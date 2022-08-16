Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him
Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
Wack 100 Says Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Is ‘Selfish With Anger’ After Getting Nipsey’s Feature Removed From The Game’s New Album Drillmatic
The Game's manager Wack 100 has called out Nipsey Hussle's brother for being "selfish with anger" after getting Nipsey’s feature removed from the Compton, Calif. rapper's new album Drillmatic. In a video posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, Wack 100 was on Clubhouse on Aug. 12 talking with fans...
Complex
Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti Saying They’re No Longer Friends
Fat Joe is trying to bury the hatchet. On Wednesday the Terror Squad rapper took to Instagram Live to address his drama with Irv Gotti. The issue issues stemmed from a recent Drink Champs episode in which the Murder Inc. co-founder discussed his alleged relationship with Ashanti. Irv not only shared intimate details about the rumored affair, but also suggested he no longer misses the singer because she was a dime-a-dozen.
HipHopDX.com
Tink Says Timbaland’s Lauryn Hill & Aaliyah Comparisons Hurt Her Career
Tink has said that comparisons to Lauryn Hill and the late Aaliyah made about her by Timbaland ended up damaging her career, and that it “wasn’t really necessary.”. Hitmaka and Tink stopped by The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12) to discuss some new music they have in the works, and Charlamagne opened the dialogue by asking if she felt that “Tim had oversold” her.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Gifts Styles P & Sheek Louch Championship Rings Ahead Of Benny The Butcher Mixtape
Jadakiss has blessed his LOX brethren Styles P and Sheek Louch with custom-made championship rings. Jada gifted The LOX crew the rings while the trio performed at LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival on Sunday (August 7), with the Kiss Tha Game Goodbye rapper saying he made the rings because neither MC ever gets any awards.
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"
A bit too much has been said on VladTV and now 600 Breezy is elucidating on his statements. Although there are artists who take to social media to express their grievances with the outlet, VladTV remains a heavy force in Hip Hop media. Their expansive interviews make for viral talking points each week, and 600 Breezy is adding his name to the list. However, A clip of his chat quickly circulated and caused Breezy to return with a follow-up.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
HipHopDX.com
Trey Songz: Woman Claims She Was Offered $200K Bribe To Paint Singer As ‘Next R. Kelly’
Miami, FL – Trey Songz is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations, but one woman has come forward with claims she was offered a $200,000 to paint the singer as the “next R. Kelly.”. According to TMZ, Mariah Thielen testified in a recent court hearing she...
thesource.com
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Dropped Out Of Super Bowl Halftime Show Until Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him Not To
Super Bowl LVI might go down as one of the most legendary Super Bowl’s, not necessarily for the game, but for the halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent making guest appearances. In the months following the epic performance, new details about it have come out, many saying that the half time show almost didn’t happen due to differences between Jay-Z and the NFL. However, in a new interview, Dr. Dre admits that he almost dropped out of the performance completely until Nas and Jay convinced him otherwise.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
B.o.B Recalls Eminem's Reaction To André 3000's Flow During Studio Session
André 3000’s flow keeps even Eminem on his toes. In a recent interview with B High TV, B.o.B recalled Slim Shady’s reaction when he played him his “Play the Guitar” collaboration with the Outkast legend during a studio session. The song features a show-stealing guest...
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
HipHopDX.com
Lauren London Speaks At Nipsey Hussle Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony: 'Nip Would Have Been Honored By This Moment'
Lauren London spoke about her late husband Nipsey Hussle on Monday (August 15) while he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday (August 10) that a ceremony celebrating the late Crenshaw rapper would take place on what would have been his 37th birthday, and London took to the stand amongst a packed crowd to speak on her “visionary” life partner.
thesource.com
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Gets First Face Tattoo Days After Drake’s New Ink
Cardi B has got her first face tattoo after contemplating since January whether she should get it or done or not. Earlier this week, footage from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos and hairstylist Luis Santana showed the leader of the Bardi Gang getting a new red tat done on the left side of her jawline.
hotnewhiphop.com
Royce Da 5’9” Drops Off “The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1” With Eminem, Pusha T, Rick Ross, & More
If you’re looking for some more hip-hop to stream after checking out The Game’s highly anticipated Drillmatic album, we suggest taking a dive into Royce Da 5’9”’s new compilation album, The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1. After spending over two decades establishing himself as a beast...
Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked
An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
HipHopDX.com
Triller Responds To Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Lawsuit, Says Feud Is Not Over Verzuz
Triller has responded to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s $28 million lawsuit. In a statement obtained by TMZ, the video-sharing social networking company claimed the Verzuz co-founders have already collected over $50 million in cash and stock after selling them their idea. It also alleged Swizz and Timbo haven’t fulfilled a Verzuz quota, resulting in the dispute.
Comments / 0