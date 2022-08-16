ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laird Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List

OXFORD, OHIO – Caroline Laird was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 spring semester. Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Rutherford on Stonehill College Spring 2022 Dean’s List

EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Annabelle Rutherford of Ashland made the list.
Sarkisyan Makes Dean’s List at STCC

SPRINGFIELD – Ruzanna Sarkisyan of Framingham, has been named to dean’s list, which is published each semester to recognize excellence in academic performance. To be considered, degree-seeking students must earn 12 or more college level credits in the current semester, or a total of 12 or more combined college-level credits earned during the fall and spring semesters, and achieve a 3.3 or above grade point average.
Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78

FRAMINGHAM – Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, passed away on Tuesday August 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Framingham, she was the daughter of Henry Gruppi and Elsie May (Latown) Gruppi. Jean was a kind and gentle soul, and loved by all who had the privilege of meeting her.
5 Framingham Students Earn Degrees at the University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Framingham students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
Shawn Paul Moran, 68

FRAMINGHAM – Shawn Paul Moran, 68 of South Chatham, and formerly of Framingham, and Natick, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Lahey Clinic, on August 10, 2022, following complications from a brief medical illness. Shawn was the loving and proud father of his son, Ryan Moran, and his wife...
David John Slamin, 82

NATICK – David John Slamin, 82 of Natick passed away on August 13, 2022. David was a son of the late Edward C. & Dorothea (Roche) Slamin. Loving brother of Joan Heaney of Medway, Richard Slamin of Marlborough, Diane Danforth of Framingham, William Slamin of Framingham, Stephen Slamin of Natick, and the late Edward Slamin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was a United States Navy, Veteran.
James Alan Sousa, 62

ASHLAND – James Alan Sousa, 62 of Ashland passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Reginald and Paula (Horne) Sousa. Jimmy worked for many years at Ashland Lumber Co. and later worked as a painter for Derby Company.
Ann Page Freeman, 94

ASHLAND – Ann Page Freeman, 94, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022 after a brief illness. Growing up in Scituate, she graduated from Sargent College in Boston with a degree in Physical Education. Sports was a big passion in her life – starting with sailing and...
