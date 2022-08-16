ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf

Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting

Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
Golf World Reacts To New Tiger Woods Meeting Details

On Tuesday night, ESPN reported that Tiger Woods met with a select number of golfers to "discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world." One player who attended the meeting described...
PGA Tour announces future, familiar host sites for BMW Championship in 2025 and 2026

The penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is returning to familiar grounds in a few years. Ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, on Tuesday the PGA Tour announced the event will be held at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, in 2025 and Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2026. Dates have yet to be finalized, but both events are scheduled for August.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pick Six: Cowing, Grubbs are among elite on struggling teams

Great players are spread around college football, of course. Fans just don’t hear much about some because they are on losing teams and out of the spotlight. Eight of the players on the 2021 Associated Press All-America first and second teams were on teams with losing records. Among the six AP preseason under-the-radar players last year, one became an NFL second-round draft pick, two were third-rounders and another was selected in the fifth. Here are six players going places in 2022, even if their teams aren’t:
NFL
Emma Raducanu’s run in Cincinnati halted with quarter-final defeat to Jessica Pegula

Emma Raducanu’s scintillating early run at the Western and Southern Open has ended in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Jessica Pegula.The British 10th seed opened her campaign in Cincinnati with impressive victories over WTA Tour veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.But the top-ranked American proved too tough a mountain for the defending US Open champion to climb.Pegula took control early in the match, dictating ground play and converting two break-point opportunities to clinch the first set.Another break early in the second then gave world number eight the momentum she needed to secure her place in the quarter-finals.Pegula’s technical prowess disrupted the clinical tennis Raducanu exhibited in her earlier matches, with the 19-year-old giving up 21 unforced errors in the loss. Read More Emma Raducanu says beating Serena Williams 'wasn't easy'Emma Raducanu ‘finding best form since US Open’ during Cincinnati runEmma Raducanu thrashes Victoria Azarenka to complete magical 24 hours in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, OH
LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour: The summer of golf's discontent

Evidently, Tiger Woods is telling others in his small-radius circle-of-trust that he was offered something like $700 million to sign up for a Saudi-funded golf league. That is, LIV Golf before LIV Golf had its own Wikipedia page. When this supposed offer was made is unclear. Greg Norman said recently it was before he became the LIV commissioner last fall.
GOLF

