonding with Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. The video is so good that you have to see it for yourself!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC

Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy