Beloved single mother is remembered after her body was found on the side of the road after a suspected hit and run - as police continue their hunt for the driver

The Queensland woman tragically killed in a suspected hit and run has been identified as a 'beloved' single mother.

Trudy Wright Dodd, 47, was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8 am on Saturday.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident has been located after a tip-off from the public.

The driver is assisting police with their ongoing inquiries.

Mrs Dodd's death has sent shockwaves through the Oakey community, who continue to mourn the loss of the treasured mother and grandmother.

Trudy Wright Dodd, 47, (pictured) was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8am on Saturday

The death of the single mother has sent shockwaves through the Oakey community who continue to mourn the loss of the mother and soon-to-be grandmother

Oakey Bears Senior Rugby League Football Club said they were saddened by the sudden death of one of their 'great long-time supporters'.

'The Oakey Bears Senior RLFC are shocked and deeply saddened by news we have lost one of our great long-time supporters Trudy Dodd,' a statement read.

'On behalf of the entire Oakey Rugby League community, we offer our condolences to Trudy's family and friends.

'Our football community has been rocked by this tragedy and it was truly inspiring to see (Trudy's son) Brady play (on Sunday). Let's all support each other during this difficult time.'

Tributes for Mrs Dodd (pictured) continue to flow from the suburb in the Toowoomba region with many describing her as an active member of the local community

Mrs Dodd's family told the Courier Mail that Mrs Dodd had been 'larger than life' and was always happy and willing to help others.

'She was the life of the party. If there was something on, Trudy was there,' they said.

Many of her loved ones have taken to social media to honour the 47-year-old.

'My beautiful cousin was too good a person to die this way,' one family member wrote on Facebook.

'I have no words, Our family is completely shattered. Love and miss you forever cuz. Fly high beautiful lady,' another wrote.

A GoFundMe has been started to raise funds for Mrs Dodd's children, with $8,550 raised within 24 hours of the campaign going live.

'Trudy was the sole provider of her children who have been left completely devastated from her passing,' organiser Sonia Lynch said.

A tip off from a member of the public led to the discovery of the car with police saying was 'likely hit by a vehicle' between midnight and 8am (pictured,

'The money we raise will help the kids cover Trudy’s funeral costs.

'It will also help with everyday expenses such as rent and household bills. Any help no matter how big or small would be greatly appreciated.'

Mrs Dodd had worked at Distributors TCW, a confectionary wholesaler in Toowoomba for over five years and was recently recognised as a dedicated employee.

Police believe Mrs Dodd was 'likely hit by a vehicle' between midnight and 8am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that as of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation was ongoing and there is no update.