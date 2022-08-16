ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Beloved single mother is remembered after her body was found on the side of the road after a suspected hit and run - as police continue their hunt for the driver

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Queensland woman tragically killed in a suspected hit and run has been identified as a 'beloved' single mother.

Trudy Wright Dodd, 47, was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8 am on Saturday.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident has been located after a tip-off from the public.

The driver is assisting police with their ongoing inquiries.

Mrs Dodd's death has sent shockwaves through the Oakey community, who continue to mourn the loss of the treasured mother and grandmother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6Iwj_0hJonX1L00
Trudy Wright Dodd, 47, (pictured) was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8am on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVxzb_0hJonX1L00
The death of the single mother has sent shockwaves through the Oakey community who continue to mourn the loss of the mother and soon-to-be grandmother

Oakey Bears Senior Rugby League Football Club said they were saddened by the sudden death of one of their 'great long-time supporters'.

'The Oakey Bears Senior RLFC are shocked and deeply saddened by news we have lost one of our great long-time supporters Trudy Dodd,' a statement read.

'On behalf of the entire Oakey Rugby League community, we offer our condolences to Trudy's family and friends.

'Our football community has been rocked by this tragedy and it was truly inspiring to see (Trudy's son) Brady play (on Sunday). Let's all support each other during this difficult time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nRSX_0hJonX1L00
Tributes for Mrs Dodd (pictured) continue to flow from the suburb in the Toowoomba region with many describing her as an active member of the local community

Mrs Dodd's family told the Courier Mail that Mrs Dodd had been 'larger than life' and was always happy and willing to help others.

'She was the life of the party. If there was something on, Trudy was there,' they said.

Many of her loved ones have taken to social media to honour the 47-year-old.

'My beautiful cousin was too good a person to die this way,' one family member wrote on Facebook.

'I have no words, Our family is completely shattered. Love and miss you forever cuz. Fly high beautiful lady,' another wrote.

A GoFundMe has been started to raise funds for Mrs Dodd's children, with $8,550 raised within 24 hours of the campaign going live.

'Trudy was the sole provider of her children who have been left completely devastated from her passing,' organiser Sonia Lynch said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbkxD_0hJonX1L00
A tip off from a member of the public led to the discovery of the car with police saying was 'likely hit by a vehicle' between midnight and 8am (pictured, 

'The money we raise will help the kids cover Trudy’s funeral costs.

'It will also help with everyday expenses such as rent and household bills. Any help no matter how big or small would be greatly appreciated.'

Mrs Dodd had worked at Distributors TCW, a confectionary wholesaler in Toowoomba for over five years and was recently recognised as a dedicated employee.

Police believe Mrs Dodd was 'likely hit by a vehicle' between midnight and 8am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that as of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation was ongoing and there is no update.

Comments / 6

itsjustme
2d ago

May she Rest in Peace. Love and Prayers for comfort for all of her loved ones🙏❤️🥺

Reply(1)
6
Related
Daily Mail

Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days

The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’

A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Police#Single Mother#Bills#League Football#Rlfc#Oakey Rugby League#The Courier Mail
Daily Mail

Ex-soldier turned child tutor, 32, who chased down a 'shoplifter' in the street as he looked after a 10-year-old boy claims family sacked him for apprehending suspected thief

A former British Army solider turned children's tutor has claimed he has been left jobless after he was fired for chasing down a suspected shoplifter while looking after a ten-year-old boy. Mark K, who served in the army between 2007 and 2012, sprang into action when he spotted the thief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years

A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

I'll be waiting at the prison gates for the thugs who left my husband like this: Wife shares her hunger for retribution after her husband was severely brain damaged while trying to save his son from a teenage gang

Annie Willson's mood oscillates between anger and conciliation. She is torn between a desire for vengeance and a hope that one day she will be able to forgive. When she thinks about the three young thugs who inflicted catastrophic brain injuries on her husband Alan — a man she describes as 'gentle, kind and so very loved' — she is conflicted. Alan has been unable to speak since he was bludgeoned repeatedly on the head with a log in April 2021 after rushing to defend his young son from bullies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later

A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

CCTV shows final moments of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte playing in street before fatal stabbing

Police have released CCTV footage of Lilia Valutyte playing in the street moments before she was fatally stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.The nine-year-old can be seen playing with a hula hoop alongside her younger sister just ten minutes before the shocking attack last Thursday (28 July).Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene in a desperate bid to save her.A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lilia and appeared in court earlier this week.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dev Patel speaks with police in Adelaide after trying to break up fightPolice say man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-oldMurder investigation launched after nine-year-old girl dies from suspected stab wound
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Police make second arrest after dog mauled four-year-old boy 'saved by heroic golf club-wielding neighbours' in savage attack: Man, 33, is quizzed on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dangerous dog

A second arrest has been made following a savage attack on a four-year-old boy by a dog, as neighbours have been praised for reportedly hitting it over the head with a golf club. Emergency services were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green, Liverpool, on Saturday after the four-year-old boy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother claims ex-husband has 'abducted' their three young children and taken them to Tunisia 'after telling her they were going on ten-day beach holiday to north Yorkshire'

A mother today told how she had been left 'distraught' after her ex-husband apparently abducted their three young children and took them to north Africa. Dawn Daley, 43, claimed former partner Fares Aljehani, 33, had tricked her into allowing him to take their kids on a beach holiday at fishing village in north Yorkshire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
Daily Mail

The picture that is worth more than a thousand words: Gut-wrenching image shows 15-year-old boy with terminal cancer comforting sobbing younger brother after telling him that he is going to die

A gut-wrenching image that shows a 15-year-old boy who is suffering from terminal cancer comfort his sobbing brother after telling him that his life is going to end soon has left many people on the internet in tears. The teen, named Ian, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

549K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy