This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
3 Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List For Spring 2022 at Holy Cross
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were 7 students from Framingham. They were:. Anna Clara Costa of...
7 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at College of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were7 students from Natick. They were:. Emily Bubonovich, Class of 2025.
Crocker & Deleon on Holy Cross Spring 2022 Dean’s List
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were:. Katherine Crocker of Marlborough, Class of 2025. Nilda Deleon of...
Keaveny On College of the Holy Cross Dean’s List
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. among those on the list was Ashland student Alison Keaveny, a member of the class of...
5 Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at Stonehill College
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Students who made the list were:. Kemuel...
Laird Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List
OXFORD, OHIO – Caroline Laird was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 spring semester. Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Rutherford on Stonehill College Spring 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Annabelle Rutherford of Ashland made the list.
Verity Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Lehigh University
BETHLEHEM, PENN – Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to John Verity, Natick, in the Spring 2022 semester. For more than 150 years, Lehigh...
Sarkisyan Makes Dean’s List at STCC
SPRINGFIELD – Ruzanna Sarkisyan of Framingham, has been named to dean’s list, which is published each semester to recognize excellence in academic performance. To be considered, degree-seeking students must earn 12 or more college level credits in the current semester, or a total of 12 or more combined college-level credits earned during the fall and spring semesters, and achieve a 3.3 or above grade point average.
Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78
FRAMINGHAM – Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, passed away on Tuesday August 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Framingham, she was the daughter of Henry Gruppi and Elsie May (Latown) Gruppi. Jean was a kind and gentle soul, and loved by all who had the privilege of meeting her.
5 Framingham Students Earn Degrees at the University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Framingham students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
Framingham City Council Approves Hamerla For 3-year Term on South Middlesex Regional School Committee
FRAMINGHAM – The 11-member Framingham City Council last night, August 16, unanimously approved Mayor Charlie Sisitsky’s nominee for the South Middlesex Regional Vocation School Committee, which oversee Keefe Technical High school. Re-nominated to the School Committee was District 3 resident Sara Hamerla. Her term now ends on June...
Shawn Paul Moran, 68
FRAMINGHAM – Shawn Paul Moran, 68 of South Chatham, and formerly of Framingham, and Natick, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Lahey Clinic, on August 10, 2022, following complications from a brief medical illness. Shawn was the loving and proud father of his son, Ryan Moran, and his wife...
David John Slamin, 82
NATICK – David John Slamin, 82 of Natick passed away on August 13, 2022. David was a son of the late Edward C. & Dorothea (Roche) Slamin. Loving brother of Joan Heaney of Medway, Richard Slamin of Marlborough, Diane Danforth of Framingham, William Slamin of Framingham, Stephen Slamin of Natick, and the late Edward Slamin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was a United States Navy, Veteran.
Framingham Cub Scouts Pack 12 Information Meeting August 25; Open House August 29
Framingham – Framingham Cub Scouts Pack 12 is holding a virtual parent information session, Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. Please visit the Pack Facebook page for more information and the Zoom link: https://www.facebook.com/framinghampack12. Pack 12, Framingham, regularly meets on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. at the Plymouth Church...
James Alan Sousa, 62
ASHLAND – James Alan Sousa, 62 of Ashland passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Reginald and Paula (Horne) Sousa. Jimmy worked for many years at Ashland Lumber Co. and later worked as a painter for Derby Company.
City of Framingham Advertising For Special Needs Director For Parks & Recreation
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Parks & Recreation Department is advertising for a special needs director. The part-time position, which would be 15 to 30 hours per month, has a posted salary of $19.57 per hour. The position was posted on the City of Framingham’s website today,...
Ann Page Freeman, 94
ASHLAND – Ann Page Freeman, 94, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2022 after a brief illness. Growing up in Scituate, she graduated from Sargent College in Boston with a degree in Physical Education. Sports was a big passion in her life – starting with sailing and...
Framingham Library Hosting Summer Reading Party Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host a summer reading wrap party Saturday, August 20. The event will take place outside in the learning yard at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street from 2 to 4 p.m. It is an all ages party. While at the...
PHOTOS: Framingham Fire Promotes Madden To Lieutenant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department held a promotion ceremony today to promote firefighter James “JC” Madden to lieutenant. City Clerk Lisa Ferguson administered the oath of office to Lt. Madden. His daughter Kayla pinned his badge. Lt. Madden, who lives in Milford, was hired on July 2,...
